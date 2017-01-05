Minecraft Has Now Sold Over 25 Million Copies on PC and Mac (neowin.net) 9
An anonymous reader shares a Neowin article: Minecraft is a 3D video game created by Markus Persson, and published on PC by Mojang back in 2011. Ever since its release, it's been very popular and has become a global phenomenon. Received positively by reviewers and consumers alike, it has been a commercial success. In fact, its continuing popularity prompted Microsoft to buy Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014. It so happens that the game has sold over 25 million copies on PC and Mac to-date. According to the latest statistics publicly available on Mojang's website, Minecraft has sold 25,072,545 copies on PC and Mac.
MS Nutty aquisitions (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That only counts PC and Mac. There have been loads of copies sold on xbox 360, xb1, ps3, ps4, psp, ds, phones, and every other conceivable platform...
No, really? (Score:2)
Minecraft is a 3D video game
No shit, Sherlock. So glad Slashdot is here to give us the real geek news.