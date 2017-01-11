Monopoly May Replace Iconic Pieces With Emoji Faces and Hashtags (cnet.com) 69
Hasbro, the toymaker behind Monopoly, is letting the public decide whether or not they should replace the game's iconic game pieces with new pieces inspired by pop culture and social media. CNNMoney reports: Gamers can visit the Vote Monopoly site and choose from more than 50 new options. The old tokens, including the thimble, top hat and Scottie dog, are also on the table. The voting takes place inside a digital house with shelves and furniture stocked with both classic and newfangled token options. Jazzy music plays in the background as you explore and take a closer look at the figurines. Some aren't too surprising. There's a horse, a sailboat, an airplane, a bike and a helicopter. Two of the stranger options are sliced bread and a fuzzy bunny slipper. Hasbro is offering up a number of tokens that may appeal to tech consumers. There's a cell phone that looks like it came out of the '80s, a television that looks very '50s, and a computer with keyboard that vaguely resembles the first flat-screen iMac. Internet denizens can also vote for a hashtag and emoji options, including a winking smiley-face, thumbs-up symbol, crying-laughing face and a Rich Uncle Pennybags version of an emoji face. Voting is open to internet users worldwide until January 31. The chosen tokens will be part of a fresh Monopoly game due to hit stores this summer, so think long and hard about whether you want to stare at a kissy-face emoji for the next decade or so. A special edition called Token Madness will offer the original tokens as well as the new winners.
By commenting, I'm part of the problem (Score:5, Insightful)
Shouldn't really comment and give this article the air of publicity, but WTF? Perhaps they should change the name from Slashdot to 'things we read in the news section of our Hotwheels comic'. The headline isn't even true (except in the vaguest lying marketing bastard sense). Its the worst kind of 'regurgitate press release without activating brain' article.
Re:By commenting, I'm part of the problem (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Posting it here is clickbait. The submission is almost guaranteed to rile the slashbots up and lead to lots of comments along the lines of "O tempora o mores!", "Kids these days want to change all the old stuff for no reason!". Nevermind that the Monopoly makers have thought about shaking up the piece set for decades. When I was a teenager in the early 1990s, someone doing a survey for Hasbro in the local shopping mall stopped me and asked me to give my opinions of possible new pieces.
Speaking of change for no reason, if a game maker has literally been interviewing consumers for decades regarding changing one of the more pointless aspects of a single game, then I only have one thing to say to Hasbro.
Fucking get on with it already.
Their own actions define this change as utterly pointless.
Re: (Score:3)
Getting on with it would end the constant free publicity they get from talking about it.
Re: (Score:2)
Getting on with it would end the constant free publicity they get from talking about it.
You're right. I overlooked the level of effort it takes these days to create a captive audience.
Perhaps the next board piece will be a plain rock. Of course the new limited edition #DaringHipster version will retail for $199...
Re: (Score:2)
They have been, there are more Monopoly variants than Munchkin variants.
That said, Monopoly is a horrible game, and I don't know why anyone would play it.
Re: (Score:2)
What's the matter, can't find anyone to play Candyland with you?
Re: (Score:2)
When you post an assertion and a link it's generally accepted that the link should support the assertion.
Re: (Score:2)
We bought the pokemon version of the game for my son. I played it when I was a kid and we thought it would be neat to revive it in some way. After playing a couple of games I realized that if you get Boardwalk and Parkplace (renamed Nidoking and Nidoqueen) in the pokemon version there is no way you can lose. Once you put hotels on these things you basically bankrupt anyone. I never realized how unbalanced such a mature game was. Anyway, to your point, it is a horrible game but the premise is good.
Re: (Score:2)
Posting it here is clickbait. The submission is almost guaranteed to rile the slashbots up and lead to lots of comments along the lines of "O tempora o mores!", "Kids these days want to change all the old stuff for no reason!". Nevermind that the Monopoly makers have thought about shaking up the piece set for decades. When I was a teenager in the early 1990s, someone doing a survey for Hasbro in the local shopping mall stopped me and asked me to give my opinions of possible new pieces.
Erm... wouldn't it just be (yet) another edition of monopoly. I mean we've got Monopoly, Australian Edition; Monopoly, Southampton Edition; Monopoly, Middle Earth Edition; Monopoly, Bagdad Edition. I'm supprised there isn't a version set in Paris Hilton's colon (gord knows enough people have seen it).
