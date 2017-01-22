An AI Is Finally Trouncing The World's Best Poker Players (cmu.edu) 83
Halfway through the "Brains vs. AI" poker competition, an AI named Libratus is trouncing its human opponents, who are four of the world's top professional players. One of the pros, Jimmy Chou, said he and his colleagues initially underestimated Libratus, but have come to regard it as one tough player. "The bot gets better and better every day," Chou said. "It's like a tougher version of us"... Chou said he and the other pros have shared notes and tips each day, looking for weaknesses they can each exploit. "The first couple of days, we had high hopes," Chou said. "But every time we find a weakness, it learns from us and the weakness disappears the next day."
By Saturday, the AI had amassed a lead of $693,531 after 56,732 hands in the 120,000-hand match (which is being livestreamed by the Rivers Casino on Twitch). "I'm feeling good," said Tuomas Sandholm, the computer science professor at Carnegie Mellon who co-created the AI. "The algorithms are performing great. They're better at solving strategy ahead of time, better at driving strategy during play and better at improving strategy on the fly."
By Saturday, the AI had amassed a lead of $693,531 after 56,732 hands in the 120,000-hand match (which is being livestreamed by the Rivers Casino on Twitch). "I'm feeling good," said Tuomas Sandholm, the computer science professor at Carnegie Mellon who co-created the AI. "The algorithms are performing great. They're better at solving strategy ahead of time, better at driving strategy during play and better at improving strategy on the fly."
Re: (Score:2)
“Hillary Clinton I think is a terrific woman,” he told Greta Van Susteren. “I am biased because I have known her for years. I live in New York. She lives in New York. I really like her and her husband both a lot"
Re: (Score:2)
No, we did.
Goal post (Score:1)
Re: Heads-up Texas Holdem (Score:3, Funny)
Thank God. All the poker playing jobs are safe for now.
Re:Heads-up Texas Holdem (Score:5, Insightful)
Heads-up (2 player) Texas Holdem is not the most commonly played version of poker.
Most people play Texas Holdem in groups of 6 or 9 players. Working out an optimal strategy to beat multiple opponents is a LOT harder than beating a single player. We may have a dominant heads-up poker AI soon, but I would expect it to take several more years for a dominant multi-player to be created.
Uh, several more years? Allow me to quote one of the poker players:
"...every time we find a weakness, it learns from us and the weakness disappears the next day."
Let's not underestimate the power of learning at damn near an exponential rate. I expect an AI multi-player tournament next year to crush human opponents. How quickly do you think an AI supercomputer could process every single hand of play that a professional poker player has ever made in their life to analyze and exploit every weakness to be able to predict behavioral patterns with great accuracy? Lather, rinse and repeat for the top dozen poker players in the world. How to get AI to beat humans in a game of finite limits and statistical values is not exactly a mystery.
The largest mistake mankind could make is underestimating the speed at which AI will prove it can do a lot of things better, faster, and more accurately than any human could ever do. Underestimating that speed will greatly reduce our ability to properly prepare for a world of unemployable humans.
tl;dr Poker isn't dead, yet.
AI beating humans at a game is merely a beta test. The real application will feed unending greed, which will never die.
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, several more years?
Yes, years. Libratus uses 16 Terabytes of memory for just a 2 player game. The size of the game tree increases by at least a factor of 1000 when moving up to just 3 players. That's significantly more memory. Also the computations themselves take much longer when there's more than 2 players as something called "card removal" comes into effect.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, years. Libratus uses 16 Terabytes of memory for just a 2 player game. The size of the game tree increases by at least a factor of 1000 when moving up to just 3 players.
This is why better algorithms are almost always a bigger factor than increased computing power when solving these problems. They won't solve playing against 3+ players with more RAM, they will solve it with better algorithms. By some cases algorithmic improvements can be 43 times more important than computing power improvements [johndcook.com].
Considering this AI is already dealing with unknown information, I doubt the size of the "game tree" increases by the factor you cited as you add more players.
Re: (Score:2)
"...every time we find a weakness, it learns from us and the weakness disappears the next day."
Let's not underestimate the power of learning at damn near an exponential rate.
It does not look like AI learning at exponential time. It looks like nightly patches to a program to remove discovered exploits. Let us wait until "the weakness disappears immediately without any human intervention".
Re: (Score:2)
AI? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Should it fold if the opponents bet outweighs the probability?
If the AI uses probabilities, it itself becomes predictable and therefore trivial to beat.
The game is setup to make you lose if you only play good hands, so there is no playing safe in poker.
