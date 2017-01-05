Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Minecraft Has Now Sold Over 25 Million Copies on PC and Mac (neowin.net) 9

An anonymous reader shares a Neowin article: Minecraft is a 3D video game created by Markus Persson, and published on PC by Mojang back in 2011. Ever since its release, it's been very popular and has become a global phenomenon. Received positively by reviewers and consumers alike, it has been a commercial success. In fact, its continuing popularity prompted Microsoft to buy Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014. It so happens that the game has sold over 25 million copies on PC and Mac to-date. According to the latest statistics publicly available on Mojang's website, Minecraft has sold 25,072,545 copies on PC and Mac.

  • at 2.5billion that's 100$ per copy of minecraft sold
    • Add in consoles, cell phones, extra skins and other dlc. And then merchandising. They are cleaning house with that acquisition. Not to mention they bought it oversees so paid for it with money that they couldn't bring back to shareholders without being taxed anyway. Whoever landed that deal deserved every stock option they gave him.

      by rwven ( 663186 )

      That only counts PC and Mac. There have been loads of copies sold on xbox 360, xb1, ps3, ps4, psp, ds, phones, and every other conceivable platform...

  • Minecraft is a 3D video game

    No shit, Sherlock. So glad Slashdot is here to give us the real geek news.

