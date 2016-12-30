Ask Slashdot: Why Are Some Great Games Panned and Some Inferior Games Praised? (soldnersecretwars.de) 65
dryriver writes: A few years ago I bought a multiplayer war game called Soldner: Secret Wars that I had never heard of before. (The game is entirely community maintained now and free to download and play at www.soldnersecretwars.de.) The professional reviews completely and utterly destroyed Soldner -- buggy, bad gameplay, no single-player mode, disappointing graphics, server problems and so on. For me and many other players who did give it a chance beyond the first 30 minutes, Soldner turned out to be the most fun, addictive, varied, satisfying and multi-featured multiplayer war game ever. It had innovative features that AAA titles like Battlefield and COD did not have at all at the time -- fully destructible terrain, walls and buildings, cool physics on everything from jeeps flying off mountaintops to Apache helicopters crashing into Hercules transport aircraft, to dozens of trees being blown down by explosions and then blocking an incoming tank's way. Soldner took a patch or three to become fully stable, but then was just fun, fun, fun to play. So much freedom, so much cool stuff you can do in-game, so many options and gadgets you can play with. By contrast, the far, far simpler -- but better looking -- Battlefield, COD, Medal Of Honor, CounterStrike war games got all the critical praise, made the tens of millions in profit per release, became longstanding franchises and are, to this day, not half the fun to play that Soldner is. How does this happen? How does a title like Soldner, that tried to do more new stuff than the other war games combined, get trashed by every reviewer, and then far less innovative and fun to play war games like BF, COD, CS sell tens of millions of copies per release and get rave reviews all around?
Fly in to see and test the game. Free swag. Pictures with the hot ladies. Advertising money for your website.....
AKA: lack of ethics in game journalism.
But it's less about the bribes IMO than the simple fact that if you don't consistently give good reviews to a publisher, they lock you out of pre-release review copies. Be nice, or your review comes out a week after your competition.
Or the game was simply buggy and had server problems at launch. Nope, it's clearly got to be a journalistic conspiracy against the game. *rolls eyes*
This game got bad reviews. Cheeky they didn't bribe anyone.
Your argument falls flat when you look at games like No Man's Sky. Massively hyped, Sony certainly not short of bribe money, and yet it was panned by most reviewers.
The biggest problem in gaming today is pre-ordering. And DLC, but mainly pre-ordering.
There may very well be a drop-off point where the reviewer says, "No one is going to believe me if I praise the wonderful implementation of multiplayer in No Man's Sky!" But other than that it goes something like:
Run-of-the-mill game with no innovation? "Like the classics, intuitive gameplay like you've played it for years already!"
Indie game with tons of innovation (admittedly both good and bad)? "Confusing and non-intuitive, tries to reinvent the wheel."
[citation needed]
Seems you couldn't have posted numerous real examples if this were true not fake quotes. Oh and Ars Technica gives indie games good reviews all the time and have panned AAA games.
Couldn't = could
Cult classics (Score:2)
This happens with everything. Movies, books, music... With a large enough population of players there are bound to be some who enjoy games that most of the world didn't enjoy, add then you have some that are just overlooked.
The article may as well have asked "Why do some people like games that other people hate and vice versa??"
Nuh uh! The submitters opinion is fact!
Corruption in gaming magazines? No never. (Score:2)
3 Major Gaming Scandals That Were Buried | Fact Hunt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Beware its a monetized youtube vid so expect an ad roll.
I was kinda wondering if this question was a GamerGate troll trying to give the "ethics in journalism" cover some credibility.
Just because most reviewers didn't like a game you enjoyed, doesn't mean they are corrupt. If that were the case, every opinion that contradicts would be evidence of corruption. Oh, wait...
I watched the video a couple weeks ago IIRC it was only talking about crappy games that had gotten great reviews including one that used fake screenshots that weren't actually from the game.
I remember magazines doing that in the 80s. Review a pre-release or a different platform just to get their review out first.
It's not new and it's not surprising. Don't encourage them, it's just a front for harassment and they are ramping it up again because Brianna Wu is standing for election.
Sometimes things aren't about misogyny and racism. I watched the video just now. The guy who made the video changed its name to distance himself from the gamergate group precisely because the video has nothing to do with them.
The video covers a case where a magazine ran an ad for a game that promised way more than the game delivered, and after publishing letters from the readers complaining about how misleading the
Don't you get it? The reason why these AAA titles get such high review praise is because women who make small unknown games have relationships with members of the games journalism
... sometimes the relationship is even sexual! Don't you see this clear connection?
And the Nazis built a UFO base in the Antarctica! [slashdot.org] The whole world finally makes sense!
