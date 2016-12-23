Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Steam Is Down (steamstat.us) 163

Posted by msmash from the outage-report dept.
An anonymous reader writes: The entire Steam domain seems to be down for everyone. The websites and Steam clients won't connect. No word from Steam on Twitter or Reddit about the outage. The status page of Steam as well as third-party monitoring sites have confirmed the outage. A tweet from an unofficial Steam Status page says, "100% of #Steam connection manager servers are still down."

  • Ah, I was wondering when it would begin (Score:5, Informative)

    by The-Ixian ( 168184 ) on Friday December 23, 2016 @12:08PM (#53544009)

    The gaming holiday DDoS's are becoming a xmas tradition.

    I like the justification of "you need to be spending time with family"... as if pulling a gaming service offline is going to make anti-social gamers decide to go to their number 2 option of hanging out with family...

    • Re:Ah, I was wondering when it would begin (Score:5, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 23, 2016 @12:13PM (#53544045)

      ... decide to go to their number 2 option of hanging out with family...

      My number 2 option is masturbation. Hanging out with family is number 7 tops.

    • I like the justification of "you need to be spending time with family"... as if pulling a gaming service offline is going to make anti-social gamers decide to go to their number 2 option of hanging out with family...

      When Steam goes down, gamers are more likely to kill their family than spend time with them. You can look it up.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This is why reliance upon external servers and requiring an internet connection just to run software is stupid. I'm happily playing games that I bought from gog.com because I actually own them.

      • I'm happily playing fallout 4 even though steam is down.

    • I'm all for hanging the DDOSers by the neck until dead.

    • I saw the headline on the main page, and the first thing that popped into my head is 'Oooh, must be Christmas. I wonder when they'll get around to DDOSing XBL and PSN.'

      • Do you really think that it's hackers DDOS'ing them? I figured that it was just a natural side effect of a million kids powering on their consoles for the first time and needing 20 GB of game and console updates.

        • I should think not. Neither the xBox or PS4 are the new hotness this year. And there are no real breakout games this winter. Sony and Microsoft have years of sales data, with which they most certainly have a fairly good projection of how many consoles have sold this year. That's a predictable burst of load for which any competent operations team will plan and spin up sufficient additional capacity to handle. Hell, Microsoft even has their own cloud computing service with which to do so.

          It's the unpredi

  • But The Cloud! (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 23, 2016 @12:09PM (#53544011)

    But it's The Cloud! The Cloud is more secure, safer, and more reliable! The Cloud can't go down!

  • Trump! (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 23, 2016 @12:14PM (#53544069)

    Can't wait till Jan 20 when Trump makes Steam great again! Trump will not tolerate such abuses against truly Great American companies like Steam!

    Build a great firewall and protect our inner tubes Dear Leader!

  • This is the Half Life 3 release. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Steam couldn't handle the load of Half Life 3 being released.

  • I woke up to an awesome email about every game on my wishlist and I just want to give them my damn money! I got into the office a little late and now I'm having to do work instead of drool over a bunch of killer cheap games.

    I hope valve hurries up and fixes the problem so they can take my damned money! I guess this will be a productive Friday after all... What yak shaving tasks do I have today?

  • Sucks to be them (Score:4, Informative)

    by GameboyRMH ( 1153867 ) <gameboyrmh&gmail,com> on Friday December 23, 2016 @12:45PM (#53544301) Journal

    Just enjoying my still-operational DRM-free games from GoG over here...

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by skam240 ( 789197 )

      And I'm enjoying all my Steam games that I have installed in Offline Mode which can be used as long as I'd like and playing a ton of games not available on GoG.

      Don't get me wrong, I hate the fact that I HAVE to use their service for most recent games (the first time I bought a physical copy of a game and discovered the disc was just a Steam installer I was pissed) but at least all my installed games are still usable when their servers crash unlike Origin (which I do refuse to use)

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Don't get me wrong, I hate the fact that I HAVE to use their service for most recent games

        But you're enabling the very thing you say you hate!

        You can't have it both ways. If you want more games to be available on DRM-free services like GOG, you have to buy exclusively from those stores. If studios sees that tying themselves into Steam, Origin, or other DRM-ed stores means death in the marketplace, well sure enough, they'll release DRM-free, because they actually need customers. They need YOU more than you need THEM. The only way to get to the place you (and I) want to be, is to give DRM-free

    • All 100 games that GOG has in their catalog? Yeah me too!

    • Just enjoying my still-operational DRM-free games from GoG over here...

      I'm just enjoying my still-operational DRM encumbered games from Steam over here...

      What's your point? Or are you another one of those people blasting a service without having a clue?

  • I'm not surprised that there hasn't been anything on Steam twitter about the outage. Steam_Support hasn't tweeted anything since July 14.

    They're probably too busy testing Half-Life 3.

    • > Steam_Support hasn't tweeted anything since July 14.

      Have you ever dealt with Steam Support? 5 months of silence is nothing. You're lucky if you ever get a reply beyond the first 2, which are always auto generated robo replies. I'm surprised they even have a twitter account.

  • Christmas won't be much fun until it's fixed :( http://justdownforme.com/www/s... [justdownforme.com]

  • ... times the same volume of water so maybe the site has simply cooled off into a puddle of condensate.

  • Well, shit!

    I might as well go Christmas shopping a day early. :frowney-face:

  • Lonely in my basement (Score:3)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Friday December 23, 2016 @01:02PM (#53544433)
    With Steam down, I had a chance to clear old Doritos bags and a pile of Mountain Dew cans, go look for my missing cat, and take a shower. I found dead and dried husk of my cat in the shower. I think I forgot to feed him this months. I also talked to my elderly mom upstairs, who didn't recognize me at first because I also shaved off my neckbeard. She asked me if I run out of Mountain Dew. I told he it was much worse - Steam is down.

  • The status page of Steam

    The Steam status pages are down. https://steamstat.us/ [steamstat.us] is not "the status page of Steam". That site is not affiliated with Valve at all.

    Click on the fucking link and read the line in the big Zoidberg box at the top.

    SteamDB is not affiliated with Valve Software. This is a third party website brought to you by xPaw.

  • Steam appears to be back up [twitter.com]... for now.

    • Steam appears to be back up... for now.

      It's flapping. I was able to load my library but not update a game.

  • EA Origin (The Sims, etc.) is atrociously slow.

    For Mac owners, you can't use your DVD and you must download the 10 GB The Sims 4 game.

    Estimated time of completion is 24 hours.

    Online gaming broker service providers like this are the Christmas Day "batteries not included" tragedy of today's generation.

