Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Makes Game For Third Annual Hour of Code

Eloking writes: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Twitter account lit up today with a message all too familiar to many indie devs: Mr. Trudeau has made a video game, and he'd like everyone to play it. It was a cute bit of promotion for Hour of Code, the computer science education event masterminded every year by the Code.org nonprofit. While the Hour of Code websites hosts one-hour tutorials (in 45 languages) for coding all sorts of simple applications, game developers may appreciate that the lion's share appears to be game projects, like the one Trudeau modified into a sort of hockey-themed Breakout variant.
  • Yey! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    https://studio.code.org/c/298948598
    holy crap. Within 1 min my computer is lagging to shit.

    Worst game ever...I love it!

    • Works fine for me (in Chromium). Less than 1% CPU usage.

  • Bill Clinton did it better (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AU9jn7pU8mg

  • Lovely...with no pressing issues... (Score:3, Informative)

    by Mashiki ( 184564 ) <(moc.liamg) (ta) (ikihsam)> on Wednesday December 07, 2016 @06:26AM (#53438871) Homepage

    And with no pressing issues in Canada, all is safe. With energy costs(from gasoline, electricity to natural gas) that are going through the roof in nearly every province. Never mind that Canada is teetering either on a deflationary spiral or hyperinflation spiral(depending on which way the housing market goes). A housing market so hot that it makes the late 1980's housing market seem like a balmy day, and CHMC(think freddie-fanie) mortgages arrears and foreclosures are increasing. Serious regional unemployment numbers, but believes importing *more* people is a great plan--especially TFW's who could be hired at any job(unlike H1B's which are limited to one area) with wanting to have a population in Canada of 100m in 50 years. His pay-for-play access scandal. A carbon tax that's going to jack the prices of everything up by around 20%, a declining service and manufacturing industry. Rampant debt and overzealous expenditure projects that in the previous government would have every left-wing media publication screaming from the rooftop about how we can't afford it.

    And has decided that he wants to spy on every single Canadian, and pass a bill just like the snoopers charter in the UK. With mandatory decryption, backdoors, subscriber info and retention logging [tomshardware.com] But he's got time to make a video game....so we're all safe.

    • Re:Lovely...with no pressing issues... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by c ( 8461 ) <beauregardcp@gmail.com> on Wednesday December 07, 2016 @08:38AM (#53439337)

      And with no pressing issues in Canada, all is safe.

      I won't argue that this hour of code stuff isn't a frivolous waste of time, but I do have to say that Trudeau has a couple hundred thousand employees plus an entire Cabinet of supposedly competent politicians who's collective job is to sort that stuff out and generally keep things running.

      If the PM is so critical that all that it all falls apart should he divert his attention elsewhere for a few hours, then we're fucked.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        but I do have to say that Trudeau has a couple hundred thousand employees plus an entire Cabinet of supposedly competent politicians who's collective job is to sort that stuff out and generally keep things running.

        Check that cabinet again. Most of those people don't have the skills for those positions, let alone any experience in the areas that they're assigned to. Which is why the policy decisions by them are so broadly out of touch, and backwards(immigration, heritage, trade, industry canada, etc). This is the same cabinet and group of people that wanted "electoral reform" and stomped their feet that "they didn't need a referendum because they knew best." Then tried stacking the committee full of Liberals and

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Piata ( 927858 )
          No there shouldn't be a referendum. Our electoral system needs to be updated and the average Canadian either doesn't care enough to do the research or is too easily swayed by political propaganda to make effective decisions. We need some form of proportional representation with run off ballots so we don't get another shit head like Harper elected because the Liberal / NDP / Green voters (who are the majority of Canadians) aren't stuck with a party and a prime minister that only acquired ~40% of the vote. I

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Mashiki ( 184564 )

            No there shouldn't be a referendum. Our electoral system needs to be updated and the average Canadian either doesn't care enough to do the research or is too easily swayed by political propaganda to make effective decisions.

            So you're saying that the government should operate as a fiat of the prime minster and the cabinet. National issue, national debate. Otherwise it's no different then a dictator. It didn't fly with the Quebeckers tried to leave Canada and tried pushing it through the MLA either. But it would be the same with attempting to amend the Charter.

