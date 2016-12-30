Ask Slashdot: Why Are Some Great Games Panned and Some Inferior Games Praised? (soldnersecretwars.de) 21
dryriver writes: A few years ago I bought a multiplayer war game called Soldner: Secret Wars that I had never heard of before. (The game is entirely community maintained now and free to download and play at www.soldnersecretwars.de.) The professional reviews completely and utterly destroyed Soldner -- buggy, bad gameplay, no single-player mode, disappointing graphics, server problems and so on. For me and many other players who did give it a chance beyond the first 30 minutes, Soldner turned out to be the most fun, addictive, varied, satisfying and multi-featured multiplayer war game ever. It had innovative features that AAA titles like Battlefield and COD did not have at all at the time -- fully destructible terrain, walls and buildings, cool physics on everything from jeeps flying off mountaintops to Apache helicopters crashing into Hercules transport aircraft, to dozens of trees being blown down by explosions and then blocking an incoming tank's way. Soldner took a patch or three to become fully stable, but then was just fun, fun, fun to play. So much freedom, so much cool stuff you can do in-game, so many options and gadgets you can play with. By contrast, the far, far simpler -- but better looking -- Battlefield, COD, Medal Of Honor, CounterStrike war games got all the critical praise, made the tens of millions in profit per release, became longstanding franchises and are, to this day, not half the fun to play that Soldner is. How does this happen? How does a title like Soldner, that tried to do more new stuff than the other war games combined, get trashed by every reviewer, and then far less innovative and fun to play war games like BF, COD, CS sell tens of millions of copies per release and get rave reviews all around?
Fly in to see and test the game. Free swag. Pictures with the hot ladies. Advertising money for your website.....
AKA: lack of ethics in game journalism.
But it's less about the bribes IMO than the simple fact that if you don't consistently give good reviews to a publisher, they lock you out of pre-release review copies. Be nice, or your review comes out a week after your competition.
Cult classics (Score:2)
This happens with everything. Movies, books, music... With a large enough population of players there are bound to be some who enjoy games that most of the world didn't enjoy, add then you have some that are just overlooked.
This happens with everything. Movies, books, music... With a large enough population of players there are bound to be some who enjoy games that most of the world didn't enjoy, add then you have some that are just overlooked.
The article may as well have asked "Why do some people like games that other people hate and vice versa??"
Corruption in gaming magazines? No never. (Score:2)
3 Major Gaming Scandals That Were Buried | Fact Hunt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Beware its a monetized youtube vid so expect an ad roll.
I was kinda wondering if this question was a GamerGate troll trying to give the "ethics in journalism" cover some credibility.
Just because most reviewers didn't like a game you enjoyed, doesn't mean they are corrupt. If that were the case, every opinion that contradicts would be evidence of corruption. Oh, wait...
I watched the video a couple weeks ago IIRC it was only talking about crappy games that had gotten great reviews including one that used fake screenshots that weren't actually from the game.
It's almost like people want different things (Score:2)
Not everyone values the same features in the same way, and it's really really easy to make assumptions. Complexity vs simplicity, replay value vs. seeing everything the first time through, etc. Variety doesn't give an inherently better experience compared to something well polished. Really tiny changes to things like matchmaking can vastly change the experience, and really small UI stumbling blocks, can actually be a massive frustration; not because some users are dumb, but because they want something wi
Fried Chicken, you schill (Score:3)
Food critics will pan KFC, but if it is exactly what you are aching for RIGHT now it will be hard to believe people wouldn't eat it everyday. It doesn't make the critics wrong, but rather that tastes vary.
Food critics will pan KFC, but if it is exactly what you are aching for RIGHT now it will be hard to believe people wouldn't eat it everyday. It doesn't make the critics wrong, but rather that tastes vary.
And food reviewers these days seem to really love those tiny little plates with tiny little portions of very heavily dressed up, colorful and pretty-to-look-at, very carefully laid out 'food' on them. Give me home cooking any day.
Why do some people like food other people hate? MYSTERY!
Because subjective (Score:2)
How much fun you have playing a game is all about entirely subjective things. Theres no objective way to measure how fun a game is. Different people enjoy different things about games and will change how they feel at different times in their lives, based on their experiences. Going back in middle age and playing a game you loved as a teen you will likely have a very different experience. You might like games that I hate. I might like games you hate. People are different and people change.
Because game reviewers are pants-on-head retarded (Score:2)
See title.
The last, oh 20 years, has been about graphics over gameplay.
>making it through the first thirty minutes
Time is money, people. If it's not reviewable in 15 minutes, it's going to get a bad review.
Why would games be different? (Score:2)
The game was simply buggy (Score:2)
My theory is that soldner was buggy, had bad gameplay, had no single-player mode, had disappointing graphics, and server problems.
While you point out that soldner was innovative, you don't refute any of the criticisms made of the game. So it seems like you already know the answer. Perhaps, to you, those things could be overlooked because it was so innovative. That might work for geeks and indie fans, but the general public needs things to work the first time. The game is a decade old. Even if the bugs
Greatness comes at a cost. (Score:2)
People have a very drastic view on what is great. Some people want a game with polished graphics and complex story. While others want a game with simple graphics and something you can play for a few minutes and put down. Then you got all the people in the middle. So you compromise and make something that while may not be great will not be considered a disaster as well. So you get an optimal number of people using it.
Too naive to live (Score:2)
"How does a title like Soldner, that tried to do more new stuff than the other war games combined, get trashed by every reviewer, and then far less innovative and fun to play war games like BF, COD, CS sell tens of millions of copies per release and get rave reviews all around?"
