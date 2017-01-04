Google's AlphaGo AI Secretively Won More Than 50 Straight Games Against World's Top Go Players (qz.com) 58
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: When Google's artificial intelligence program AlphaGo made history by taking down Korea's Lee Sedol -- one of the world's best Go players -- in a landslide 4-1 victory in March, Chinese player Ke Jie was skeptical. He famously wrote on Weibo the next day, "Even if AlphaGo can defeat Lee Sedol, it can't beat me," and has since agreed to take on the AI at an undecided time. But now even Ke, the reigning top-ranked Go player, has acknowledged that human beings are no match for robots in the complex board game, after he lost three games to an AI that mysteriously popped up online in recent days. The AI turned out to be AlphaGo in disguise. On Jan. 4, after winning more than 50 games against several of the world's best Go players, Ke included, a user registered with an ID of "Master" on two Chinese board game platforms came forward to identify itself as AlphaGo. "I'm AlphaGo's Doctor Huang," the user "Master" wrote on foxwq.com, according to screenshots from Chinese media reports. Taiwanese developer Aja Huang is a member of Google's DeepMind team behind the AI. Since Dec. 29, Master has defeated a long list of top Go players including Korea's Park Jung-hwan (world No. 3), Japan's Iyama Yuta (No. 5) and Ke in fast-paced games. He won 51 games straight before his 52nd rival, Chen Yaoye, went offline, forcing the game to be recorded as a tie. By Jan. 4 when the test was completed, Master had racked up 60 wins, plus the one tie, and zero loss, according to numerous reports (link in Chinese).
Re: (Score:2)
Then again, it's a Thing because we admittedly don't always realize it.
Wargames much? (Score:5, Funny)
He won 51 games straight before his 52nd rival, Chen Yaoye, went offline, forcing the game to be recorded as a tie.
So the only way to win is not to play.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIRT6xRQkf8 [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:3)
He won 51 games straight before his 52nd rival, Chen Yaoye, went offline, forcing the game to be recorded as a tie.
So the only way to win is not to play.
Meh, gamers ragequit when losing online games all the time. Nothing spectacular here.
Re: (Score:1)
For Tic Tac Toe and Global Thermonuclear War, that is the correct approach.
Re: (Score:3)
For Tic Tac Toe and Global Thermonuclear War, that is the correct approach.
Years ago, in NYC's Chinatown, there was a chicken that could play tic-tac-toe. You pay $2, and you can play against the chicken. I watched it pay a dozen times, it would always win or draw. When my turn came, I played, and it was a draw. They my cousin played, and lost. As we were walking away, I say "Dude, you just lost to chicken." He was quiet for a bit, and then said, "Yeah, but the chicken got to go first." Me: "Yeah, but still, it was a chicken." Him: "Well, yeah, but the chicken plays everyda
Re: (Score:2)
He won 51 games straight before his 52nd rival, Chen Yaoye, went offline, forcing the game to be recorded as a tie.
So the only way to win is not to play.
No. The only way to not lose is to quit before you are beaten.
Resistance is futile, winning is not an option.
AI Go Players? (Score:3)
I'm waiting for the AI Rust players.
MCP (Score:2)
It's official (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
Ok for the next trick (Score:3)
I'll be impressed when you write an AI that can competently play Civ5.
I'm not really sure if it's a more difficult problem than Go or not (I'd think so with all of the decisions to be made), but holy hell is the shipped AI in all Civ games useless.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Wait, no, let's do integrate it, and write up a box for it, so you can sell the program to players!
Now you have something to call sad: People who use a bot to win their games. It's not really "theirs" anymore, is it n
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
AI won't be able to drive cars in a safe way until it understands why the humans
Re: (Score:2)
This is not AI, simply because the rules of Go were programmed into the computer to start with. If it had to figure out the rules and the idea of winning by itself then that would be amazing...
However it was taught what a good move is by some point or similar system, that's hardly self learning....
Are you kidding? Then only a very small %age of humanity could be considered intelligent as there are a lot of things that a vanishingly small number of children would NEVER figure out without help.
Re: But... (Score:1)
You are actually wrong. AlphaGo was deep learning and evolved from playing all these pros. Thats why it cant be outsmarted using unconventional moves. There is minimal preprogramming involved.
Typical (Score:2)
"He won 51 games straight before his 52nd rival, Chen Yaoye, went offline, forcing the game to be recorded as a tie."
Typical rage quit after getting rekt, ruining the game for everyone involved.
Rise of the Machines (Score:2)
There was some question of if it was a fluke against Sedol, now it's confirmed that machine has bested man at Go. First Chess, now Go. I'm wondering where the goalposts will be moved to now.
I can imagine some kind of Turing test where a woman converses with two suitors, and has to choose which to go on a date with; one is a man, the other a machine (cue the jokes). Lines of dialogue used to have to be pre-programmed, but with all the deep learning that modern AI can do, with access to project gutenberg/wiki
Re: (Score:2)
Have you listened to men? ELIZA would win that test.
So just anybody... (Score:2)
So just any anonymous doofus can go on a website and play against the world's top players? Interesting...