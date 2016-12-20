Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Nintendo Games

Nintendo Switch Uses Nvidia Tegra X1 SoC, Clock Speeds Outed (arstechnica.com) 104

Posted by msmash from the tearing-things-apart dept.
The Nintendo Switch -- the hybrid portable games console/tablet due for release in March 2017 -- will be powered by Nvidia's older Tegra X1 SoC and not its upcoming Tegra X2 "Parker" SoC as initially rumored. From a report on ArsTechnica: The use of Tegra X1, which also powers the Nvidia Shield Android TV, means the graphics hardware inside the Switch is based on Nvidia's older second-generation Maxwell architecture, rather than the latest Pascal architecture. While the two architectures share a very similar design, the Switch will miss out on some of the smaller performance improvements made in Pascal. When docked, the Switch's GPU runs at a 768MHz, already lower than the 1GHz of the Shield Android TV. When used as a portable, the Switch downclocks the GPU to 307.2MHz -- just 40 percent of the clock speed when docked. Given the Switch is highly likely to use a 720p screen rather than 1080p -- this is currently assumed to be a 6.2-inch IPS LCD with 10-point multi-touch support -- there is some overhead to run games at 1080p when docked. However, it's questionable how many developers will go to the effort of creating games that make use of the extra horsepower when docked, rather than simply opting to program for the slower overall GPU clock speed. While GPU performance is variable, the rest of the Switch's specs remain static. Its four ARM A57 CPU cores are purported to run at 1020MHz regardless of whether the console is docked or undocked, while the memory controller can run at either 1600MHz or 1331MHz in either mode.

Nintendo Switch Uses Nvidia Tegra X1 SoC, Clock Speeds Outed More | Reply

Nintendo Switch Uses Nvidia Tegra X1 SoC, Clock Speeds Outed

Comments Filter:

  • Slower than a smartphone? (Score:3)

    by TheDarkMaster ( 1292526 ) on Tuesday December 20, 2016 @11:06AM (#53522567)
    I understand that the focus of Nintendo is not performance, but the specifications would not be too low to make any reasonable modern game?

    • We have locked up our IP so fans will buy even with sub par video.

      Just hope that any games that get ported are not dumbed down on other systems as well. And that games on other systems are not cut down to run on this POS.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by barc0001 ( 173002 )

        To paraphrase "It's the content, not the graphics, stupid!"

        There have been lots of great looking, super shiny games that were absolutely terrible. And there are lots of games with less than stellar graphics that are absolute blasts to play. Not every game needs to look ultra realistic. For that matter, do you WANT some of Nintendo's IP to look ultra realistic?

        http://www.mariomayhem.com/bowsers_blog/wp-content/uploads/2008/08/real-mario-face.jpg

        How about no?

        I definitely understand that it's good to have th

        • Nintendo can't rely on Mario to save their asses every time they release a crap console. If they'd called this the GameBoy Pro or something, its specs would be pretty decent. As a living room game console, however, it's pathetic.

          As for your graphics comparison, you know what looks like absolute crap every single time on a 1080P TV bigger than 20 inches? Anything Nintendo produces. Now hook it up to a 4K TV and really appreciate the suck.

          Nintendo needs to grow up and let their hardware and IP grow up too

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by atrex ( 4811433 )

            Plus every time Nintendo gimps their hardware like this all they do is chase off third party support. Why should a third party give a rats ass about a Nintendo console when their 1080P 60FPS game that works great on PC, PS4, and XBone has to have its visuals slashed in half or further and needs a ton of other adjustments just to run on Nintendo's offering?

            The only way they get third party support is if they get a large install base, but without hefty third party support getting that install base is nigh im

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'm probably in the minority, but my opinion is that the Wii is plenty powerful for fun and visually pleasing games. For that matter, so is the PS2. The focus here isn't on raw horsepower, but providing a new gimmick: being both portable and stationary. The majority of people don't care about technical specs, they just want to play games on the device they have. Having a consistent platform is good for developers because you don't have to factor in 100 different iOS configurations of 1000 different Android

      • Enough people (from Nintendo's perspective) buy 3ds's to supplement their mobiles, because their mobiles don't run the big Nintendo exclusives. So it's fair to say enough people will buy these too, unless the Nintendo Run trend picks up a fair share of market (it needs that Android version out to be proven true first though).

        • I would rather see the 3DSwitch with an HDMI connector port than the Switch with its clunky design.

