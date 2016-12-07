Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Makes Game For Third Annual Hour of Code (gamasutra.com) 135
Eloking writes: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Twitter account lit up today with a message all too familiar to many indie devs: Mr. Trudeau has made a video game, and he'd like everyone to play it. It was a cute bit of promotion for Hour of Code, the computer science education event masterminded every year by the Code.org nonprofit. While the Hour of Code websites hosts one-hour tutorials (in 45 languages) for coding all sorts of simple applications, game developers may appreciate that the lion's share appears to be game projects, like the one Trudeau modified into a sort of hockey-themed Breakout variant.
holy crap. Within 1 min my computer is lagging to shit.
Worst game ever...I love it!
"Coding is easy"
It is, if you [neu.edu] learn [berkeley.edu] from proper [mit.edu] books [mit.edu].
Those look like some good references to this inferior assigned male.
What's important, though, is that those be useful to women. If they read too much like Newton's Principia Mathematica, it's no good, since that's a rape manual. Remember, we need to be sensitive to the needs of women, who, despite being superior beings, have fragility in this area due to intersectionalities. According to Ari Schlesinger [hastac.org], an ideal programming language should
be built around a non-normative paradigm that represents alternative ways of abstracting. The intent is to encourage and allow new ways of thinking about problems such that we can code using a feminist ideology.
Those references look like they might "[reify] normative subject
"Coding" (Score:2)
Depends what you define as "coding".
I'd say generally speaking coding is easy, it's understanding the problem and designing a solution that is hard. I'd say other than in rather rare instances is really "inspired" code required. So if you count requirements comprehension and solution design as part of "coding" then ya, not always so easy.
Then there are getting those requirements from clients that don't always know what they want and having to tease out of them what is actually required can also be hard to d
Can't we say this about any libraries though? But, I see your point. So many "coding" toys teach what programming isn't. Like this lump of gold.
It's not even Touring complete. All of its "programming" is just sequencing. It's as much of a robot as Teddy Ruxbin.
To actually program with this you have to replace the controller with an Arduino.
Can't we say this about any libraries though? But, I see your point. So many "coding" toys teach what programming isn't. Like this lump of gold.
It's not even Touring complete. All of its "programming" is just sequencing. It's as much of a robot as Teddy Ruxbin. To actually program with this you have to replace the controller with an Arduino.
Even worse, it's also not Turing complete
:-) And Teddy Ruxpin [wikipedia.org] is a mite offended - or he would at least be able to pretend he was if he were able to be properly programmed. But kids loved him - my sisters included. Of course, crappy cassette player embedded in him tended to eat tapes ...
I just type, Speeling happens if it hapens.
"Coding is easy" --Justin Trudeau
If it was so easy, then why is the final game so shitty? Makes me want flash games back - at least they're far more responsive.
It seemed pretty responsive for me on Vivaldi 1.5. Be careful, though. The goal of code.org and the hour of code is to research the necessary ritual for summing womyn-born-womyn programmers from the aether. Demanding things like optimizations instead of using the pre-programmed Javascript blob blocks might turn womyn-born-womyn off to programming, and the ritual would fizzle yet again.
Works fine for me (in Chromium). Less than 1% CPU usage.
Bill Clinton did it better (Score:1)
No, instead it gets vindictive and spawn two pucks. There's some kind of weird delay from the "throw ball" code blob to when the puck actually appears. So basically if you miss, you immediately get thrown another puck. Then about a second or two later a second puck spawns. Eventually you're overrun by pucks!
I'm guessing there are two "throw ball" elements in a row because that makes the first puck spawn without the delay. Just... that little exponential consequence of spawning two pucks per one that go
Lovely...with no pressing issues... (Score:3, Informative)
And with no pressing issues in Canada, all is safe. With energy costs(from gasoline, electricity to natural gas) that are going through the roof in nearly every province. Never mind that Canada is teetering either on a deflationary spiral or hyperinflation spiral(depending on which way the housing market goes). A housing market so hot that it makes the late 1980's housing market seem like a balmy day, and CHMC(think freddie-fanie) mortgages arrears and foreclosures are increasing. Serious regional unemployment numbers, but believes importing *more* people is a great plan--especially TFW's who could be hired at any job(unlike H1B's which are limited to one area) with wanting to have a population in Canada of 100m in 50 years. His pay-for-play access scandal. A carbon tax that's going to jack the prices of everything up by around 20%, a declining service and manufacturing industry. Rampant debt and overzealous expenditure projects that in the previous government would have every left-wing media publication screaming from the rooftop about how we can't afford it.