            We need some form of proportional representation with run off ballots so we don't get another shit head like Harper elected because the Liberal / NDP / Green voters (who are the majority of Canadians) aren't stuck with a party and a prime minister that only acquired ~40% of the vote.

            Remember that part about the right not to vote is also guaranteed? But we'll come back to some other parts of what you just said.

            . I also don't see how the Liberal policy decisions are more out of touch than the Conservatives who basically bet everything on big oil, silenced scientists, implemented policies that made the rich richer and tried to bend, break and bully their way through everything that stood in there way, including the Canadian Judicial system.

            You mean those Conservative policies

            • Re:Lovely...with no pressing issues... (Score:4, Insightful)

              by Curtman ( 556920 ) * on Wednesday December 07, 2016 @11:20AM (#53440359)
              Word of warning to non-Canadians who don't recognise the hyperbole: Alberta is a strange land that desperately wants to be Texas. Its politics produce strange ideas like this. It's clearly something in the water that does this, you see people move there from elsewhere in Canada, and it takes them months sometimes years to become normal again when they come back home. What your experiencing here is someone who has been brainwashed and is suffering a level of butthurt as a result of having a Liberal mayor in Calgary, Socialist government at the provincial level, and a Liberal federal government. Its spectacular to watch.

              Carry on Mashiki. Tell us more about how the last decade of Conservative incompetence didn't create this housing bubble and the current economic instability.

            • Actually, the Diefenbaker Conservatives have prior claim - the destruction (literally) of the Avro Arrow (the most advanced fighter of the time) at the behest of the US government because the Bomarc nuclear SAM missiles would supposedly make the Avro obsolete (funny how we still need jet fighters and bombers more than half a century later, isn't it).

              Also, when real estate is the largest part of your economy, you're in trouble. See what happened to the US with their bubble, or Toronto when their bubble col

              • Actually, the Diefenbaker Conservatives have prior claim - the destruction (literally) of the Avro Arrow (the most advanced fighter of the time) at the behest of the US government because the Bomarc nuclear SAM missiles would supposedly make the Avro obsolete (funny how we still need jet fighters and bombers more than half a century later, isn't it).

                I have to correct you on that there, as the CF-105 wasn't designed as a fighter -- it was designed as an interceptor. Interceptors (and in particular the CF-105) weren't designed for areal dogfighting with other fighter aircraft -- they were designed to take down larger aircraft such as bombers.

                The purported reason for cancelling the Arrow project was that the world was moving away from nuclear capable bombers towards ICBMs. The threat that the CF-105 was designed for was Russian bombers flying over our n

                • Contrary to what you believe, the nuclear weapons were delivered. This was revealed at one point when the secrecy of the underground control site near Dorval Airport (entrance gained by a CTV technician I had gone to school with years before in a case of mistaken identity) as well as the barracks-cum-launcher silo on the south shore military base were compromised (guy flew through restricted airspace and got an eyeball on them when the "roof" was retracted during maintenance). The government has admitted Ca

              • I don't think it's accurate to say housing should never exceed inflation. It should if, for instance, there's a significant increase in the quality of dwellings that are newly built, or it becomes much easier to refit older buildings to gain significant advantages. In most cases, you're right though - it shouldn't exceed inflation for very long, or there are consequences.

            • ...

              I'm only saying this about the Federal Liberals though. In contrast, I think the Ontario Liberals should serve jail time for the gross incompetence they've displayed.

              That I can 100% agree with. But let me know when you get Toronto to stop voting for them, and between 23-30% of the province is directly employed by them.

              You might be surprised at how easily the conservatives could win in Ontario, especially given how bad things have gone at that level. I voted for the Liberals last time, in Ontario and federally, and I know alot of other people in Ottawa and Toronto who would vote Ontario PC given the chance. The margins were very small last time, so a small shift could do it. This would be my two point plan:

              - Stop the right-wing identity politics crap (gay marriage, shutting down the CBC, etc). This is unnerving and lo

            • It's a problem that Harper won with ~40 percent of the vote. It's a problem that Trudeau did the same. It's a problem that the NDP won in Alberta due to vote splitting between the Wild Rose party, and the PC party.

              This is why we need something other than FPTP.

          • The average elector has the right to decide what form of government they live under. That's the whole purpose of elections. Also, historically, the best Canadian governments have been minority governments, specifically because, not having a majority, they need to be more inclusive to obtain enough support from other points of view if they wanted to stay in power. You clearly have no understanding of how politics works in Canada, or it's history.