          • I would too. 2 screens are better than one and the DS and Wii U should be proof of that (even if the former didn't sell as much). Nintendo is going backwards, and worse, it's probably gonna kill it's portable market by committing to a portable that can "talk" to a TV but brings nothing new other than the larger screen and a wireless controller. Imagine a world where Nintendo releases a dedicated portable (the 3DS replacement) alongside the Switch - one won't make sense with the other by then, and it is know

            • I would like to see the next DS be a one-screen behemoth with some form of emulating two screens, to kill the stupid two-screen mandatory widget everyone uses whether it's appropriate or not simply because having one black screen is apparently terrible (except on Wii U, since nobody looks at the tablet thing anyway, so it often goes unused).

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by TodPunk ( 843271 )

                A number of games I primarily use the "tablet thing" WiiU controller Anything to do with Zelda uses it quite a lot. Hyrule Warriors I play on that screen while one of my kids plays on the big screen. Smash Brothers obviously has some advantages for either. This is to say nothing of the games that we play on that screen exclusively when someone is using the big screen for something else.

                Basically, it depends on the game and your configuration.

            • As a longtime DS/3DS fan, I wouldn't mind the this next iteration using one screen and they are due for a successor. The 3DS is about 6 years old & DS 12 years.

            • Consoles are pretty much dead in Japan, especially for casual gaming which is Nintendo's main demographic. Niche and indie games for hardcore players also mostly moved to portable and PC due to lower developments costs and better financing schemes.
              Finally trends suggest consoles will die out in the West too.

              Portable games still suffer from having the reputation of being cheap knock-offs and not proper games among more serious players, so fusing the two is a pretty smart move to ensure they can present a leg

        • Enough people (from Nintendo's perspective) buy 3ds's to supplement their mobiles, because their mobiles don't run the big Nintendo exclusives.

          That and mobile devices have no standardized, physical controls.

      • While you and I agree you don't need fancy graphics for a fun game as a game dev having more horsepower is definitely appreciated as you start doing more physics simulations on the GPU.

        Unfortunately consumers not upgrading their consoles doesn't fit into the business model of Microsoft and Sony who want to continue hawking the latest shiny unto consumers so you can buy last years game on new hardware. Nintendo is dragged into by consumers who "jump ship". It becomes an arms race of trying to beat the comp

    • Psh, you could still make great games for the Gamecube.

    • We've known for some time that the guts would be Tegra based and we saw the promotional video that sells us the idea that this is meant to be mobile first. Looking at the list of partners they have on board at least one is a telecom provider (Web Technology Corp, aka Vodafone) another is a well known mobile eCommerce portal (DeNA). This is Nintendo creeping into the smartphone market.

      What we have here is a 6" gaming tablet, how much of the mobile parts will make it intact to North American / European market

    • Nintendo just isn't relevant anymore to me or my peers. It is sad yes but I'm about done with getting excited about new consoles from them. They can only milk my nostalgia for so long.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lokedhs ( 672255 )
        Yes the new mobile Mario game sold millions, and the Android version hasn't even been released yet.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Remember smartphone programmers build hogs, Nintendo programmers will optimize and actually use that hardware, I dont think anyone else is doing that. Tegra x1 seems like a pretty robust piece of hardware.
      https://techcrunch.com/2015/01/04/heres-how-nvidias-new-tegra-x1-stacks-up-to-the-k1-and-apple-a8x-on-paper/

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by guises ( 2423402 )
      You can make a reasonable modern game with decades-old hardware, you just can't make it look as fancy. It's been a long time since Nintendo has cared about that particular metric, and in that time they've done very well in some cases and very poorly in others. Their success seems to come down to marketing and hype more than anything else... I didn't like the Wii (sold fantastically) and I loved the Wii U (sold poorly) so I don't know. I'd like for this to do well, but it's going to come down to how much hyp

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Rolman ( 120909 )

      You do remember smartphones are usually sold with a contract, right?

      Without a contract, a standalone iPhone 7 (not Plus, no controllers, no HDMI output, no docking station and certainly no Zelda) today goes for a whopping $649- [mashable.com] Hardly the amount Nintendo would ask for any piece of hardware.

      At Nintendo's traditional target of around $300, this is actually a fairly good deal.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z80a ( 971949 )

      It's not comparable to an smartphone because it can use a low level API that have access to all the Open GL 4.5 level shader commands etc available on the maxwell cores, while smartphones are crippled hard by the Open GL ES 2.0 API, that don't allow even some common Open GL 2.1 features like floating point textures.
      So even if a smartphone is theorically faster, it still can't do the same things, like running the full profile UE4 engine.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )
      That's been the normal situation with Nintendo. Older stuff that runs cooler and has all the bugs shaken out - which is probably just coincidental with cheaper. If you buy Nintendo gear and never buy a single one of their games again they have still made some profit on the console. Even the original DS, that was sold for around five years was a couple of years behind the cutting edge when it came out.

      the specifications would not be too low to make any reasonable modern game

      You just have to revise "reason

  • If they're encouraging developers to account for different clock speeds from the start, sounds like they're leaving themselves wiggle room to maybe update the hardware in the future, although they can't get too crazy unless they use an abstract enough api for graphics (Vulkan hopefully). Console developers won't like it, but it might be the only way this thing can survive against phones

    • If it's 720p vs 1080p with AA, then the wiggle room might just be to handle the higher resolution.

