Nintendo Legend Miyamoto: Mario Needs To Evolve To Survive (cnet.com) 88
Shigeru Miyamoto, Nintendo's legendary game designer, and his fellow developers were tinkering with a "one-button control scheme" for Mario, where all a player can do is make Mario jump. This dead simple idea became the crux of the company's new Super Mario Run, one of the most anticipated mobile-app games of the year. CNET adds: "We found a great way to make an accessible Mario game and bring it to iPhone and reach a lot of people," Miyamoto said Thursday through his translator. "That's when we decided to make Super Mario Run." Super Mario Run may become a critical next step for Nintendo, which has struggled for years to maintain its relevance in gaming against Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox, as well as a surge of mobile gaming apps. This year, it garnered some attention from Pokemon Go, though it's only partly involved in that game. Now, two more Nintendo mobile gaming apps -- Animal Crossing and Fire Emblem -- are on the way, which could provide the Japanese company with a big boost.
CANABALT [canabalt.com] is actually a lot of fun, but it's pretty sad if Miyamoto's so out of ideas a CANABALT clone is the best he can come up with.
This is what mobile casual is. Rehashed flash from 20 years ago. Monochrome from 30. So ancient people think CANABALT is original. This is where the gaming industry is moving. It's not their fault, they obey the shareholders, the margin God and His son, Capitajesus.
Now get me another dozen interns. I want another 50 shovelwares
That can't be right, flash isn't that old.
Wikipedia:
In November 1996, FutureSplash was acquired by Macromedia, and Macromedia re-branded and released FutureSplash Animator as Macromedia Flash 1.0. Flash was a two-part system, a graphics and animation editor known as Macromedia Flash, and a player known as Macromedia Flash Player.
I feel even older now...
http://www.dictionary.com/brow... [dictionary.com]
See meaning 5.
More like side scrolling temple run?
The Atari 800 version of Aztec Challenge [youtube.com] circa 1983, perhaps?
(Not to be confused with the completely different- and better-known- Commodore 64 game released under the same name, oddly).
Flappy birds clone (Score:1)
Are you suggesting that dumbing down is not progress? Because I think we can all name a few major software companies that seem to live by that strategy.
Correct. Windows 10 is dumbed down compared to Windows 7. Those with abilities hate it. Those who lack technical prowess love it, as it's right up their alley. It's too bad that "new" users will only experience dumbed-down and remain at that level. So it'll have to be dumbed down even further.
I forget which Sci-Fi story it was, but eventually society will transform into 2 classes: the tech-savvy sub-class minority that keeps things running, and the vast majority that's completely ignorant of anything "under
Re:Flappy birds clone (Score:5, Informative)
Nintendo's survival does not hinge on a $10 mobile game. Not even close. Your post and this article are poorly informed and borderline inflammatory.
Nintendo's future largely depends on the success of the Switch but even if that goes belly up, Nintendo still has plenty of cash in the bank [attackofthefanboy.com] so stop with the doom and gloom nonsense.
Yea, I think Nintendo's ability to adapt is too conservative as well.
I grew up on Nintendo but I have not purchased anything from them in a long time now. Mainly because I have now sworn off consoles due to the landscape, but even when 360 and ps3 were around I bought those but no Nintendo. Their library is too small and far more games are arriving on the PC compared to the consoles.
Consoles need to die, they are long past the point of serving their purpose.
The PS4 is now a cut-down PC with a closed operating system, and the vast majority of games that it gets are "remasters" (nudge nudge, wink wink) of older PC titles.
Vast majority? How? It gets tons of NEW games each month, and many of those games are simultaneously released new to PC, so they are by definition not "remasters".
(BTW, I 'just' got a PS4, and purposely buy old games myself, and would rather play old/cheap games.. so I wouldn't care if what you said were true.. but it's not.)
Re:Flappy birds clone (Score:4, Interesting)
In counterpoint to that I think Nintendo is the most adaptable of the 3 console makers.
Last Christmas we agreed that it was time for a new console in our house. I initially assumed it would be a PS4 or XBone, but as I looked into the games available everything I was interested in on PS4 or XBone will also be released for PC. The PS4 and XBone are so similar to a PC that I saw no point in them. I went with the Wii U and am quite happy with it. I doubt I'll be getting a Switch next year, but I can envision getting one at some point. I can't envision getting a console that's mostly indistinguishable from a PC and Nintendo is the only console maker that seems to offer anything else.