And has decided that he wants to spy on every single Canadian, and pass a bill just like the snoopers charter in the UK. With mandatory decryption, backdoors, subscriber info and retention logging [tomshardware.com] But he's got time to make a video game....so we're all safe.
Re:Lovely...with no pressing issues... (Score:5, Insightful)
I won't argue that this hour of code stuff isn't a frivolous waste of time, but I do have to say that Trudeau has a couple hundred thousand employees plus an entire Cabinet of supposedly competent politicians who's collective job is to sort that stuff out and generally keep things running.
If the PM is so critical that all that it all falls apart should he divert his attention elsewhere for a few hours, then we're fucked.
Re: (Score:3)
but I do have to say that Trudeau has a couple hundred thousand employees plus an entire Cabinet of supposedly competent politicians who's collective job is to sort that stuff out and generally keep things running.
Check that cabinet again. Most of those people don't have the skills for those positions, let alone any experience in the areas that they're assigned to. Which is why the policy decisions by them are so broadly out of touch, and backwards(immigration, heritage, trade, industry canada, etc). This is the same cabinet and group of people that wanted "electoral reform" and stomped their feet that "they didn't need a referendum because they knew best." Then tried stacking the committee full of Liberals and
Re: (Score:2)
No there shouldn't be a referendum. Our electoral system needs to be updated and the average Canadian either doesn't care enough to do the research or is too easily swayed by political propaganda to make effective decisions.
So you're saying that the government should operate as a fiat of the prime minster and the cabinet. National issue, national debate. Otherwise it's no different then a dictator. It didn't fly with the Quebeckers tried to leave Canada and tried pushing it through the MLA either. But it would be the same with attempting to amend the Charter.
We need some form of proportional representation with run off ballots so we don't get another shit head like Harper elected because the Liberal / NDP / Green voters (who are the majority of Canadians) aren't stuck with a party and a prime minister that only acquired ~40% of the vote.
Remember that part about the right not to vote is also guaranteed? But we'll come back to some other parts of what you just said.
. I also don't see how the Liberal policy decisions are more out of touch than the Conservatives who basically bet everything on big oil, silenced scientists, implemented policies that made the rich richer and tried to bend, break and bully their way through everything that stood in there way, including the Canadian Judicial system.
You mean those Conservative policies
Re:Lovely...with no pressing issues... (Score:4, Insightful)
Carry on Mashiki. Tell us more about how the last decade of Conservative incompetence didn't create this housing bubble and the current economic instability.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, the Diefenbaker Conservatives have prior claim - the destruction (literally) of the Avro Arrow (the most advanced fighter of the time) at the behest of the US government because the Bomarc nuclear SAM missiles would supposedly make the Avro obsolete (funny how we still need jet fighters and bombers more than half a century later, isn't it).
Also, when real estate is the largest part of your economy, you're in trouble. See what happened to the US with their bubble, or Toronto when their bubble col
Actually, the Diefenbaker Conservatives have prior claim - the destruction (literally) of the Avro Arrow (the most advanced fighter of the time) at the behest of the US government because the Bomarc nuclear SAM missiles would supposedly make the Avro obsolete (funny how we still need jet fighters and bombers more than half a century later, isn't it).
I have to correct you on that there, as the CF-105 wasn't designed as a fighter -- it was designed as an interceptor. Interceptors (and in particular the CF-105) weren't designed for areal dogfighting with other fighter aircraft -- they were designed to take down larger aircraft such as bombers.
The purported reason for cancelling the Arrow project was that the world was moving away from nuclear capable bombers towards ICBMs. The threat that the CF-105 was designed for was Russian bombers flying over our n
Contrary to what you believe, the nuclear weapons were delivered. This was revealed at one point when the secrecy of the underground control site near Dorval Airport (entrance gained by a CTV technician I had gone to school with years before in a case of mistaken identity) as well as the barracks-cum-launcher silo on the south shore military base were compromised (guy flew through restricted airspace and got an eyeball on them when the "roof" was retracted during maintenance). The government has admitted Ca
Re: (Score:3)
...