It's almost like people want different things (Score:3)
Not everyone values the same features in the same way, and it's really really easy to make assumptions. Complexity vs simplicity, replay value vs. seeing everything the first time through, etc. Variety doesn't give an inherently better experience compared to something well polished. Really tiny changes to things like matchmaking can vastly change the experience, and really small UI stumbling blocks, can actually be a massive frustration; not because some users are dumb, but because they want something with literally zero frustrations in the limited time they can play. There's not even anything inherently wrong with players who really like shiny graphics. If that's what they enjoy, then good on them.
Even assuming that more accurate physics makes a more playable game seems pretty disingenuous.
Fried Chicken, you schill (Score:4, Insightful)
Food critics will pan KFC, but if it is exactly what you are aching for RIGHT now it will be hard to believe people wouldn't eat it everyday. It doesn't make the critics wrong, but rather that tastes vary.
Food critics will pan KFC, but if it is exactly what you are aching for RIGHT now it will be hard to believe people wouldn't eat it everyday. It doesn't make the critics wrong, but rather that tastes vary.
And food reviewers these days seem to really love those tiny little plates with tiny little portions of very heavily dressed up, colorful and pretty-to-look-at, very carefully laid out 'food' on them. Give me home cooking any day.
Why do some people like food other people hate? MYSTERY!
Because subjective (Score:2)
How much fun you have playing a game is all about entirely subjective things. Theres no objective way to measure how fun a game is. Different people enjoy different things about games and will change how they feel at different times in their lives, based on their experiences. Going back in middle age and playing a game you loved as a teen you will likely have a very different experience. You might like games that I hate. I might like games you hate. People are different and people change.
Because game reviewers are pants-on-head retarded (Score:2)
See title.
The last, oh 20 years, has been about graphics over gameplay.
>making it through the first thirty minutes
Time is money, people. If it's not reviewable in 15 minutes, it's going to get a bad review.
Why would games be different? (Score:2)
The game was simply buggy (Score:4, Informative)
My theory is that soldner was buggy, had bad gameplay, had no single-player mode, had disappointing graphics, and server problems.
While you point out that soldner was innovative, you don't refute any of the criticisms made of the game. So it seems like you already know the answer. Perhaps, to you, those things could be overlooked because it was so innovative. That might work for geeks and indie fans, but the general public needs things to work the first time. The game is a decade old. Even if the bugs are fixed now, it is too late to change history.
The metacritic reviews for soldner [metacritic.com] seem to confirm the criticisms. Even the positive reviews complain it is buggy.
Here's the top user reviews:
Greatness comes at a cost. (Score:2)
People have a very drastic view on what is great. Some people want a game with polished graphics and complex story. While others want a game with simple graphics and something you can play for a few minutes and put down. Then you got all the people in the middle. So you compromise and make something that while may not be great will not be considered a disaster as well. So you get an optimal number of people using it.
Too naive to live (Score:3)
"How does a title like Soldner, that tried to do more new stuff than the other war games combined, get trashed by every reviewer, and then far less innovative and fun to play war games like BF, COD, CS sell tens of millions of copies per release and get rave reviews all around?"
Simple. Because Soldner isn't, in a roundabout way, paying the reviewers' salaries. There's no way the reviewers can make money off it, and it's competition to games made by companies that give them money, freebies and other nice stuff.
No, it got bad reviews because was a buggy piece of shit when launched. No amount of whinging and invented conspiracies will change that.
Where's the proof that what the reviewers said when this game launched was false? I've read Metacritic about the game and even the contemporary user reviews were 90% in agreement with the critics. Neither you nor the submitter have given any reason to think that the reviews were unjustified.
Does it introduce the player to the fun? (Score:2)
1) First impressions can determine how much effort people will make to learn a new game interface and take the time to get familiar with game modes and strategies. A basic tutorial mode or introductory single player mode is usually the thing that draws me in and carries me thru to trying the multiplayer modes.
2) After that there needs to be ready access to servers with people on them. This is always difficult before a game has gained popularity.
3) Community feeling and friendliness towards new players is
Because opinions are like arseholes (Score:2)
Ask Slashdot: Why Are Some Great Games Panned and Some Inferior Games Praised?
Ask Slashdot: why does this guy think his opinion is the objective truth, so everyone else's must be wrong?
Been that way since the 1980s (Score:3)
Since about 2000 I've relied mostly on the opinions of friends and people on forums, rather than reviews. So I don't buy games the day they're released (need a few weeks or months for online communities to build up a consensus), and I never pre-order anymore. I'll still read reviews for things like features in the game (though gameplay videos on YouTube have mostly replaced that). But I usually ignore the reviewer's opinion about a game, unless the opinion is negative.
