Microsoft Windows Games

Microsoft Will Soon Start Bundling Drivers With Windows Store Games (thurrott.com) 102

Posted by msmash from the improving-things dept.
Microsoft will start bundling drivers with Windows Store games to improve the performance of the game once downloaded. A report on Thurrott adds: This will work by the game download trigging Windows Update to acquire the minimum driver requirements to make sure that application works as intended. This may perturb some users who like having complete control over the driver updates for their hardware as this auto-download mechanism will overwrite the existing installation of the driver. Of course, you can still roll-back the update but hopefully Microsoft gives us a way to stop the auto-download of the driver via the Windows Store when this feature arrives.

  • Great! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by geek ( 5680 ) on Monday December 12, 2016 @01:07PM (#53470167)

    What could possibly go wrong?

    • Re:Great! (Score:5, Insightful)

      by supremebob ( 574732 ) <themejunky@NoSPam.geocities.com> on Monday December 12, 2016 @01:13PM (#53470215) Journal

      This might not be a bad thing IF Microsoft prompted you with a dialog box like this first:

      "We detected that you're using $GRAPHICSCARD driver $OLDVERSION. This game requires driver version $NEWVERSION. Would you like us to upgrade it?"

      Knowing Microsoft, though, they'll automatically "upgrade" the driver in the background and leave you scratching your head for awhile when the screen is stuck at 1024x768 resolution after you reboot.

      • This might not be a bad thing IF Microsoft prompted you with a dialog box like this first:

        I think the whole point of this is to keep users from having to make the decision. In my experience major release drivers from both Nvidia and AMD have been solid. Most of my non technical friends just accept all updates offered to them via Catalyst or the Gforce app (can't remember the name). I myself have been keeping my drivers updated for the last 6 years and have yet to encounter a problem with any video card I've owned.

        Knowing Microsoft, though, they'll automatically "upgrade" the driver in the background and leave you scratching your head for awhile when the screen is stuck at 1024x768 resolution after you reboot

        Well, the upgrade process remains to be seen but I suspect they will just make it p

        • Bahaha

          I am cursing my RX 470. Hyper-V keeps freeze with all but 16.6 on Windows 10. SWTOR on that release makes one screen stay black and a reboot is required to get the screen back after I exit the game.

          The other releases fix this bug but server 2016 on my vm gets a system thread exception otherwise on 1 out of 3 reboots.

          I got modded -1 troll by some fanboys when I brought this up. Appearrently Nvidia is just as freaking horrible that many 1070 users lock their drivers from June as new bugs are in latest

          • Your setup is unconventional so you fall in the category of people that just have to keep on top of it and keep fixing it. But for the other 99.9% of RX 470 users, it's probably a completely different story.

            Keep in mind that the auto driver update is ONLY if you do not meet the minimum driver version. That can get abused by gaming companies but that's is a different story all together.

        • I've had problems. Mostly because the driver updates shove in all the extra crap that no one wants instead of just the barebones driver.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Fuck that. I've seen plenty of times where an updated driver messed things up, whether it's a slight framerate drop or causing blue screens. I only update drivers if it's a major security fix, adds significant new features and/or improves performance, otherwise I stick to the last tried and true driver versions.

          If it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's surprising how few users understand that concept.

      • Re:Great! (Score:5, Insightful)

        by nehumanuscrede ( 624750 ) on Monday December 12, 2016 @01:37PM (#53470449)

        The problem is Microsoft is only looking at the requirements for a single application.
        Updating the drivers might work out great for that particular application, while completely borking up others you may have.

        On the tablet I use ( Wacom Mobile Studio Pro ) in addition to disabling as much of the telemetry as I can, the home router has
        instructions to prevent any tablet data from leaving the local network at all.

        If necessary, I can transfer files locally to and from a NAS unit when at home or I can just use a USB stick if necessary.

        I want the programs I have running on the tablet to perform without hiccup or issues. Something that's impossible to do when
        MS shoves an update down and breaks a bunch of shit in the process.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          If you pay attention to the Windows filesystem, you'll actually see they already have a multi-version solution for many things, but in particular, DLLs.

          Many programs that request a specific version of a DLL will get that version to avoid breaking. You don't really appreciate how much bending over backwards they do to make sure things don't break -- they don't have a magic stick / beer goggles that convinces people that things "just-work". They don't, and never have. Probably never will.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by cdrudge ( 68377 )

            You don't really appreciate how much bending over backwards they do to make sure things don't break

            I'll appreciate how much bending they do when things actually stop breaking. Until then, the only thing being bent over is consumers while Microsoft forces themselves on us.

