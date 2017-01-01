Valve Reveals Steam's 2016 Top Earners -- Including 'No Man's Sky' (pcgamer.com) 35
An anonymous reader quotes PC Gamer: In a surprise announcement today to kick off 2017, Valve has revealed the 100 best-selling Steam games of 2016... Although the "Top Sellers" section of Steam gives a constant sense of what's selling now, Valve hasn't previously compiled an annual list of which Steam games earned the most money... Rather than ranked in order from 1-100, the list is separated into tiers, from Platinum to Bronze, based on revenue (as opposed to copies sold)... Doom didn't crack the top 12, but it may have gotten close: it's ranked somewhere between 13th and 24th
That second-place Gold tier included more modern throwbacks to classic games, including Team Fortress 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-Year Celebration. Meanwhile, No Man's Sky, which got off to a rocky start this summer before its massive November update, still turned up in the top "Platinum" tier for revenue earned in 2016. (And it's now discounted 40%.)
In fact, "As an extension of the Winter Sale, all but six of these games are on sale," reports PC Gamer. The other top-earning Steam games were Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Grand Theft Auto V, Civilization VI, and DOTA 2 (which is free to play), as well as Rocket League, XCOM 2, Dark Souls III, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Fallout 4, Total War: Warhammer, and Tom Clancy's The Division.
Re: (Score:2)
If you are referring to DOTA 2, it's completely free and there is no "pay 2 win".
Purchases are entirely cosmetics.
And people are spending a stupid amount of money on cosmetics, just look at CS:GO.
Re: (Score:2)
When someone asks you to polish a turd, what they are really telling you to do is cover it in gold spray paint and glitter.
Knowing this is important, some people have actually tried to fix impossible messes.
Is Linux now a reasonnable gaming OS ? (Score:4, Interesting)
Interestingly, about half of the game in that top 100 list are available for Linux. That is about the same number available for Mac. Obviously they are all available for windows.
I have been casually playing on Debian using steam. And I do find enough game to keep me entertained. I am not sure whether Unity, steam OS, or the need to port games to mobile systems contributed to the increase in gaming support for Linux. But Linux definitely seems to have reasonable gaming options.
Opinions ?
Re: (Score:2)
Im going with steamOS being the pusher, and valve's clout behind it. Anything on steam that runs on linux is marked as SteamOS+Linux supported and valve probably tried to push as many devs as possible to do steamOS releases
SteamOS is fairly nifty. I had been using a link I bought during the last sale basically as a media streamer from my desktop, but having done a gaming build this summer I decided to throw my old gaming box in an htpc case and throw steamOS on there. It is a nice cross between having deskt
Steam OS seemed to have died off (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"in fact the way Linux is now(the people involved) I probably trust it less than windows at this point."
Care to elaborate?
I don't trust Canonical, and I'm wary (but not zealously opposed to) of systemd. Is there anything else shifty going on that should be discussed?
Re: (Score:2)
I'd say the most significant factor is that Unity and Unreal engines are multi-platform. Steam's native support certainly contributed, of course, but it's very difficult for a game developer to justify spending a lot of engineering effort to support 1% of the market unless you have some significant resources to spend.
Re: (Score:2)
almost all of the games run slower than on windows, with some few exceptions. still, it's a lot better than before.
Re: (Score:2)
I only do impulse purchases of games that run on Linux. Which in the category of strategy games that I play is basically all of them. It is very viable. The only problems are games demanding high-end graphics. X-COM 2 for instance ran on Linux, but already had a few graphical problems on Windows, and more and worse performance on Linux.
Analysis (Score:3)
Looking at the list, half of the Platinum earners are RPGs and strategy games, with 3 shooters. Of the Gold earners, 9/12 are shooters. Of the Silver earners, 6/16 are strategy/simulation games. Throughout, many of the highest earners are zombie-themed, open-world, or survival sandbox games. There are 1, 2, 2, and 3 free-to-play games in the Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories respectively. Yes, the highest-earning f2p game is Dota2.
This suggests that niche titles (RPGs, simulation/strategy titles) are some of the best-sellers on PC, as these genres have traditionally been under-served on consoles (think Diablo 1 on PSX compared to Baldur's Gate, rather than a consolified RPG like Witcher 3).
Re: (Score:2)
We sorta need a better way to describe dota2 than "free to play". Most games with this moniker then allow you to buy power in the game (and for the most part expect it). Dota2 does not suffer from this.
True, but I'd rather we accurately label games that are "pay to win" or "pay to play" as something like "Freemium", leaving "free to play" to describe games like Dota2 or Guild Wars 2.
Re: (Score:2)
to earn so much money on a game with a community such as CS:GO, and letting the good, friendly players put up with it. There are so many things they could do to clean the community up a bit, but of course it's better to keep the bad eggs since they are also spending money. Fucking criminal.
Well considering almost all of the revenue from the game comes from what is essentially a built in slot-machine I don't think the actual FPS play is of much concern to them anymore.
No Man's Sky (Score:2)
I find it particularly confusing how a game rated "Mostly Negative" still had the highest sales revenue. At first I thought it was based on sales and didn't include refunds.. but apparently it's based on revenue, which should include refunds.
At some point I read Steam stopped giving refunds on it, so perhaps there were a large populous that maybe didn't read the reviews before purchasing it.. or actually enjoyed the limited gameplay.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. If customers do not punish game-makers for bad quality and broken promises, what do people expect to happen next time?
Re: (Score:2)
I find it particularly confusing how a game rated "Mostly Negative" still had the highest sales revenue.
Almost all of it was pre-launch purchases. Game was hyped into the 8th dimension. it was on the "top sellers" list months before launch.
However, many players spent more than 2 hours playing the game, waiting to find all those neat things they were promised, before they realized the game was not what they had been told it would be. And after 2 hours of game-time you can't refund the game anymore.
Others are still clinging on hoping the devs will fix the mess and release the game they showed the world during E
So defrauding your customers does pay (Score:2)
And rather handsomely as No Man's Sky shows. Apparently, the only thing they needed to do is make the first 3-4 hours interesting and give people some false hope. Personally, I canceled my pre-order after reading the early reviews.