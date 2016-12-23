Nintendo Plans To Release 2 or 3 Mobile Games a Year After Super Mario Run's Success (macworld.com) 31
In an interview with Japan-based Kyoto NP, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima revealed that Super Mario Run is just the start of a new strategy for mobile gaming. From an article on MacWorld: The company plans to release two or three new games next year, and continue that pattern beyond 2017, he said. Previously it was reported that popular titles Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing were on tap for a mobile release. Kimishima offered no information on whether future games will release simultaneously in the App Store and Play Store, but Nintendo has already said it is working on bringing Super Mario Run to Android phones. The iPhone-exclusive side-runner has amassed some 50 million downloads in its first week, making it the fastest-downloaded app in Apple's history. However, the game's $10 price tag and relatively simple formula has riled some users, and despite its popularity, it only has a 2-star rating in the App Store.
A special version of their Mario Maker title could be ported to mobile pretty easily, that creates "Mario Run"-type levels. There are some Kirby spinoff games that are fully stylus-controlled, those could work on mobile ok. I suspect Pikmin would work great with touch controls. A simplified Zelda with "Infinity Blade"-style combat controls could work, although it would probably have watered-down exploration elements; they might be too protective of the IP to risk it. An "Epona Run" or similar minigame, perh
Always-on connection? no way (Score:3)
I will never pay for any of these while the always-on internet setting remains. I've already had it tell me no because I was in a day room with bad Wi-Fi and my 3G was blocked by the building. Granted, I'm in the middle east, but even here I usually have some connection and the one time I was bored and wanted to play for a few minutes it blocked me. If I were on the 12 hour flight I'd be blocked too. Just no.
Re: (Score:2)
You won't. But you're clearly not their target market. Otherwise, they'd be pandering specifically to your interests like FOSS.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't play it any more, but even Pokémon GO worked fine for all of us. People tend to want to play games on a plane, or on a subway, or on long car trips (might be miles between data towers, gaps, etc).
Re: (Score:2)
Granted, I'm in the middle east
It's for the best. If allah knew you were having fun he'd send his goons to kill you anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
You do realize that's just a word, and is used in reference to the Christian god, etc. There's more than one language on earth.
Re: (Score:2)
I will never pay for any of these while the always-on internet setting remains.
Yeah damn them for their always on internet connection. I except all the internet based content to stream magically to me through the ether because having internet on my phone is such a burden.
/sarcasm
p.s. This isn't a frigging console game.
Re: (Score:2)
Your sarcasm is pretty shallow. Never flown? Taken a long trip? Been in a large building? Those are the times you'd be bored enough to play this I'm sure, and those are likely times you will have no internet.
Re: (Score:2)
nah, I think they will clone some other game this time and call it their own.
Re: (Score:2)
The stock is what other people think, not reality (Score:2)
If Nintendo is saying it was successful enough to want to do more, that means they are making money at it.
So if the stock is down, but Nintendo is obviously making more money than the stock market is expecting, the worst thing you could do would be to short the stock - I plan to buy Nintendo stock and never have before. Although if you look at the stock it's already pretty high, still left over from the mistaken impression people had that Nintendo was involved with PokemonGo!