            Proportional representation, done right, will almost always pr

            • The average elector has the right to decide what form of government they live under.

              Nobody has the right to decide that a murderous thugocracy is the form of government they'll live under, because there are also other people who will have to live under that government. The purpose of elections is to provide a check against otherwise unlimited government. Alas, that check is not always successful.

              • Not true. If the majority elect a thugocracy, that is a democratic choice that must be respected. Same as when the US elected a kleptocracy.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by c ( 8461 )

          Most of those people don't have the skills for those positions, let alone any experience in the areas that they're assigned to.

          They rarely do... I'd say Finance is the only one where the minister usually has a solid background and skillset for the job.

          The politicians generally are there to handle the politics, PR, take the flack for the bureaucrats who do the day-to-day stuff, and be an interface between Cabinet and the appointed deputy ministers who take care of keeping a department running. Even at the DM

        • Come on, our minister of defense is a real bad-ass. [wikipedia.org]

          Sajjan joined the The British Columbia Regiment (Duke of Connaught's Own) in 1989 as a trooper and was commissioned in 1991. He eventually rose to the rank of lieutenant-colonel. He was deployed overseas four times in the course of his career: once to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and three times to Afghanistan.

          Sajjan was wounded during his service in Bosnia. Sajjan began his 11-year career as an officer of the Vancouver Police Department after returning from his Bosnian deployment. He ended his career with the VPD as a detective with the department's gang crimes unit specializing in drug trafficking and organized-crime investigator.

          Sajjan's first deployment to Afghanistan was right before Operation Medusa in 2006, during which he took leave from his work in the Vancouver Police Department's gang squad. He deployed with the 1st Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment Battle Group in Kandahar and worked as a liaison officer with the Afghan police. His fluency in Punjabi, his first language, allowed him to be understood by Urdu-speaking Afghans without translators, especially by village leaders who were invaluable to his intelligence gathering. Sajjan found that corruption in the Afghan government was driving recruitment to the Taliban and managed to uncover most Taliban defensive positions in the Kandahar region. After reporting these findings to Brigadier General David Fraser, Sajjan was tasked with helping the general plan aspects of Operation Medusa.

          During Operation Medusa, four Canadian soldiers under Sajjan's command were killed in the fighting. Fraser evaluated Sajjan's leadership during the operation as "nothing short of brilliant." When Sajjan returned to Vancouver, Fraser sent a letter to the police department calling Sajjan “the best single Canadian intelligence asset in theatre,” and stated that his work saved “a multitude of coalition lives.”

          Upon his return, Sajjan left his position with the Vancouver Police, but stayed as a reservist and started his own consulting business that taught intelligence gathering techniques to Canadian and American military personnel. He also consulted for US policy analyst and Afghanistan expert Barnett Rubin, which began as a correspondence over Sajjan's views on how to tackle the Afghan opium trade and evolved into a collaboration as advisers to American military and diplomatic leaders in Afghanistan.

          Sajjan returned to Afghanistan for another tour of duty in 2009, taking another tour of leave from the VPD to do so. Having already taken two leaves of absence, Sajjan had to leave the VPD for his third tour of duty in 2010, during which he was assigned as a Special Assistant to then Major-General James L. Terry, the commander of American forces in Afghanistan.

          It's only politics that is causing problems with fighter jet procurement. Other countries have had run-off contests between manufacturers in less than a year.

          As for the rest of the cabinet, saying I'm underwhelmed is being charitable.

        • Re:Lovely...with no pressing issues... (Score:4, Insightful)

          by a_mari_usque_ad_mare ( 1996182 ) on Wednesday December 07, 2016 @12:52PM (#53441127)

          This is probably the most professionally experienced and accomplished cabinet we've ever had. We have a doctor as health minister, a climate change researcher as environment minster, a former Olympian as minister of sport (granted its a BS ministry, but a good example of this pattern). This isn't to say they'll do a good job, but saying they're unskilled is nonsense.