  • This is... quite underwhelming (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Those specs put the Switch at the same ballpark performance level of a WiiU. It fares well if you consider the portable space, but those are still below average specs compared to recent Android and iOS tablets. Even docked, a fricking iPad has more gaming performance than this. Nintendo always releases underwhelming hardware, but considering the WiiU was already outdated on release, this time they really have outdone themselves.

    Sure, sure, graphics are not important, etc. But the thing is, you can forget it

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z80a ( 971949 )

      Comparing Gflops like that is not very wise.
      The only instance of the system actually running we had (the jimmy fallon show) actually shows it outperforming the WiiU quite easily by delivering a solid 30 frames per second performance, while WiiU is full of hitches and drops under 20 fps on any sort of onscreen explosion, while the switch don't drop a single frame on those.
      Of course, could be that the game in general is more optimized if compared to the last build we seen on WiiU, and also you can't see how f

      • The only instance of the system actually running we had (the jimmy fallon show) actually shows it outperforming the WiiU quite easily by delivering a solid 30 frames per second performance,

        Wow, a whole 30 fps? Is it 1996 already?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Z80a ( 971949 )

          Yet PS4 seems to struggle to get to this magical frame rate, while WiiU have most of its first party titles running at 60 fps.

  • Novelty Kills Nintendo Again (Score:3)

    by Torodung ( 31985 ) on Tuesday December 20, 2016 @11:51AM (#53523055) Journal

    it's questionable how many developers will go to the effort of creating games that make use of the extra horsepower when docked, rather than simply opting to program for the slower overall GPU clock speed

    This. A thousand times this. No developer in their right mind is going to program a game that doesn't run properly on the portable. The downscaling of the portable is just too profound. 40% clocks? So the console will suffer from portablitis (similar to how PC games suffer consolitis).

    If they then kill the portable line (currently 3DS) in preference to Switch, they may well kill both their portable and console markets with one stone. I know they have a NIH ("Not Invented Here") culture, and this has resulted in some excellent and novel gaming (thinking Wii here), but this new console seems strategically unsound.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Vairon ( 17314 )

      If the screen is indeed 720P, that's 44% of pixels of 1080P. So down-clocking the GPU by 40% seems fine to me.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guises ( 2423402 )
      Consolitis is about the interface, designing for a control pad rather than for a keyboard and mouse. It's not about performance - PCs have always been more variable in performance than consoles, and PC devs have always had to take that into account.

    • Every current game on the market includes sliders to set the graphics quality so that it can be played on a wide variety of systems.

      It is a non-issue to have 2 settings: docked, undocked.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mlyle ( 148697 )

      720p is about 44% the pixels of 1080p. 40% the GPU clock to generate just 720P rather than generating 1080P for external display and then also downscaling it to 720p sounds reasonable.

    • A console with 2 modes is nothing compared to a PC game's options.

      Haven't you ever played with PC game options? Lowering the resolution has always helped FPS greatly but with newer GPU features it does not help as much. Many of the newer time consuming GPU features you can simply TURN OFF.

      I would expect a Nintendo engineer who has a history of extracting performance from hardware estimated just what the needs are for THEIR game engine at 720p with some features like AA turned off. Plus the depth rendering

  • This is extremely disappointing to me. How does one reconcile the 400 GFLOP performance of the X1 with the 1TFLOP that was reported earlier? How do they intend on securing 3rd party support with 1/3 the power of a PS4?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I suppose they dont, just like the Wii U, Wii...

  • ...that Nintendo product planning meetings usually include a deliverable about "How do we make this not that great and then fail". Consider that Nintendo execs tried numerous times to kill off the motion controller for the Wii as it was expensive. Had they succeeded we'd be looking back at the SNES as the most recent success after failures by the N64, Gamecube, Wii, and Wii-U. Anyone else get the feeling that these folks couldn't find their own ass with both hands?

    This device looks like it'll perform mor

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jahoda ( 2715225 )
      >> Then they'll make money.

      . LOL. Nintendo sold 13 million Wii consoles (at a profit), and prints money with the DS, at 154 million units sold. And I am not even bringing Pokemon into this, or the fact that people are lining up outside of stores for the NES classic. I promise, Nintendo is doing fine, as will this new console.

