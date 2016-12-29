Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Android Games

Nintendo's Super Mario Run For Android is Coming Soon (venturebeat.com) 19

Posted by msmash from the android-users,-rejoice dept.
Following its huge launch on iOS this month, Nintendo's Mario auto-runner, Super Mario Run, comes to Android in 2017. We still don't have a specific release date, but Nintendo has now announced that Android users can now pre-register to learn precisely when the game will be available. From a report: Super Mario Run is up for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. To ensure that that you get a notification when Nintendo launches the mobile platformer, you can sign up for alerts on the game's market page. Once Super Mario Run launches on Android, you can grab it immediately as a free download, but then you will need to pay $10 to unlock the rest of its content after the third stage. Nintendo has already seen huge success with Super Mario Run on iOS. The publisher confirmed that iPhone and iPad owners downloaded it more than 50 million times in a matter of days, which makes it the fastest downloaded app ever in the $36.6 billion mobile gaming industry.

Nintendo's Super Mario Run For Android is Coming Soon

  • Great! (Score:2)

    by TWX ( 665546 )
    So it can be a flop on yet another platform!
    • I think expectations were too high. They made $10 million in like a week. The investors wanted Nintendo to make a Candy Crush and/or Clash of Clans clone built from the ground up by psychologists to take advantage of whales [youtube.com]. Nintendo figures that either wouldn't work and/or damage their brand so they just made an above average endless runner. SMR is more or less brand reinforcement. You make sure people don't forget what Mario is so they'll buy the switch. That's fine, but it's not what investors (who want

  • See above.

  • Do we need more mobile jump and run games?

    • Do we need more mobile jump and run games?

      I just uninstalled 150 different variants of 'Mario' platform game knockoffs from my sons tablet. So yeah I think he'd like more mobile jump and run games too, please.

  • Supposedly, Pokemon Go doesn't let you play if you have a rooted phone. Would the same thing apply to this game too?

  • Nintendo has already seen huge success with Super Mario Run on iOS.

    Yeah, I don't think so.

    Investors disappointed by early reviews and sales of the smartphone game "Super Mario Run" sold off more Nintendo Co. shares on Monday, with some analysts expressing concern over the game's payment model. Nintendo shares closed 7.1% lower in Tokyo Stock Exchange trading on Monday, extending a losing streak to five days, during which the stock has fallen more than 16%.

    Nintendo shares drop on 'Super Mario Run' sales [marketwatch.com]

