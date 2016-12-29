Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Nintendo's Super Mario Run For Android is Coming Soon (venturebeat.com) 9

Posted by msmash from the android-users,-rejoice dept.
Following its huge launch on iOS this month, Nintendo's Mario auto-runner, Super Mario Run, comes to Android in 2017. We still don't have a specific release date, but Nintendo has now announced that Android users can now pre-register to learn precisely when the game will be available. From a report: Super Mario Run is up for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. To ensure that that you get a notification when Nintendo launches the mobile platformer, you can sign up for alerts on the game's market page. Once Super Mario Run launches on Android, you can grab it immediately as a free download, but then you will need to pay $10 to unlock the rest of its content after the third stage. Nintendo has already seen huge success with Super Mario Run on iOS. The publisher confirmed that iPhone and iPad owners downloaded it more than 50 million times in a matter of days, which makes it the fastest downloaded app ever in the $36.6 billion mobile gaming industry.

Nintendo's Super Mario Run For Android is Coming Soon

  • Great! (Score:2)

    by TWX ( 665546 )
    So it can be a flop on yet another platform!

  • See above.

  • Do we need more mobile jump and run games?