I'm only saying this about the Federal Liberals though. In contrast, I think the Ontario Liberals should serve jail time for the gross incompetence they've displayed.
That I can 100% agree with. But let me know when you get Toronto to stop voting for them, and between 23-30% of the province is directly employed by them.
You might be surprised at how easily the conservatives could win in Ontario, especially given how bad things have gone at that level. I voted for the Liberals last time, in Ontario and federally, and I know alot of other people in Ottawa and Toronto who would vote Ontario PC given the chance. The margins were very small last time, so a small shift could do it. This would be my two point plan:
- Stop the right-wing identity politics crap (gay marriage, shutting down the CBC, etc). This is unnerving and lo
It's a problem that Harper won with ~40 percent of the vote. It's a problem that Trudeau did the same. It's a problem that the NDP won in Alberta due to vote splitting between the Wild Rose party, and the PC party.
This is why we need something other than FPTP.
The average elector has the right to decide what form of government they live under. That's the whole purpose of elections. Also, historically, the best Canadian governments have been minority governments, specifically because, not having a majority, they need to be more inclusive to obtain enough support from other points of view if they wanted to stay in power. You clearly have no understanding of how politics works in Canada, or it's history.
Proportional representation, done right, will almost always pr
Nobody has the right to decide that a murderous thugocracy is the form of government they'll live under, because there are also other people who will have to live under that government. The purpose of elections is to provide a check against otherwise unlimited government. Alas, that check is not always successful.
They rarely do... I'd say Finance is the only one where the minister usually has a solid background and skillset for the job.
The politicians generally are there to handle the politics, PR, take the flack for the bureaucrats who do the day-to-day stuff, and be an interface between Cabinet and the appointed deputy ministers who take care of keeping a department running. Even at the DM
Come on, our minister of defense is a real bad-ass. [wikipedia.org]
Sajjan joined the The British Columbia Regiment (Duke of Connaught's Own) in 1989 as a trooper and was commissioned in 1991. He eventually rose to the rank of lieutenant-colonel. He was deployed overseas four times in the course of his career: once to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and three times to Afghanistan.
Sajjan was wounded during his service in Bosnia. Sajjan began his 11-year career as an officer of the Vancouver Police Department after returning from his Bosnian deployment. He ended his career with the VPD as a detective with the department's gang crimes unit specializing in drug trafficking and organized-crime investigator.
Sajjan's first deployment to Afghanistan was right before Operation Medusa in 2006, during which he took leave from his work in the Vancouver Police Department's gang squad. He deployed with the 1st Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment Battle Group in Kandahar and worked as a liaison officer with the Afghan police. His fluency in Punjabi, his first language, allowed him to be understood by Urdu-speaking Afghans without translators, especially by village leaders who were invaluable to his intelligence gathering. Sajjan found that corruption in the Afghan government was driving recruitment to the Taliban and managed to uncover most Taliban defensive positions in the Kandahar region. After reporting these findings to Brigadier General David Fraser, Sajjan was tasked with helping the general plan aspects of Operation Medusa.
During Operation Medusa, four Canadian soldiers under Sajjan's command were killed in the fighting. Fraser evaluated Sajjan's leadership during the operation as "nothing short of brilliant." When Sajjan returned to Vancouver, Fraser sent a letter to the police department calling Sajjan “the best single Canadian intelligence asset in theatre,” and stated that his work saved “a multitude of coalition lives.”
Upon his return, Sajjan left his position with the Vancouver Police, but stayed as a reservist and started his own consulting business that taught intelligence gathering techniques to Canadian and American military personnel. He also consulted for US policy analyst and Afghanistan expert Barnett Rubin, which began as a correspondence over Sajjan's views on how to tackle the Afghan opium trade and evolved into a collaboration as advisers to American military and diplomatic leaders in Afghanistan.
Sajjan returned to Afghanistan for another tour of duty in 2009, taking another tour of leave from the VPD to do so. Having already taken two leaves of absence, Sajjan had to leave the VPD for his third tour of duty in 2010, during which he was assigned as a Special Assistant to then Major-General James L. Terry, the commander of American forces in Afghanistan.
It's only politics that is causing problems with fighter jet procurement. Other countries have had run-off contests between manufacturers in less than a year.
