'Forza Horizon 3' Update Accidentally Published Unencrypted Build of the Game (vice.com) 24
An employee at Forza Horizon 3 developer Playground Games accidentally green-lighted the wrong update file for PC players, who found themselves downloading a whopping 53GB download that turned out to be an unencrypted future build (.37.2) of the entire game intended for developers. Motherboard reports: Naturally, players who'd managed to download it yesterday had a field day leaking the information within, right down to massive posts on Imgur showing all the new cars and forum threads detailing the Porsches thought to come in an future unannounced pack. Since Forza Horizon 3 requires a constant online connection and works off of a constantly refreshing save file, anyone who played the new patch on PC found themselves slapped with an error saying their Forza profiles were no longer available. Playing it with the new build would thus effectively mean starting a new game from scratch, even if they'd dumped dozens of hours into Forza Horizon 3 since its release last September. But starting over is exactly what players shouldn't have done. The best thing they could do was shut down the game, walk away, and wait for a fix. "PC players who completed the download of .37.2 and then started a new game save will have a corrupted saved game," wrote Brian Ekberg, Forza's community manager, in a forum post. "Avoid creating a new saved game on .37.2, and only play on .35.2 to avoid this issue. As long as you have an existing save and have not created a new one on .37.2, your saved game will work correctly once the update is available."
This is similar to a bank accidentally adding $1,000 to your bank account, you go spend that money because it's in your account, then you get penalized for spending something which wasn't yours in the first place.
Anyone with at least two brain cells should have known something wasn't right when they pulled down a 53GB download for an update file. 53 MB, maybe, but not 53GB.
Horrible analogy.
In case of a bank, you know it's not yours because you shouldn't have received them anyway.
In case of this game, you already bought it so you own it.
In case of this game, you already bought it so you have a limited license to potentially use it under certain conditions as long as the studio sees fit, doesn't decide to shut off their authentication servers, and neither the publisher nor the gaming platform decide you've violated an arbitrary rule.
FTFY
Because knowing the difference between a large, legit update and a mistake is the exact same thing as knowing money deposited in your account was an error ( though for that matter, $1000 could also be overlooked depending on what you have coming in via direct-deposit, e.g. a tax-return etc).
"Accidental leak?" That results in free advertising, see above for example.
Blame the Russians and you'll get even more press.