        • I didn't see it mentioned in the linked article (on thurrott) nor have I seen it brought up in this thread but...

          Windows (Pro/Enterprise) has native Hyper-V and docker container support. Largely speculating here but it seems like containers would be a solution to the driver conflict issue e.g. this game can have directx11 and .net 3.5 (and optimized nvidia drive version x) while that game has directx 12 and VC runtime whatever (driver version y). And the two will be isolate/not interfere with one another

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Knowing MS, they will actually hard code the current version as mandatory version, so if the software installed after a year, any newer driver version will be overwritten silently by the obsolete version. This is just a re-incarnation of DLL hell, but this time it is much worse as driver conflicts may actually prevent machine from booting.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's Microsoft. There's so many ways it WILL go wrong that making a list is pointless. The software you wrote the list in probably won't work after the next patch set anyway.

      I'm starting to get the free upgrade strategy though. Windows 10; so bad that we had no choice but to give it away and hope people took the bait. Turns out they like free stuff better than they like their computer working properly.

    • So I install software X, and software Y breaks because they share drivers or libraries, and Y is not compatible with the newer version of the shared parts?

      This is what the famed DLL-Hell did. Is MS bringing that back? Hell, might as well bring back Clippy to make the nostalgia experience (nightmare) complete.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        They already brought back the Windows 2.0 UI by removing excessive colors and the ability of changing theme, so why not resurrect DLL hell too? Perhaps on next version they will bring back the Program manager?

        • You forgot the "better resolution C/E/VGA" style graphics the UI has so tablet users can see the UI and use their fat sticky fingers to navigate which effectively reduces your displays information density to something from the early 90's.

    • They actually tried this before. Way back in the DirectX 3/5 days, the installer not only included the run time, but a set of updated drivers too. MS ended the practice when Windows Update became available.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by r1348 ( 2567295 )

      Nobody will ever notice, and not because the driver update process will be perfect, but because nobody uses the Windows Store.

  • Obvious Solution (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 12, 2016 @01:10PM (#53470189)

    Don't play games off Windows Store.

    • Shamus Young Tried It (Score:5, Informative)

      by Kunedog ( 1033226 ) on Monday December 12, 2016 @02:21PM (#53470791)
      Two great articles by Shamus Young show just what a trainwreck the Windows Store is:

      http://www.shamusyoung.com/twe... [shamusyoung.com]
      http://www.shamusyoung.com/twe... [shamusyoung.com]

      I'm sure most here already knew that, but he really lays out how MS doesn't seem to care about the customer experience or competing with Steam (just muscling them out through lock-in). It's sad that Valve can't seem to make the Steambox concept work, but if MS's platform is the one that succeeds, then we all lose.
      • Agree on the SteamOS thing. It's sad it hasn't taken off more. It'd be a great thing for everyone if Linux was receiving releases of major AAA games: People who only use Windows for gaming wouldn't have to put up with all the Win 10 crap and it would force Microsoft (and the PS4) to be better to compete.
        If Valve can't make it work I don't know who will.

      • I'd like to have a Steambox for the family. It's just out of my budget. After feeding and clothing the kids. I can only afford, maybe a 15 dollar game from steam or gamestop. I'm not an avid gamer, so 250+ bucks for a game system, is a very low priority. Now a Steambox, under 150 bucks. I'd jump on that. I'd finally get my laptop back in evenings, from my kids :-)

    • No you got this backwards. There's an obvious problem: People already don't play games off Windows Store.

    • That's easy though. They don't have anything good in the store anyway. Any game they have that requires driver updates is most likely also available separately from from other outlets. Some of the games in Windows Store have worse performance than the game acquired elsewhere because the store wants the games to have unnecessary features (it's their new version of Gaming For Windows Live, another attempt to monetize you).

  • For folks who haven't been follwing the latest... (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 12, 2016 @01:14PM (#53470235)

    Windows Store == games for windows live, just for Windows 10.

    It's basically their own special sandbox that they get a cut of, which is rife with technical hickups, and no guarantee you'll keep what you buy when the service is (nigh inevitably) shut down in (roll 2d8) years.

    Lots of multi-platform development tools have added Windows store as a publishing output, but honestly, a regular-old Windows exe put out to GOG/Steam is the best choice, looking at every single example of income streams I've seen.

    • Windows Store == games for windows live, just for Windows 10.