As for the rest of the cabinet, saying I'm underwhelmed is being charitable.
This is probably the most professionally experienced and accomplished cabinet we've ever had. We have a doctor as health minister, a climate change researcher as environment minster, a former Olympian as minister of sport (granted its a BS ministry, but a good example of this pattern). This isn't to say they'll do a good job, but saying they're unskilled is nonsense.
Its even more striking to compare this bunch to the Harper gang. His ministers were chosen for being toadies and yes men. What was Joe Oliver's particular expertise? Chris Alexander? Paul Calandra? Maxime Bernier? The current leadership race is such a farce as no one knew what they were doing with Boss Harper gone.
Re: (Score:2)
And with no pressing issues in Canada, all is safe. With energy costs(from gasoline, electricity to natural gas) that are going through the roof in nearly every province. Never mind that Canada is teetering either on a deflationary spiral or hyperinflation spiral(depending on which way the housing market goes). A housing market so hot that it makes the late 1980's housing market seem like a balmy day, and CHMC(think freddie-fanie) mortgages arrears and foreclosures are increasing. Serious regional unemployment numbers, but believes importing *more* people is a great plan--especially TFW's who could be hired at any job(unlike H1B's which are limited to one area) with wanting to have a population in Canada of 100m in 50 years. His pay-for-play access scandal. A carbon tax that's going to jack the prices of everything up by around 20%, a declining service and manufacturing industry. Rampant debt and overzealous expenditure projects that in the previous government would have every left-wing media publication screaming from the rooftop about how we can't afford it.
And has decided that he wants to spy on every single Canadian, and pass a bill just like the snoopers charter in the UK. With mandatory decryption, backdoors, subscriber info and retention logging [tomshardware.com] But he's got time to make a video game....so we're all safe.
While it'll probably take way too long to discuss all the cited issue pro and con and the reasoning of Canada's prime minister behind those decision, a quick 3-hour codding + tweet to promote studding and codding is a pretty efficient move by the Prime minister don't you think?
While it'll probably take way too long to discuss all the cited issue pro and con and the reasoning of Canada's prime minister behind those decision, a quick 3-hour codding + tweet to promote studding and codding is a pretty efficient move by the Prime minister don't you think?
Sure, why don't you explain how a snoopers charter is beneficial to Canada and how it doesn't violate S.1 of the Charter of Rights and freedoms while ignoring all previous legal precedent. Including the SCC's more recent affirmation that even exigent circumstances is too broad of a power to allow the police to use.
Re: (Score:3)
Had Canadians wanted to deal with real issues they wouldn't have elected a feminist government.
Well it sure worked out well for Sweden. On top of that, he's done a great job of showing everyone how much he dislike meritocracy and is pro-sexism he really is with his "diversity cabinet."
Had Canadians wanted to deal with real issues they wouldn't have elected a feminist government.
Seriously? With all the various legitimate criticisms of the government, you went with THAT?
I have no words.
Min
Seriously? With all the various legitimate criticisms of the government, you went with THAT?
I have no words.
What? You mean besides everything else. Or should I also toss in the illegal immigrant he put into a cabinet position as well? Personally I have a problem with anybody that believes that traits you're born with are more important then your skills and ability. Trudeau however prefers his sexism to include the unskilled and unrefined to boot.
Re:Lovely...with no pressing issues... (Score:4, Informative)
Maryam Monsef, Trudeau's cabinet minister in question, was quite young when her family went to Afghanistan from Iran, and as she grew older, she had forgotten about the relocation and believed that Afghanistan was where she was originally from. Her parents did not correct this matter when she filled in "Afghanistan" as her place of birth on her application form for refugee status, and at the time, this was true to the best of her knowledge. When her mother since admitted to her that she was actually born in Iran, it would certainly have invalidated her otherwise legitimate status as a refugee on a technicality, since there was false information declared on the application form. Trudeau, however, saw the matter differently, saying that people should conflate this situation with "very deliberate acts of omission or dishonesty in trying to get Canadian citizenship through fraudulent declarations or attestations." Monsef could be considered extraordinarily lucky in this regard, however, because it is certainly the case that some people's citizenship has been revoked for the exact same reasons.... and it is inarguably unfair to those other people in that regard, but by all standards in Canada, Monsef herself is *not* an illegal immigrant.
