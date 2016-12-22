Worldwide Gaming Market Hits $91 Billion In 2016, Says Report (venturebeat.com) 27
According to a new SuperData Research report, the worldwide gaming market was worth a whopping $91 billion this year, with mobile gaming leading the way with a total estimated market value of $41 billion. The PC gaming market did very well too, as it pulled in nearly $36 billion over the year. PC Gamer reports: The mobile game segment was the largest at $41 billion (up 18 percent), followed by $26 billion for retail games and $19 billion for free-to-play online games. New categories such as virtual reality, esports, and gaming video content were small in size, but they are growing fast and holding promise for 2017, SuperData said. Mobile gaming was driven by blockbuster hits like Pokemon Go and Clash Royale. The mobile games market has started to mature and now more closely resembles traditional games publishing, requiring ever higher production values and marketing spend. Monster Strike was the No. 1 mobile game, with $1.3 billion in revenue. VR grew to $2.7 billion in 2016. Gaming video reached $4.4 billion, up 34 percent. Consumers increasingly download games directly to their consoles, spending $6.6 billion on digital downloads in 2016. PC gaming continues to do well, earning $34 billion (up 6.7 percent) and driven largely by free-to-play online titles and downloadable games. Incumbents like League of Legends together with newcomers like Overwatch are driving the growth in PC games. PC gamers also saw a big improvement with the release of a new generation of graphics cards, offering a 40 percent increase in graphics power and a 20 percent reduction of power consumption.
That is $91 billion in money that could have been spent on more useful things, and billions of hours of lost productivity. This is an incredibly disappointing statistic, to know just how much money and time we waste on things that just aren't important.
Games allow people to vent their emotions, instead of using violence.
It can help develop skills and foster creativity.
Game development pushes technology further.
People waste their money on all sorts of things:
- Fashion
- Alcohol
The biggest waste is government. They are parasites on society.
The biggest drivers of economy and innovation are happiness and freedom.
Government is the worst enemy of both those.
Talk for yourself!
I always leave the games of CS when I enter CT side or when we've achieved the first win by a successful plant
;D
I have no way to factually check that but I wish it was true and that I could preach it =P
Time I choose to waste, isn't wasted time.
Gaming is for computing what porn is for video: The driving force for development.
Face it, what "sensible" application needs stronger and stronger CPUs and GPUs? Cryptography, yes. Visual design, ok. And now something that could actually drive such development because there is a mass market for it. Well? What office PC needs a CPU/GPU that can do a fantastic amount of calculations per second?
You might have no use for gaming, that's ok. I do. I am in the area of cryptography research, and believe me, I love
People posting on slashdot should really not complain about lost productivity.
The money was just used to perform a transaction.
They wasn't wasted.
You're free to argue the wrong product has been produced though but obviously those paying the $91 billion didn't think so.
VIDEO GAMES (Score:5, Interesting)
I guess if you only play the single player campaign then maybe it's possible (I haven't played a Call of Duty in a long time), but that's really not what the game is about at this point.
If I wanted to insult CoD I'd not go for the cutscenes but rather for people being stupid enough to buy the same game over and over and over.
Well, yes and no, and actually, the studios start cutting back on the cutscenes by now, because they noticed that they piss off the players more than they enhance the story. Don't get me wrong, watching a cool, action packed short scene can be great, but playing a game over from the start and having to sit through 10 minutes of unskipable intro footage is about as popular as an unskipable DVD intro.
Studios have noticed that by now, especially now that reviewers and bloggers have come to put a focus on such
It's possible to do both.
Back in the late 90s Japanese shoot-em-ups realized that it was great fun for players to have a relatively easy game with a spectacular amount of stuff on screen and mega-powerful weapons to cut through waves of enemies, but they also included some extra mechanics in the scoring for players who wanted a real challenge.
Western developers could learn from that... Many seem to be stuck with tired old ideas like putting in vast amounts of crap to collect, or offering the real challenge
At the same time AAA-games are becoming more like movies with less interaction and more passive watching of cutscenes, and this will continue until there is no distinguishing element between film and game left.
I agree with you. I think if they took something like the Assassin's Creed movie and cut it down and added some gameplay they'd end up with a pretty good video game.
Minority hobby? (Score:2)
What's a "legitimate hobby"?
It is a legitimate hobby. But then again, you had people who believed that gearheads of the 40's and 50's and working on cars was the path to gangs, violence and all that. The same people who say gaming isn't a hobby, are the same types ~30 years ago that would have been spouting that D&D creates satanists(because D&D isn't a hobby). And DOOM makes kids into serial killers. And are likely right there saying that gaming is sexist/racist/misogynist today.
How is Steam counted? (Score:2)
Is it considered "download", "PC", "retail",
...? How would the researchers even know, considering that Valve is not (to the best of my knowledge) publishing data on its sales?
Likely download though not necessarily free to play, I don't know where they count all the "gambling" aspect of ValveÂs own products though (the skins and hats.)