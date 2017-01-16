Don't Call Switch a Tablet, Also It's Not Here To Oust the 3DS, Says Nintendo (cnet.com) 29
An anonymous reader shares a report on CNET: Don't call the new Nintendo Switch a tablet. And don't assume the shape-shifting device for gamers will replace the company's popular 3DS handheld, Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime said in an interview with CNET. With its latest gadget, Nintendo is playing to win the same game it has for decades: the one that takes place in your living room. "The form factor may be that it looks like [a tablet]," he said. "But...it's a home console that you can take with you and play anywhere with anyone." [...] "With Zelda, with Kart, with Xenoblade, I think the initial consumer for Switch will be more young adults with disposable incomes, given the price points and the large library," Fils-Aime said. That doesn't mean Nintendo is ditching its core audience. The company will continue to skew toward a younger crowd with the 3DS. "In the end, we want people of all ages engaging with Mario and Zelda and the content that's available across both platforms," Fils-Aime said.
Don't call it a tablet? (Score:1)
As LL Cool-J would say: Don't call it a comeback!
(because this product ain't a comeback).
Sorry Nintendo... (Score:3)
It's a New New 2DS with an dock for outputting to a TV....
Re: (Score:2)
hopefully more of a WiiU where the gamepad IS the console. 3DS games, even for the same titles, are watered down half-ass versions of the same full-featured counterparts. I dont like PS Vita or 3DS games, because the games are gimped. The argument that it was a limitation of space and size has been crap since ipad2/iphone4 era. If I can play the full version of FinalFantasy IV on the ipad2 3yrs ago why does the 3DS version suck so bad? The hardware in a 3DS blows the doors off the SNES. No excuse besides la
Re: (Score:3)
"in favor of motion control" - But the 3DS already had the accelerometer and gyroscope. This is more like "in favor is single-system multiplayer"
I only want one thing (Score:3)
A good, real Metroid game. None of this "Federation Force" stuff.
Re: (Score:2)
And yet it'll still sell like crazy when it launches.
Yes, but no ... (Score:3)
It's exactly like a 3DS, except without 3D, and doesn't fold in half, and has removable controllers, and supports couch multiplayer, and
... well they both play games, so there's that.
It does kind of resemble a tablet, except it's a tablet with actual joystick and button input, instead of touch screen garbage. And honestly, that alone sounds like everything I've ever wanted from a tablet.
Sure... (Score:2)
Sure, I believe you, Nintendo. Just like you said its not a replacement to the Wii U. Its not replacing the Wii U, they just stopped all development on the Wii U in the months leading up to Switch launch. Big difference, see!
Really, it damn well should be a replacement for the 3ds because that's the only way they're going to get 3rd party support- by migrating all the 3ds third party support to it.
Getting HD versions of franchises that are on the 3ds today like Fire Emblem and Monster Hunter is the only way
Really? (Score:2)
I don't get it... but maybe I'm not supposed to (Score:2)
I don't really see the point of the Switch, for either Nintendo or its customers.
It wants to be a home-console system, except without the power to match the PS4 or XBox360, and without the huge line-up of games.
It also wants to be a portable, except without the convenient "drop-in-your-pocket" size, the ruggedness or (comparative) cheapness (enough that you can give it to your 10-year old without worrying if he'll break or lose it) of the DS line.
It wants to be a tablet, except without all the extra non-ga
If the form factor is tablet, then it is a tablet (Score:2)
For fuck's sake, that's why tablets are called tablets in the first place, because they are... you know... shaped like a tablet.
Suggesting that it shouldn't be called one because it's actually a portable home console is is like saying that you shouldn't call an EV a car because it's not powered by gasoline.