I mean they've been milking different versions of monopoly for the better part of 30 years. Why is anyone surprised?
I'm certain the traditional version of monopoly will be around to see my nephews kids ha
Getting feedback (Score:2)
Slashdot seems to be pretty shallow recently, but at least they've stopped posting political troll-bait headlines. Those things caused a *lot* of toxic fights in the commentary. Slashdot popularity has gone way down [alexa.com] because of this. Contrast with Hackaday, which had an editorial mandate to avoid political articles altogether and has largely weathered that storm fairly well [alexa.com].
It's unfortunate, because Slashdot has the capability to get user feedback on its product strategy, but doesn't. When you're running a c
Re: (Score:2)
Implementing moderation/voting on front page stories has been a feature request since forever and was always routinely ignored by the site founders and the lackeys that served them as editors.
The larger problem with Slashdot anymore is that it's run as tech-flavored general news site anymore. The only thing really going for it is its fairly unique commenting and moderation scheme, which largely weights the site's value as a discussion forum far over its editorial content, which is pretty much just it's nea
Re: By commenting, I'm part of the problem (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
vaguest lying marketing bastard sense
This item was regurgitated by a bot, as a matter of fact, and the fact that you suspected a lying marketurd means our work needs a bit of polish, so wait for RC 1.01 to hit alpha.
Not to worry, though it will still need input/posts from us carbon units long before we even think about 2-point-oh.
So, no, you're NOT part of the problem.
Yet.
We need a new "Community Chest", too (Score:5, Insightful)
You fraudulently bundle thousands of worthless loans together and sell them as Grade AAA investments to the unsuspecting. Millions of hoi polloi lose their homes and retirements, and the country's economy is almost destroyed. Collect 10 Billion Dollars and stay out of jail.
And:
You purchase a thriving, cash-rich company with borrowed money. Use the company's cash to institute a stock-buyback plan to increase the value of the stock options you've given yourself. Ship most of the company's jobs to overseas sweat-shops, further increasing the short-term value of your stock. Sell at the peak, rinse, repeat.
And:
You inherit 20 billion dollars. Use your pocket change to buy a few U.S. Senators and get them to change the inheritance laws.
And:
You run a large corporation. Strong-arm local and state politicians with threats to move your facilities to another state or out of the country. Get out of taxes free.
I could (and might) go on...
Re: (Score:3)
Re:We need a new "Community Chest", too (Score:4, Informative)
These are actually the cards you would produce if you were updating Monopoly to the 21st century. The original Monopoly game was supposed to be a socialist propaganda piece, getting less enjoyable as one person started winning, and it being almost impossible to recover once you start losing.
Re: (Score:2)
And there's a really simple tactic to winning almost every game.
When you start building houses, never upgrade to hotels. Only build 4 houses on each lot. Soon the game will run out of houses (the game is designed to have a limited number of properties, 32 houses and 12 hotels) and no one will be able to build on their lots, since you cannot build hotels directly. Ta-daaa, monopoly achieved.
And hopefully no one will ever play this shitty game ever again.
Re: (Score:2)
You definitely upgrade to hotels. And then buy those 4 houses you just freed up for another monopoly you own on the same turn.
Re: (Score:2)
It really says something that Americans liked it anyway; even if someone doesn't like playing it, they enjoy complaining about it. It worked out to be a brilliant analogy, even if it sucked as propaganda.
Re: (Score:2)
It might if they did.
The commercial version is quite different from the original.
Re: (Score:1)
Then let's replace Monopoly money with Bitcoin (Score:4, Funny)
When you pass Go you would collect 1 BTC, with the current value of your stack of money determined by an extra roll of the dice. The Chance deck would include "Bitcoin exchange hacked, lose half of all money," "Civil forfeiture action, lose one hotel or three houses," "EPA closes down Electric Company," and "Intellectual property decision in your favor, collect 10 BTC." The Jail square would be replaced by Gender Change; if you land on it, you would have to replace your token with another token of your choosing, and the other players would have to just get used to that.
Monopoly ... STILL ?? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
As a hobby-gamer, I say: please get rid of this terribly designed game!
It is one of the original board-games the precursor to modern board games. We might not want to play it anymore, but treat it with respect.
