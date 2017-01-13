Microsoft's New Windows 10 Game Mode Will Maximize Gaming Performance (mspoweruser.com) 25
Microsoft has started officially testing a new Game Mode feature in Windows 10. From a report: Traces of the new option were found back in December, but the most recent test build of Windows 10 (15007) includes Game Mode in the Xbox app. MSPoweruser has supplied some screenshots of how you can enable the option, but Microsoft has not yet officially unveiled Game Mode for everyone to test. Microsoft's description lists the feature as a mode to let a PC make gaming the "top priority to improve your game's quality." It's still not clear exactly how Game Mode will improve gaming performance, but it's likely that Windows 10 will simply suppress system processes and other apps from taking too many CPU, GPU, and RAM resources away from the primary game being played.
Sure, just play games 100% of the time...
Probably But I expect if you are going to do multi-tasking background apps may suffer.
Similarly like how Windows modes for Server usage vs. Workstation usage.
Still for gaming DOS is superior. If only we could get hardware vendors to make standard Video/Audio and i/o hardware. So we wouldn't need drivers.
It's the new Turbo button!
What's the point? (Score:2)
I was just think what is the point? Most new games are released to the various consoles. Seems like you can't hardly buy any of the better games for PC anymore.
No steam = just about useless (Score:4, Insightful)
No steam = just about useless. Who wants to use MS store games only?
Microsoft does!!!
:)
Fail DirectX 12 (Score:2)
So the improved gaming performance was a lie and now on to plan 2.
Goes to 11. (Score:2)
Nigel Tufnel: The performance numbers all go to eleven. Look, right across the board, eleven, eleven, eleven and...
Marty DiBergi: Oh, I see. And most OSs go up to ten?
Nigel Tufnel: Exactly.
Marty DiBergi: Does that mean it's faster? Is it any faster?
Nigel Tufnel: Well, it's one faster, isn't it? It's not ten. You see, most blokes, you know, will be playing at ten. You're on ten here, all the way up, all the way up, all the way up, you're on ten on your Grand Theft Auto. Where can you go from there? Where?
pff.. vlc volume control goes to 200% that would be 20!
