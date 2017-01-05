Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Microsoft Games

Minecraft Has Now Sold Over 25 Million Copies on PC and Mac (neowin.net) 26

Posted by msmash from the gaining-traction dept.
An anonymous reader shares a Neowin article: Minecraft is a 3D video game created by Markus Persson, and published on PC by Mojang back in 2011. Ever since its release, it's been very popular and has become a global phenomenon. Received positively by reviewers and consumers alike, it has been a commercial success. In fact, its continuing popularity prompted Microsoft to buy Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014. It so happens that the game has sold over 25 million copies on PC and Mac to-date. According to the latest statistics publicly available on Mojang's website, Minecraft has sold 25,072,545 copies on PC and Mac.

  • MS Nutty aquisitions (Score:3)

    by avandesande ( 143899 ) on Thursday January 05, 2017 @12:30PM (#53611377) Journal
    at 2.5billion that's 100$ per copy of minecraft sold
    • Add in consoles, cell phones, extra skins and other dlc. And then merchandising. They are cleaning house with that acquisition. Not to mention they bought it oversees so paid for it with money that they couldn't bring back to shareholders without being taxed anyway. Whoever landed that deal deserved every stock option they gave him.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward
        I doubt it, consider many (most?) of those purchases happened before the Microsoft acquisition. I suspect personally that they bought the game after peak Minecraft, to make their money back I think they will have follow the Lego model and ship licensed IP like Star Wars.

        • They're making their money back in other ways. Minecraft has become one of the go-to games for kids. It turned the XBox into a more kid-friendly console, a market Nintendo historically had in their back pocket. Parents aren't as intimidated buying their children XBoxes when its bundled with Minecraft as the console draw rather than Halo. They also haven't had to release significant iterations of the game to maintain freshness on new releases like Mario. Little work with a trickle reward that'll pay off

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rwven ( 663186 )

      That only counts PC and Mac. There have been loads of copies sold on xbox 360, xb1, ps3, ps4, psp, ds, phones, and every other conceivable platform...

    • $7 a month to have your realm on pocket edition which is a huge PITA to connect to the vanilla java server. It's like $25 for the xbox and PS4 versions where they sell you lots of skins and other stuff. same on pocket edition

      my kid told me everyone in his class only plays on pocket edition which is a shame since it's so crippled to make MS more money

  • No, really? (Score:3)

    by Harold Halloway ( 1047486 ) on Thursday January 05, 2017 @12:36PM (#53611443)

    Minecraft is a 3D video game

    No shit, Sherlock. So glad Slashdot is here to give us the real geek news.