Re:Flappy birds clone (Score:4, Interesting)
The nintendo catalog tends to be focused on couch co-op. The PS4 and Xbox tend to cater to more mature audiences, and they tend to almost always focus on online multiplayer. While online multiplayer is still playing with other people, it's really you, sitting by yourself in a room, talking over some tubes to other people. It's just not the same as sitting down together and playing a game.
couch playing with a pc? that's what SteamOS is for!
>Nintendo's survival does not hinge on a $10 mobile game
You're right, the actual game is not The Savior. The article is really about Nintento's ability to grow with the times. This game is merely an effect of that.
Remember, Nintendo began as a card game company. CARD GAMES! So to even be participating in mobile anything is commendable.
Kids don't buy shit. The parents do. The whole reason my daughter doesn't have a DS, is because I already gave her a tablet (amazon fire for $35 loaded with Cyanogenmod). That, some emulators and a cheap ipega-9023 Bluetooth controller under the tree and she can play everything from NES to DS.
Why would I buy her a 3DS? for $199 when I can get her so much more. By the time she burns through the pokemon back catalog, the 3DS emulators will have matured enough for her to play Sun/Moon too.
Handhelds are dyi
Good lord did Pokémon Go work. My daughter has never even played it, but she's not OBSESSED with Pokémon. Thus, her playing the GBA versions of the games. I can't understate the obsessed factor.
She has her own 42 inch TV
Roku 3
Raspberry PI 3 w/ RetroPie and Kodi
Bluetooth PS3 controller for said Pi
Tablet
Then in the game room, is another TV, XBOX, WII, another PI setup, Roku, and enough other toys to make a Saudi Arabian princess jealous. She's spoiled rotten and she knows it.
Will I spend $200 for an underpowered device and then another $40 for games.... no. There just isn't enough value in being current.
Nintendo seems to survive all predictions of biting the bullet.
Apple too [macobserver.com]
It basically boils down to "Stop liking what I don't like. I don't like _______ therefore no one does and its going out of business!"
There are plenty of "one-button" games that are better than Flappy Bird.
Jetpack Joyride is one of them, as is the recently updated Tiny Wings (after a couple of years
...
Both of which I paid the 99 cents for because they were highly enjoyable and fun. And yes, I bought Jetpack Joyride before it became free. And it still remains one of the better Freemium games where payment is not required at all (except for a couple of specific characters). But you don't need to pay to win and grinding to get the stuff i
Tell that to (Score:2)
Tell that to to Sega, and Sonic. They couldn't figure out how to make a fun 3-D version, and Nintendo won.
Mario is doing just fine in both 2-D and 3-D.
You'd have to be an idiot to think that people want the world's most recognized platforming hero (even at the end of the Rio Olympics), to change drastically at the core.
What Mario really needs, is more focus on co-op Mario Bros.
Mario Galaxy?
What people really want... is the Mario 64 series... with co-op. (Mario 64, Galaxy, etc.) It's the best Mario series--other than maybe Super Mario World to some--because it has the best level designs and stories.
They tried to half-ass multiplayer with that "every level is isometric and square" one, Super Mario 3D World. But it... it didn't have the charm and fun of the level design. Forcing everyone onto one screen forced the perspective into a less personal one, and much less ambitious and int
Re: (Score:3)
New Super Mario Brothers for the Wii was big on multiplayer both co-op or in my case usually one good player and a bunch of others flailing about. If you watch some of the in-game videos you can see great examples of co-op working out with Yoshi's passing a player around and some pretty amazing feats pulled off.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Sega had other issues.
If you go and play those old games from the 8- and 16-bit eras, give Sega's first-party titles a quick comparison to Nintendo's. Not on the merits of hardware specs or any of those fanboi-style "wars", but on the merits of which games are more appealing, more functional, and more polished.
Nintendo's games will slaughter Sega's games in that comparison, hands down, almost every time. Sonic had that "Nintendo" polish. Nearly everything else Sega ever made lacked it. Sure, some of Sega's
MK1 on the SNES had to much censoring. The sega ver had the blood.
Duh (Score:4, Funny)
One button is all you need. Great idea.