          Its even more striking to compare this bunch to the Harper gang. His ministers were chosen for being toadies and yes men. What was Joe Oliver's particular expertise? Chris Alexander? Paul Calandra? Maxime Bernier? The current leadership race is such a farce as no one knew what they were doing with Boss Harper gone.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Eloking ( 877834 )

      And with no pressing issues in Canada, all is safe. With energy costs(from gasoline, electricity to natural gas) that are going through the roof in nearly every province. Never mind that Canada is teetering either on a deflationary spiral or hyperinflation spiral(depending on which way the housing market goes). A housing market so hot that it makes the late 1980's housing market seem like a balmy day, and CHMC(think freddie-fanie) mortgages arrears and foreclosures are increasing. Serious regional unemployment numbers, but believes importing *more* people is a great plan--especially TFW's who could be hired at any job(unlike H1B's which are limited to one area) with wanting to have a population in Canada of 100m in 50 years. His pay-for-play access scandal. A carbon tax that's going to jack the prices of everything up by around 20%, a declining service and manufacturing industry. Rampant debt and overzealous expenditure projects that in the previous government would have every left-wing media publication screaming from the rooftop about how we can't afford it.

      And has decided that he wants to spy on every single Canadian, and pass a bill just like the snoopers charter in the UK. With mandatory decryption, backdoors, subscriber info and retention logging [tomshardware.com] But he's got time to make a video game....so we're all safe.

      While it'll probably take way too long to discuss all the cited issue pro and con and the reasoning of Canada's prime minister behind those decision, a quick 3-hour codding + tweet to promote studding and codding is a pretty efficient move by the Prime minister don't you think?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        While it'll probably take way too long to discuss all the cited issue pro and con and the reasoning of Canada's prime minister behind those decision, a quick 3-hour codding + tweet to promote studding and codding is a pretty efficient move by the Prime minister don't you think?

        Sure, why don't you explain how a snoopers charter is beneficial to Canada and how it doesn't violate S.1 of the Charter of Rights and freedoms while ignoring all previous legal precedent. Including the SCC's more recent affirmation that even exigent circumstances is too broad of a power to allow the police to use.

  • All I had to do was attach the wheels conveniently laid out next to the hubs for me already and it was done!

    Seriously, I'm getting tired of the reduction of the art programming in the public eye down to something any idiot can do. Any idiot can't do it - what they can do is plug some coloured preprogrammed very high level game blocks together on screen to produce some piss awful "game" whose gameplay would have been embarrasingly simple on an Atari 2600.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mwvdlee ( 775178 )

      You're vastly overestimating what Trudeau actually did here.
      The wheels and hubs were already fully attached.
      What he did was choose the color for the wheels and hubs.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by MayeulC ( 4660055 )
      I think that what's the most important here is not how simple or complex coding actually is; but rather getting people to know what it is, and not to fear it.
      I often meet people (students, most of the time), that are frightened by the idea of creating a project bigger than a couple of C files. The trick in this case is to progressively increase the size or the complexity of the projects they are working on, developing their abstraction, design, and overview skills (as well as testing, documentation, etc.)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by fisted ( 2295862 )

        Lego cars, can probably (indirectly, as a starter) bring someone into mechanical engineering.

        Indi-fucking-rectly? [youtube.com]

      • To me it's about the naming. Making LEGO cars is not called 'mechanical engineering', it's called playing with fucking LEGO.
        Toylike programming does not have a toylike name. 'Hour of code' does not sound like 'Hour of building LEGO cars'.

  • This just proves anyone can code. How does $8.50 an hour sound?

    • I think the min is at least $10-$11 /hr there.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        Depends on where you are. [services.gc.ca] FYI: If you live in Toronto, ON., you're not going to survive on $10-11/hr. If you live in Innerkip, ON., you'll be just fine. In turn, if you're in Edmonton, AB., $12.60 will get you far if you're smart. But you'll be turning to the food bank or a local church if you're in Grande Cache, AB. Especially at $6/gal for milk and $8/loaf of bread.

  • It's a shame (Score:3)

    by Sean ( 422 ) on Wednesday December 07, 2016 @08:22AM (#53439269)

    He could have written online voting system to elect MPs using Rock Paper Scissors.

  • Um, yeah... "coding is easy" if your idea of coding is moving a few speech bubbles around to reskin some incredibly lame Pong/Arkanoid clone.

  • Well, this is how elections work: Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal voted him into the office, how everybody pays for it.

  • Now if only he'd done a curling game, we'd be on fire!