Ars Technica has posted numerous pannings of games (one of the most recent being NonMans Sky) and yet still gets early review copies all the time. Seems your conspiracy theory is flawed.
So all games journalism has ehtics issues except when shown this is untrue. Great theory you got there.
Slashvertisement (Score:2)
Maybe people don't like your crap game?
God this is written like a PR piece posed as a question.
There's no games journalism (Score:3)
This is pretty much the posterboy article for "ethics in games journalism". But there seems to be little ethics, and more importantly, not really any games journalism.
In the past, when there was sort of a thing as games journalism, it was because there were very few media outlets for discussing games. You had some magazines with nationwide distribution, and that was about it. Since many gamers took their queues from these magazines, the magazines had a motivation to provide a fair environment (their subscription fee or face value of magazine), games companies had plenty of motivation to give them early review copies (they would have their game covered before it came out, building hype), and they had every motivation to buy advertisements (perfectly targeted ad).
Once everything went online, this broke. First, there's too damned many "game journalists" now. Because it's interesting and fun, there's no shortage of willing games journalists and bloggers. Since some people just come for the hype, a reviewer who just sucks every cock poked at him will do just fine in the marketplace, and someone who just generally is genuinely entertaining can do even better. This means that there's no reason for a game company to treat any given magazine, fanzine, blogger, or website even remotely fairly. Second, no one is paying subscriptions any more. Not only are some people willing to do it for effectively free ("brand building"!), plenty of places are entirely ad driven. That means that their readers are no longer part customer, part product- they are now entirely product. Third, the direct interface of the web has dramatically hurt the entire idea. Not only can I got directly to the developer's website and read their promo or ad copy to my heart's content, I can also find people on the very first day discussing it in forums.
Games are a product, not a natural phenomena, not a political opinion, and sometimes not even art. How can you call covering a product "journalism"? It is quite fair to call it advertising, even if the writer wasn't directly paid to shill the product, even if he didn't get it early, or for free, etc.
"Games journalism", if it existed, would look like Consumer Reports. It would be subscription only. The testing would be done blind. The reviews would make some attempt at being scientific, with space for editorialization (especially needed for the artistry that games often have, and dishwashers normally do not).
But that doesn't exist, or I've never heard of it.
So some shitty games get massive press because they pay for it, one way or another. These companies don't keep around their marketing departments for no fucking reason, after all. They don't drop dollars on ads for no reason either. A lot of this also makes an errant assumption regarding gamers and their reasons to game: while some are probably seeking The Best Experience, others just want to have fun with their friends, or with a broader group of acquaintances- for them, finding a popular game will be more rewarding than finding a masterful one.
If you, personally, want to find a game to play, you have more tools than ever. You can look at the now decayed husk of the games journalists of the past, you can read the ad copy, you can find promo videos on youtube, you can confine your google search to reddit or voat or whatever, you can follow a youtube personality who has similar tastes to you, and some games even offer a trial period where you can determine whether you like it or not. It is frustrating if you try to fit the square peg of last century's comprehensive and mostly neutral point of view advance reviews into the round hole of a constantly updated online product that markets other products to you from inside itself, but it can be more reasonable if you widen the net you cast, which is vastly easier than it used to be.
This is pretty much the posterboy article for "ethics in games journalism". But there seems to be little ethics, and more importantly, not really any games journalism.
Only in bizarro world. The game was simply buggy and had lots of server problems when launched. That's why it got bad reviews. There was no game review conspiracy.
Superficiality (Score:2)
The video game industry has long been most concerned with the superficial aspects of a game: primarily graphics and sound, and more recently online/MM aspects. These are the simplistic aspects that are easy to quantify and turn into sales drivers. The actual game play experience, which is more than just its appearance, is always somehow relegated to secondary importance because many elements are subjective. Classic cases of style over substance, and form over function.
Soldner got panned in reviews because it sucked. (Score:2)
Maybe Soldner sucks less now, with twelve years of fan patches, but when it came out it was utter ass.
If you could keep it from crashing, and then if you could manage to get it to see the internet, when you found a server and connected then the server would crash.
I wouldn't call it ENTIRELY unplayable, but close to it.
And that umlaut didn't help either.
Sometimes simplicity trumps accuracy (Score:2)
Remember when the Wii came out? It had inferior graphics, relying on a generation-old graphics processor. But people absolutely loved it. They didn't care about the cartoon-quality graphics. It was simply fun to play.
I think a lot of game enthusiasts get so caught up in technical accuracy that they forget about playability and fun.