- Steve Jobs
Oh, that sounds like my most favorite MMO of all time: Progress Quest!
:D http://progressquest.com/ [progressquest.com]
apple would innovate on this idea by removing all buttons and controls that way you don't even need to play you can just watch.
Something Awful innovated that years ago with the birth of Let's Plays.
Evolve? (Score:2)
I think I know where to play a game preview (Score:3)
I've been playing it for years. [adamatomic.com]
Just quit console business (Score:2)
PokÃ©mon Go showed something last summer.
That is there is money to be made selling software and services. Who makes money with console hardware these days?
If I were Nintendo I would make my tools available for Sony and MS and a lite mobile version in a licensing agreement. I would use my games ported as leverage to convince a sharing with Sony and Microsoft to sell Nintendo APIs on their stores and tools.
Who here would buy MarioKart for their ps4 or phone if it were available?
Who here would buy MarioKart for their...
...phone if it were available?
That sounds like the worst version of Mario Kart ever. I cannot fathom a worse version of Mario Kart.
Re: (Score:1)
Mario kart for ps4? Count me out. I can already play it on my Wii U without any monthly fees. Nothing better than a 12 player online Mario kart race without having to worry about paying an online access fee. Plus Mario maker, smash bros.
At this point there is no denying that the Wii U is a failed console. Nintendo has already discontinued it. I still love mine, and understand why ps4 and xbone owners want these games, they really are the best. The marketing failed hard (is it an add on to the Wii?) but the
Into a girl (Score:2)
In the name of diversity he should evolve into a girl.
Also he should change his name into Giana.
And get a sister.
if that is how things are going to be I want my edition of Mario Amigos, with Mario wearing a Mexican poncho.
He needs to be a black lesbian blind girl with Aids if we're really doing this right.
If he's a blind girl of course it makes the game cheaper because they don't need to do any graphics.
Dark World Mario 3 (Score:2)
They already did the Dark World in Mario 3. They did flicker the lights on now and then as an assistance to the poor "sighted" people.
That's what princess Peachy was supposed to do. A Mexican princesa would have been more effective, though.
Online only DRM though (Score:3)
That won't work for the kids, who use a tablet that's not allowed to access the internet
Totally offtopic, but presumably you allow the tablet to connect sometimes (e.g. to download other apps). How do you manage that? Are there apps that you allow to them to use over the internet, maybe with supervision? I'm curious because a lot of child-focused apps seem to assume that there is an internet connection for updates, etc.
I've got a ton of apps from Babybus, Toca Boca, Russpups, Rovio, PBS, and many others that work just fine offline, there's about 80 games on the tablet that work great and I am constantly finding more. I have updates set to manual and only download updates if something is broken. If a game doesn't work due to lack of connectivity, I delete it. I always preview the apps first so no disappointments.
I have NoRoot Firewall to block access to individual apps so when I do go online to get games, individual apps s
BTW no I don't allow browser or youtube or anything online. They really have no need to go online and I have some of their favorite movies/shows loaded on the tablet anyway and switch them out for new ones regularly (charlie & lola, mr rogers, sesame street, etc)
There are no games with any interesting online functionality so far anyway, but we haven't gotten into Minecraft yet. I got that on PS3 from the bargain bin though and I assume that works fine offline. If the kids want to play with friends we in
And the award for understatement or the year (Score:2)
it garnered some attention from Pokemon Go
Don't evolve too much for all us old hats! (Score:2)
Hard for me to see Mario on anything other than a 2-D scroller. I grew up with an Atario 2600 then got an NES about ~2 years after it's initial debut. I think I've honestly bought every NES console platform and half the hand-helds for my kids (and as an old crusty adult now) JUST to play that updated Mario gaming look-and-feel. It's too embedded into my childhood and adult (and now my kids passed down) life, that it's hard for me to never try a invention or re-invention of Mario.
I agree with most, if thi
To me it's more that everyone is running to low-input stuff. Puzzles? Complex control sequences on simple control schemes? No, running and jumping and controlling your movement is too much for today's tiny brains; learn from the Wistar rat: put one button in front of a signalling stimulus, and train them to press it at the appropriate moment to receive a reward.
Re: Mario is a symbol of Nintendo's stagnation (Score:2)
Back to the early 1980s (Score:2)