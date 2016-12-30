Postal, the Legendarily Violent Video Game by Running With Scissors, Is Now Open Source (ndtv.com) 24
An anonymous reader writes: Video game developer Running With Scissors has announced that it is open sourcing the original version of its most popular title-Postal, which was released back in 1997. Even though violence in video games has been a topic of debate for over decades now, Postal has been one of the most criticised games out of the lot. Running With Scissors has published the code for the game on Bitbucket under the GPL2 license and further said that it is entrusting the fans with the fate of its game. "Anyone with the time and skills can now tweak/change/update/modify anything in the game at all!" the company was quoted as saying in the report. Postal is popularly known for being termed "digital poison" by US Senator Joe Lieberman but developed an audience for itself over the years. Earlier this year, a high-definition remaster of the game called Postal Redux was released on Steam as well as PS4.
'tis but a scratch
Let's call it a draw
Jack Thompson and Joe Lieberman are mere amateur demagogues next to today's SJW's.
If SJW's don't like people whining about them, maybe they should stop doing stuff like trying to censor videogames and bullying companies who make games that they don't like. Just a thought.
If you think videogames are being censored, then you haven't been playing video games.
If we don't at least acknowledge there's a problem then we can't even begin to solve the problem.
Social Justice Whiners are impotent. What are they going to do really? Blow you up on facebook. That sounds like free advertising. They are like a less effective anonymous. They can't even take the website down for five minutes.
You must never have played any of the Hotline:Miami games.
The idea that "SJWs" have taken all the fun out of games by forbidding violence is the stupidest thing I've ever heard. There are plenty of games where you can disembowel your fellow man if that's your thing. I'm currently playing Far Cry Primal, in which I can bash human heads in with a great club or send my friendly lion to tear them limb from limb on my behalf. That sound like a game that was ruined by "SJ
You bet.
Because last year's Game of the Year was a game in which your sidekick was a smoking hot silent assassin with big old titties who had to wear minimal clothing
That sound like a game that was ruined by "SJWs" to you?
Yes because if it wasn't for the SJWs they'd be young titties not old ones.
I actually really liked that movie. It's a guilty pleasure. And Dave Foley is fucking hilarious in it--though I could have happily lived my whole life without seeing full-frontal nudity from any of the Kids in The Hall.
Not original version (Score:2)
It's fixed version which was also released on Steam. It contains all the fixes and changed to SDL2 by Ryan C. Gordon, and is known to run on 6 platforms: https://twitter.com/icculus/st... [twitter.com]