  • VR (Score:4, Interesting)

    by DMJC ( 682799 ) on Tuesday December 20, 2016 @02:09PM (#53524527)
    Nintendo is going to miss the VR wave. This is a massive mistake. As someone who owns a PSVR and has played the Battlefront X-Wing demo. Nintendo is missing a massive opportunity here, remember Factor 5 and the Star Wars games? This is the perfect time for that style of game and they're going to miss it. There are games in the VR Playroom which definitely tread on Nintendo's turf, the mini robot games in particular feel so much like a modern take on Mario it's ridiculous. Nintendo has lost the plot.

    • Talk to me about "VR" when we have holodecks or at least holographic projectors, wearing a smartphone on my face is not a "VR" that I'm interested in.....

    • Thank god they at least cashed in on the 3D wave when they had the chance and got the huge payouts that returned.
    • VR is currently still in its gimmick phase with far too many limitations, be that PSVR, Oculus or vive. Nintendo are missing nothing by avoiding it in this iteration.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guises ( 2423402 )
      The Wii U has the best implementation of VR that I've seen, in Nintendoland. Rather than using a head-mounted display, it uses the screen on the gamepad as though it were a window into the virtual environment. It works beautifully with basically no lag in the movement, and has all of the advantages of not strapping something to your head: easy to pick up and play, doesn't cut you off from the world around you, and has no problems with motion sickness.

      The Switch should be able to do basically the same thi

  • Let the trolling begin... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by XSportSeeker ( 4641865 ) on Tuesday December 20, 2016 @02:19PM (#53524619)

    This just means that Nintendo hasn't changed it's strategy.

    Just to let people who didn't look into it know: nVidia Shield TV - powered by the same SoC - has games like Half-Life 2, Portal 2 and Borderlands 2.
    That's running Android, not an OS dedicated for games alone, though I'm not sure how much better things would be in a Nintendo proprietary OS. You usually have some gains there though.

    Yes, it's not up to latest gaming standards, but it'll be powerful enough... a big step from the 3DS which seems to be the target anyways.

    The move also makes sense if Nintendo is gonna keep prices down in comparison to the competition, and if the screen is at 720p it'll be better for power savings. I have no qualms with having older specs if that means I can actually use the thing for some hours rather than minutes as a portable device.

    In any case, I see that every time some spec gets released Nintendo haters jump at the opportunity to criticize the company... like all previous Nintendo hardware releases, there always seems to be these opportunistic trolls that keeps repeating the same crap over and over again.

    I'm not saying the Switch will be great, but how about we wait and see? None of the consoles and portables Nintendo made in the past decade or so were as powerful as competition offerings, yet at least part of them sold multiple times over the competition. Nintendo has repeatedly said in official statements that specs are not their priority. Putting the latest untested tech into new consoles also means there's not enough time to properly test things, that the price will have to go up, and that developers will have to deal with unknown variables that could end up delaying games and all.

    If you don't like the strategy, just stay away from it. Nintendo does not need to be another Sony or Microsoft. Vita had plenty impressive specs when it came out, and we all know where that went. For all the crap people gave about Wii and Wii U specs, both consoles had great games even if the former failed to sell. 3DS, which has pretty poor specs for todays' standard, is still selling plenty well 5 years after it's release, with new games coming every month, which is usually more than all other consoles and portables put together... and the Vita trampled over it specs wise back when it was released, remember?

    So yeah, let's keep things in perspective here. Is it a bummer that it's not using Tegra X2 and the latest tech? Sure. It'd be awesome to have some more recent titles running smoothly on the Switch, I agree. Some ports either won't happen or will have to be toned down to low settings to work. Things won't be all that different from the relationship between Vita and PS3/PS4.

    That doesn't mean, and it never meant though that there won't be great games on it - which is what's most important for a portable/console system anyways. Did the DS or 3DS failed for not having specs on the same level as console counterparts?

  • It is all about the gameplay. Portable gaming console does not need to have realistic graphic or physic in game. The graphic and the physic of a game should be creative and suit the gameplay. I prefer the World of Mario than a world that try to mimic our world in gameplay. Game Studio should be creative with the game world and character that live in it. Creating realistic world is expensive compare to creating imaginary world.
  • The main deciding factor for the success of this device will be the battery life. Pretty much nothing else, if they really are aiming for the portable market. I have heard rumors that battery life will be 3-4 hours. A quick google tells me that the 3DS has a battery life of 3 - 5.5 hours. So maybe it will be enough. I guess we will see on release. Another concern is the supposedly wireless controllers. They face the same problem as Apple does with the Airpods: batteries and lost controllers.

Slashdot Top Deals

Administration: An ingenious abstraction in politics, designed to receive the kicks and cuffs due to the premier or president. -- Ambrose Bierce

Close