      It's basically their own special sandbox that they get a cut of, which is rife with technical hickups, and no guarantee you'll keep what you buy when the service is (nigh inevitably) shut down in (roll 2d8) years.

      Lots of multi-platform development tools have added Windows store as a publishing output, but honestly, a regular-old Windows exe put out to GOG/Steam is the best choice, looking at every single example of income streams I've seen.

      2d8? If I understand the lingo correct that's two 8 sided dice? Try flipping two coins instead. Heads = 1, tails = 0.

  • IF NOT XBOX: PunishUser(_IncompatDrivers) (Score:5, Insightful)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Monday December 12, 2016 @01:18PM (#53470271)
    IF NOT XBOX:
        PunishUser(_IncompatDrivers)

  • Easy fix.. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by wbr1 ( 2538558 ) on Monday December 12, 2016 @01:22PM (#53470313)
    Fuck windows store games.

    Problem solved.

    Really, with Steam, GOG, etc who needs it? I game like crazy and use window 10. Windows store games--not even once.

    • Fuck windows store games.
      Problem solved.

      There was never a problem to begin with. People have been shunning the Windows Store from day one.

  • Separation (Score:3)

    by darkain ( 749283 ) on Monday December 12, 2016 @01:26PM (#53470365) Homepage

    Will Microsoft then FORCE driver developers to decouple the ACTUAL drive from the shit bloat software that comes with them? Who the fuck needs a 300MiB download just for a video driver? The hardware vendors do, which over 90% of that is bloatastical bullshit, mostly just "fancy" ads for other games, or optional (but a pain in the fucking ass to remove) graphics utilities nobody asked for or even wanted in the first place.

  • Full drivers or the more basic ones without the ati / nvidia control panels / apps?

  • Will the bug of nvidia updater and windows update (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Monday December 12, 2016 @01:29PM (#53470381)

    Will the bug of nvidia updater and windows update both auto updating drivers in a loop come back?

    • nVidia doesn't automagically install anything on my system, they don't even ask me if they can update. They just put up an easily-missed notification in the system tray.

      • But still you can have it where the MS auto installs an older WHQL driver on top of a newer one installed by the ATI or NVIDIA app.

  • Read the headline and the first thing I thought (Score:5, Funny)

    by PJ6 ( 1151747 ) on Monday December 12, 2016 @01:35PM (#53470431)
    was Microsoft struck a deal with Uber.
  • I don't have much of a problem with this. Currently, if an application I download for Windows has prerequisites, they are often bundled with the installer. However, I may already have them installed; if so, wasted bandwidth. Triggering a request to a remote repository for additional necessary components doesn't seem terrible.

    Of course, it's yet one more thing for Microsoft to ram down Windows users throats.

    Also, what if some applications stop mentioning certain prerequisites, due to the operating syst

  • Even aside from the (valid; but clearly not who Microsoft cares about catering to at this point, concerns about 'no, I don't really want Redmond scribbling all over my drivers 'automagically'); I just don't understand what purpose this serves. Microsoft already provides drivers through Windows Update; and while it can be persuaded otherwise, the intended consumer settings are 'check automatically for drivers when a new device is connected' and 'check for updated drivers periodically thereafter'.

    That bei

  • It even says so while it's searching for updates for drivers; "This may take a few minutes". So now we have to deal with that AND the game installation?

    Is the idea to drive people away from their software? Looking at their crazy behavior over the past several years, I can't help but wonder if their new "business strategy" is to tank the company.

  • For end users, this could create a broken configuration that could occur when whatever GPU software and Windows itself fight over who's driver gets installed that a user with poor computer knowledge would just be unable to grasp, and the support nightmare that comes along with it.

    For power users, this is just annoying and further damages the likelihood anyone would use the Windows Store for anything other than to chuckle at.

    I think Steam has pretty much sewed up the PC Gaming delivery platform. M$ wasting

  • Like Communism, this sounds great in practise but reality says differently. I wouldn't trust it worth a damn because Microsoft has a fantastic track record of hosing people's machines with updates.

    Heck, a recent update killed network access for countless people in the UK because they somehow managed to botch DHCP.

  • As if I needed another reason to avoid the windows store for game purchases...

  • >> hopefully Microsoft gives us a way to stop the auto-download

    Under Windows 10 I can't even choose what system updates it downloads or if/when they get installed.
    What makes you think that any company that even thinks that is OK in the first place, will give gamers any more choices?

  • > but hopefully Microsoft gives us

    No, they won't. Or if they do, it will be something that will go away later. Windows users will put up with anything, so why should they bend over backwards for them in any way?

