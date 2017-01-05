Minecraft Has Now Sold Over 25 Million Copies on PC and Mac (neowin.net) 26
An anonymous reader shares a Neowin article: Minecraft is a 3D video game created by Markus Persson, and published on PC by Mojang back in 2011. Ever since its release, it's been very popular and has become a global phenomenon. Received positively by reviewers and consumers alike, it has been a commercial success. In fact, its continuing popularity prompted Microsoft to buy Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014. It so happens that the game has sold over 25 million copies on PC and Mac to-date. According to the latest statistics publicly available on Mojang's website, Minecraft has sold 25,072,545 copies on PC and Mac.
MS Nutty aquisitions (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
They're making their money back in other ways. Minecraft has become one of the go-to games for kids. It turned the XBox into a more kid-friendly console, a market Nintendo historically had in their back pocket. Parents aren't as intimidated buying their children XBoxes when its bundled with Minecraft as the console draw rather than Halo. They also haven't had to release significant iterations of the game to maintain freshness on new releases like Mario. Little work with a trickle reward that'll pay off
Re: (Score:2)
That only counts PC and Mac. There have been loads of copies sold on xbox 360, xb1, ps3, ps4, psp, ds, phones, and every other conceivable platform...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
$7 a month to have your realm on pocket edition which is a huge PITA to connect to the vanilla java server. It's like $25 for the xbox and PS4 versions where they sell you lots of skins and other stuff. same on pocket edition
my kid told me everyone in his class only plays on pocket edition which is a shame since it's so crippled to make MS more money
No, really? (Score:3)
Minecraft is a 3D video game
No shit, Sherlock. So glad Slashdot is here to give us the real geek news.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I was finished with it after like 10 minutes.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)