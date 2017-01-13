Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Microsoft Windows Games

Microsoft's New Windows 10 Game Mode Will Maximize Gaming Performance (mspoweruser.com) 25

Posted by msmash from the for-gamers dept.
Microsoft has started officially testing a new Game Mode feature in Windows 10. From a report: Traces of the new option were found back in December, but the most recent test build of Windows 10 (15007) includes Game Mode in the Xbox app. MSPoweruser has supplied some screenshots of how you can enable the option, but Microsoft has not yet officially unveiled Game Mode for everyone to test. Microsoft's description lists the feature as a mode to let a PC make gaming the "top priority to improve your game's quality." It's still not clear exactly how Game Mode will improve gaming performance, but it's likely that Windows 10 will simply suppress system processes and other apps from taking too many CPU, GPU, and RAM resources away from the primary game being played.

Microsoft's New Windows 10 Game Mode Will Maximize Gaming Performance