So, unfair, most certainly... but not against the law. If being unfair were actually illegal, the world would be extraordinarily different from what it is.
Monsef herself is *not* an illegal immigrant.
Immigration law actually says this is *not* true. Her parents filed incorrect information, she willingly filed the incorrect information and didn't correct it either. There is an actual process before Immigration Canada that's offered as a clemency when a parent illegitimately files the wrong country of origin. The only difference between her and someone else? She's got political leverage because she's in cabinet. It was still illegal, and Trudeau waved his hands over it along with the media.
Re: (Score:2)
The real problem is that both "feminism" and "patriarchy" are in opposition to what people really want when they use the term "feminism" - equality. Real equality doesn't have or need quotas, or create privileges as a counter to other perceived privileges past or present, doesn't say "check your privilege at the door" as a passive-aggressive way to avoid real debate, doesn't need "safe spaces" that imply that women are too afraid to tell someone "fuck off" openly, so they need to vent with other weak-kneed
Re: (Score:2)
No one wants "equality," though, they just want power.
Ultimately the point is moot. If America were settled by "gender equal" colonies, there would be no US or Canada. The colonists would get off the boats and each generation produce fewer children than the generation before, dying out. The evil patriarchy, though, where men do man stuff and women do woman stuff would (and did) get along just fine and dominate the continent.
Today as well, the conservative religious communities (mormons, catholics, etc) are
Re: (Score:2)
I actually think feminism is more important for our society then ever. In the US people looked at an overqualified woman and a complete buffoon of a man and thought it was a tough choice. Implicit bias was a part of this failed decision making.
You can't get over your personal biases without a correction, and the Liberal cabinet is a great example of that. People claim that having a quota would lead to picking mediocre women over qualified men, because they don't see their own biases actually give mediocr
Re: (Score:2)
In her first appearance as the House leader, Chagger seemed excited, repeating her commitments to open government and transparency but offering few answers on what she would specifically bring to the role.
And let's not forget that all the junior positions went to women. [theglobeandmail.com] Tokenism is the exact opposite of equality.
But did Hillary Clinton lose because she's a woman or because she is Hillary ?
Having a quota sucks. We have it here in India. for everything. People ended up committing suicide over reservations.
Re: (Score:2)
I truly wonder if the act is the problem or the person, because I think if it was "your guy" you would be praising him as a great leader promoting valuable skills, but since this is not the case, he is wasting time.
Why don't you go and check my posts over the last decade and change. I'll wait while you make an ass out of yourself.
I truly wonder if the act is the problem or the person, because I think if it was "your guy" you would be praising him as a great leader promoting valuable skills, but since this is not the case, he is wasting time.
Why don't you go and check my posts over the last decade and change. I'll wait while you make an ass out of yourself.
Well, you did convince me of something. Considering your attitude, I'll certainly be a fool to try that.
Get over it. Castro was better than the American-backed Batista he replaced. Despite the embargo (which has been voted against by all but 2 countries 24 times in the UN as a violation of human rights), Cubans have universal health care that is on a par with the US in terms of things like life expectancy and infant mortality.
In the face of the embargo, the best way to ensure survival as an independent country was a dictatorship. That's reality.
Besides, if you want to talk about murdering leaders, take a ga
The high quality Cuban healthcare was available to only the most politically powerful, and even that wasn't as good as many other countries. Everyone else had 2 choices: lousy healthcare and no healthcare.
Batista was evil, but nowhere near as evil as Castro.
Castro was responsible for at least 10,000 deaths and quite possibly more than 100,000. Assassinating him would have been a gift to the whole world.
You are so full of shit when it comes to Cuban health care [huffingtonpost.com].
Cuba trains young physicians worldwide in its Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM). Since its inception in 1998, ELAM has graduated more than 20,000 doctors from over 123 countries. Currently, 11,000 young people from over 120 nations follow a career in medicine at the Cuban institution. According to Ban Ki-moon, Secretary General of the UN, ELAM is “the world’s most advanced medical school.” He also praised the Cuban doctors working around the world, including those in Haiti: “They are always the first to arrive and the last to leave. They remain in place after the crises. Cuba can be proud of its health care system, a model for many countries
On a bang for the buck basis, the US is the 3rd-world country.
