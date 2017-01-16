Don't Call Switch a Tablet, Also It's Not Here To Oust the 3DS, Says Nintendo (cnet.com) 39
An anonymous reader shares a report on CNET: Don't call the new Nintendo Switch a tablet. And don't assume the shape-shifting device for gamers will replace the company's popular 3DS handheld, Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime said in an interview with CNET. With its latest gadget, Nintendo is playing to win the same game it has for decades: the one that takes place in your living room. "The form factor may be that it looks like [a tablet]," he said. "But...it's a home console that you can take with you and play anywhere with anyone." [...] "With Zelda, with Kart, with Xenoblade, I think the initial consumer for Switch will be more young adults with disposable incomes, given the price points and the large library," Fils-Aime said. That doesn't mean Nintendo is ditching its core audience. The company will continue to skew toward a younger crowd with the 3DS. "In the end, we want people of all ages engaging with Mario and Zelda and the content that's available across both platforms," Fils-Aime said.
Don't call it a tablet? (Score:1)
As LL Cool-J would say: Don't call it a comeback!
(because this product ain't a comeback).
Re: (Score:2)
I'll call it what I've called every new Nintendo console in the 21st Century: An answer to a question that no one asked.
No One: "Hey could you make us an overpriced handheld that also doubles as an under-powered console?"
Nintendo: "Sure!"
Sorry Nintendo... (Score:3)
It's a New New 2DS with an dock for outputting to a TV....
Re: (Score:2)
hopefully more of a WiiU where the gamepad IS the console. 3DS games, even for the same titles, are watered down half-ass versions of the same full-featured counterparts. I dont like PS Vita or 3DS games, because the games are gimped. The argument that it was a limitation of space and size has been crap since ipad2/iphone4 era. If I can play the full version of FinalFantasy IV on the ipad2 3yrs ago why does the 3DS version suck so bad? The hardware in a 3DS blows the doors off the SNES. No excuse besides la
If it walks like a duck... (Score:1)
Let's see: it's mobile, it's underpowered, and it happens to be able to plug into your TV. Yup, it's a 3DS replacement that gets rid of the 3D gimmick in favor of motion control.
Re: (Score:3)
"in favor of motion control" - But the 3DS already had the accelerometer and gyroscope. This is more like "in favor is single-system multiplayer"
I only want one thing (Score:3)
A good, real Metroid game. None of this "Federation Force" stuff.
Sure, let's call it correctly (Score:1)
Useless CRAP, with lower computing power than three-year old PS4 and Xbox One, at an even higher price.
Re: (Score:2)
And yet it'll still sell like crazy when it launches.
Yes, but no ... (Score:3)
It's exactly like a 3DS, except without 3D, and doesn't fold in half, and has removable controllers, and supports couch multiplayer, and
... well they both play games, so there's that.
It does kind of resemble a tablet, except it's a tablet with actual joystick and button input, instead of touch screen garbage. And honestly, that alone sounds like everything I've ever wanted from a tablet.
Sure... (Score:2)
Sure, I believe you, Nintendo. Just like you said its not a replacement to the Wii U. Its not replacing the Wii U, they just stopped all development on the Wii U in the months leading up to Switch launch. Big difference, see!
Really, it damn well should be a replacement for the 3ds because that's the only way they're going to get 3rd party support- by migrating all the 3ds third party support to it.
Getting HD versions of franchises that are on the 3ds today like Fire Emblem and Monster Hunter is the only way
Really? (Score:2)
I don't get it... but maybe I'm not supposed to (Score:3)
I don't really see the point of the Switch, for either Nintendo or its customers.
It wants to be a home-console system, except without the power to match the PS4 or XBox360, and without the huge line-up of games.
It also wants to be a portable, except without the convenient "drop-in-your-pocket" size, the ruggedness or (comparative) cheapness (enough that you can give it to your 10-year old without worrying if he'll break or lose it) of the DS line.
It wants to be a tablet, except without all the extra non-gaming features (email, Facebook, chat, web, even word processing) that modern tablets offer.
And while its controllers are "neat", they look - and early reports confirm, feel - terrible to play with over long periods of time.
Frankly, I think Nintendo would have been just as well to release a slightly updated version of the Wii and the 3DS and call it a day. Combining both lines into one jack-of-all-trades/master-of-none just doesn't seem to be a winning move. Nintendo seems to be sacrificing both lines - despite their claims that it is not a replacement for the DS - on the altar of the Switch.
Then again, I'll be the first to admit that I'm not anywhere near Nintendo's target market; I'm not ten years old . The requirements and likes of those markets are about as far from mine as you can probably get. The Wii and its games were amazingly popular with the pre-teen crowd and arguably the Switch is exactly what the kids want. But as a parent, I'd dread giving my kids a $300 portable device that looks as if it would snap in half if dropped (say what you want about the controls and graphics of the DS line, those things could take a beating).
Re: (Score:2)
I can help you out here.
- Games don't need to be played on powerful systems to be performant, pretty, and fun. Nintendo has essentially built their company on this premise.
- Portability here is for lan-party-esque participation, not "stand in line at the DMV" participation. You could use it in line at the DMV, but that's not its design.
- It has no desire to be a tablet, regardless of our many uses of that term.
- Nay-sayers about Nintendo's controls have basically been wrong every time. It's odd, not sill
Re: (Score:2)
Let's show you the point:
1. Home consoles don't need to be powerful. Nintendo has no problem creating fun games without AAA graphic designers spending years and millions of dollars to crank out something boring that causes the studio to go bankrupt.
2. Not all portable things go in your pocket. You don't complain that your laptop can't fit in your pocket do you? Not all portable devices need to be carried with you in a train to some foreign destination. The ability to pick up a device and move it into the ne
If the form factor is tablet, then it is a tablet (Score:2)
For fuck's sake, that's why tablets are called tablets in the first place, because they are... you know... shaped like a tablet.
Suggesting that it shouldn't be called one because it's actually a portable home console is is like saying that you shouldn't call an EV a car because it's not powered by gasoline.
Re: (Score:2)
Basically, if you want a tablet and a Switch, you need a separate tablet
3DS (Score:2)
The 3DS's death knell happened when they got access to the boot ROM, and discovered sighax. They can't update it with a patch. The hacking community can now sign their own firmware for the 3DS. Only option is a hardware refresh that will require everyone move to the new-new 3DS.
In short... Yes, the Switch is here to oust the 3DS, at least temporarily.
The Switch is a tablet (Score:2)