Asking the wrong question (Score:3)
"Why are they changing the pieces?" is not the issue. "Why are they still producing this?" is the more pressing question. Are there not already more copies of the damn game available in charity shops (thrift stores for left-pondians) than there are ET cartridges excavated from the desert? Who keeps on and on buying new copies?
Played by the rules as written, it's a mediocre game at best. Played how most people want to play it from sketchy childhood memories, it's fairly dire. Either way, if you want to play boardgames with your family, pick one of the many thousands of titles available that are better than Monopoly. Even in mass-market stores, you can probably find half a dozen better than this. (Ticket to Ride, Scotland Yard, Pandemic, Dixit, Perudo, for common examples).
Re: (Score:2)
Monopoly was not designed to be an enjoyable game, it was designed to show the danger of unrestrained capitalism.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't all of the variations have their own pieces anyway? I know we have two sets - one is a very old French version I found at a flea market which is really cool (my wife used to be a French teacher) and the other is a Simpsons version. I've played it with my kids quite a bit. I kind of think it's a great move for them to make all the customized versions, it breathes a little bit of new life into the game. It's more relevant to buy a monorail stop instead of a railroad, or Burns Manor instead of Boardw
Re: (Score:2)
...Monopoly was actually based on a game that was intentionally designed to be unfair and irritating in order to make a political point about the evils of capitalism...
Wow.
We should thank our lucky fucking stars this game came along to teach Greed N. Corruption a thing or two about capitalism.
I mean shit, I can only imagine how bad capitalism would be if it were not for Hasbro...
Re: (Score:2)
You might want to read up on the actual history a bit more. Monopoly is based on a came called The Landlord's Game, which has two modes of play. In one, you won by constructing a monopoly, in the other you won by increasing the total size of the economy. The point was to illustrate how unconstrained capitalism would lead to monopolies and negative outcomes for most participants.
The modern version is a set of incremental changes to the 1933 game by Parker (later bought by Hasbro). This was a simplifie
Re: (Score:2)
They aren't replacing the game pieces in the "standard" game, only some crappy Millennial "Special Edition" version.
The headline is stupid, and anybody who keeps repeating this news item and representing it as such deserves scorn and mockery.
Re: (Score:2)
No, do NOT replace the pieces. Emojis and hashtags are for fucking retards who don't know how to communicate properly.
:-O
#shocked
The joys of solitaire monopoly. (Score:2)
I really like the game. I used to play the solitaire version when i was younger.
We heavily modified the rules, so that you could have unlimited building, so eg a thousand hotels on vine. Ah.. that will be £1,000,000, and we'll build another 666 hotels there.
The solitaire version is that you 'play the bank', buy all the land, and then bill the bank for staying there. Kind of like the clintons, but it was long before them.
I don't recall the cat. It used to be a lever in the versions from the s
Banking system explained in monopoly rules (Score:3)
http://monopoly-game.net/Class... [monopoly-game.net]
"The Bank never goes broke. If the Bank runs out of money, the Banker may issue as much as needed by writing on any ordinary paper."
Monopoly (Score:2)
I hate how Hasbro has a monopoly on Monopoly.
Re: (Score:2)
Funnily enough, they have been busted for price fixing Monopoly. http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/bus... [bbc.co.uk]
It is time to even out the odds (Score:2)
Time to even out the playing field.
Monopoly introduces Mr. Pink
It comes with a one-time use card, and when that card is drawn, mayhem erupts, peppered with gunshots and the constant wail of approaching sirens.
Token add-on packs (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
RIGHT? Brilliantly put. I'm not a Monopoly purist, but I don't like to see things that aren't broke, get fixed to get new 'interest'. The nostalgia around the classic pieces can be passed on in terms of why they were chosen, what they are about, which are most popular, ect. Then it doesn't tarnish the original, long-standing tradition of the game pieces. Add-on's seem a WAY better approach.
I get themed version of a game from a marketing perspective, but then what do all of us consumers have in the end?
Sell 'em separately... (Score:3)
Personally I'd prefer to see the original tokens being shipped, but sell new tokens to buy to use in the games. Maybe add some extras, but don't remove the originals. Don't really see a reason to change them. I wouldn't mind being able to buy extra tokens to use for current games I have, but I'll probably never not play as the dog...