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't argue that "the country was in danger of becoming a socialist" anything. Take a look around - the only country in the G7 that isn't socialist is the US. In the G8, the US has the dubious honor of sharing that spot with Russia.
BTW, a "prison with an excellent school and hospital" is far better than what many Americans experience.
Yep. Pretty much everyone is. It's like the Cons haven't figured out that their chicken-little politics isn't working anymore. Keep it cooky cons, and get comfy in opposition.
:)
Yeah, and I made a car too! (Score:1)
All I had to do was attach the wheels conveniently laid out next to the hubs for me already and it was done!
Seriously, I'm getting tired of the reduction of the art programming in the public eye down to something any idiot can do. Any idiot can't do it - what they can do is plug some coloured preprogrammed very high level game blocks together on screen to produce some piss awful "game" whose gameplay would have been embarrasingly simple on an Atari 2600.
You're vastly overestimating what Trudeau actually did here.
The wheels and hubs were already fully attached.
What he did was choose the color for the wheels and hubs.
Why no IRC?
People actually still use IRC.
That's my point. Or was your point that people don't use AIM, ICQ, Yahoo, Jabber and Mobile Text? Because I do use ICQ, Jabber (both gatewayed to IRC, but still) and Mobile Text.
??? What game?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I often meet people (students, most of the time), that are frightened by the idea of creating a project bigger than a couple of C files. The trick in this case is to progressively increase the size or the complexity of the projects they are working on, developing their abstraction, design, and overview skills (as well as testing, documentation, etc.)
Lego cars, can probably (indirectly, as a starter) bring someone into mechanical engineering.
Indi-fucking-rectly? [youtube.com]
To me it's about the naming. Making LEGO cars is not called 'mechanical engineering', it's called playing with fucking LEGO.
Toylike programming does not have a toylike name. 'Hour of code' does not sound like 'Hour of building LEGO cars'.
Pretty cool (Score:2)
I think the min is at least $10-$11
/hr there.
Depends on where you are. [services.gc.ca] FYI: If you live in Toronto, ON., you're not going to survive on $10-11/hr. If you live in Innerkip, ON., you'll be just fine. In turn, if you're in Edmonton, AB., $12.60 will get you far if you're smart. But you'll be turning to the food bank or a local church if you're in Grande Cache, AB. Especially at $6/gal for milk and $8/loaf of bread.
It's in Canadian dollars, so you're both right. $11 an hour Canadian is around $8.50 an hour US.
It's a shame (Score:3)
He could have written online voting system to elect MPs using Rock Paper Scissors.
From the leader of a gov (Score:2)
He calls that a game? (Score:2)
Um, yeah... "coding is easy" if your idea of coding is moving a few speech bubbles around to reskin some incredibly lame Pong/Arkanoid clone.
well, this is how elections work (Score:1)
Excellent! (Score:1)
Now if only he'd done a curling game, we'd be on fire!
Its funny how two countries next door to each other could elect such different leaders, a young inspitrational quality human for Canada, and a corrupt to the hilt bankrupt both morally and finacially, demented old man with a bad hairdo for the US.
Come to think of it, thats basically the difference between the two.
Now, lets watch the Trumplthinskin trolls come out and blame Hillary.
Re: (Score:3)
We're supposed to judge people by their ability to grab some pussy?
What's wrong with grabbing pussy?
Re: (Score:2)
I see him as a Henry V type character. We'll see whether or not he conquers France.
Re:Justin Trudeau, destroying Canada (Score:4, Funny)
She's first lady.
What is with all the ignorant hate comments against Trudeau?
Like it or not the man is trying to help push coding to the public. Is it marketing? Yes An agenda? Sure But it is also someone of importance trying to show that anyone can do basic coding and that is good for our kids and education in general. As hardware continues to be less important, software will continue to be where the jobs are. I can't tell you how many times I wish kids today would learn some basic logic because their parents are not. As a
Why all the hate comments? Try the serious mother-fucking hypocrisy. Ran on a campaign that included as a key element that we needed to get rid of the first-past-the-post election system before the next federal election, and has since done everything possible to make sure that won't happen, going so far as to claim that Canadians don't want it changed.
He might have valid reasons for other policy decisions, but there is no way this one passes the smell test.
The big difference between Pierre and Justin Tru
Re: (Score:3)