Probabilities in poker are nearly meaningless if you play against even half-decent amateurs.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
And that is what this is. This is not true/strong AI, this is automation, misnamed because the AI believers cannot stand their "visions" for AI not materializing.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds boring (Score:1)
Without the psychological aspect of staring your opponents in the face it's just a calculation of odds. Takes most of what makes poker poker out of the equation.
Important milestone (Score:5, Interesting)
Unlike with games like Chess (best moves can be precisely calculated) and Backgammon (simple probabilities), Poker requires adapting to human behavior, indeed varying your play depending on what you learn about your opponent. The techniques are going to be applicable to a wide range of situations. For instance, I will go so far as to claim that we will shortly be wise to use an AI to advise us on investment decisions. (In the past, the computer has been used for speed, and reacting to subtle market signals, but not so much for long term investment planning.)
The next challenge is going to be independent learning. I believe human experts still supervise the learning process of all the best AIs. Once the need for the human adviser goes away, AIs are literally going to be everywhere. Your phone AI will recognize and react to your current mental state, as well as help you overcome everyday problems. The AI in your fridge could become a huge help in keeping you compliant with your diet plans.
Re: (Score:2)
Basically, it is the skill to con a human. I see great reprehensible applications in advertising, manipulation of elections and other fields of human-created evil.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Important milestone (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Unlike with games like Chess (best moves can be precisely calculated)
True in theory, but in practice the search space is too big.
Re: (Score:2)
"August 4, 1997, and it began to learn at a geometric rate. At 2:14 a.m., EDT, on August 29, it gained artificial consciousness, and the panicking operators, realizing the full extent of its capabilities, tried to deactivate it."
Yeah, well, the movie was a bit ahead of its time.....
the next thing is the skynet or joshua (Score:2)
Just don't hook it up to any missile command system.
Re: (Score:2)
Poker doesn't.
It just has a larger search space.
We've only just got to the point where Chess is beatable, very recently in computing terms.
We've only just seen a tiny glimpse that Go may be beatable. Google's AI is literally leaps-and-bounds ahead of the game in that respect as the search space is so much unbelievably huger than chess that chess is laughable in comparison.
The search space for poker - the card game - is complete. We know it exactly, down to the probability of everything. What we don't hav
Re: (Score:2)
Most people are too nice to point this out, but what you just wrote here amounts to waving a bright red "I'm an idiot" flag.
Consider this: the search space of Go 25x25 is so much unbelievably huger than Go 19x19 that Go 19x19 is laughable in comparison.
But wait, I'm not done.
Consider this: the search space of Go 37x37 is so much unbeli
Re: (Score:2)
AI investment will be interesting (Score:2)
What worries me is that this is another case of increased efficiency in our economy. Inefficiency is a huge part of what keeps it all going. Now, it's certainly true that it's ridiculous to pay people to break windows to employ window makers; but I'm not convinced we're going to have anything for those window makers to do if t
Card counting? (Score:1)
Isn't card counting such an effective way to win at poker that casinos ban it? And shouldn't a poker AI count cards pretty much by default? So no wonder it's effective.
Re: (Score:2)
Card counting is for blackjack and is ineffective for all but the best at it. Casinos ban it because doing so encourages people to lose money trying and so they can get rid of the rare person that's good at it without any trouble.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on the variant. Poker is a game which you can graph pretty easily, with probabilities for "unknown" hands.
The problem is not the card game, but the betting. You have many possibilities on how to bet and when to bet and that explodes the game graph. This AI has the betting in hand, not the card game (the latter is easy but in an incomplete-knowledge game like Texas Hold'em isn't enough on it's own).
And there are STILL people, on here and other sites, that give you the "human element" bollocks beca
Re: (Score:2)
I wouldn't make it public (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
How do you know there aren't already thousands of these things out there doing just that?
Re: (Score:2)
https://www.twitch.tv/libratus... [twitch.tv]
It's in the damn article if you read it.
Nice (Score:2)
What if...wha...oh. What if Trump's entire campaign is driven by an AI?
"Now dispute crowd sizes. Celebrities and news media will double down on their loud Hollywood mouths. It matters little in the short run but builds background distrust of them. This will be used in 4 years."
Libratus vs. DeepStack? (Score:3)
So, will Libratus play against DeepStack (from the University of Alberta etc.), which also claims to be able to beat professional level humans...?
DeepStack: Expert-Level Artificial Intelligence in No-Limit Poker
DeepStack becomes the first computer program to beat professional poker players in heads-up no-limit Texas hold'em
https://arxiv.org/abs/1701.017... [arxiv.org]
Online Poker Turing test? (Score:3)
I've never used an online gambling site, but doesn't the existence of this AI kill off the fairness of these sites?
If a user is running this in his or her basement, wouldn't it pay more to just babysit the AI, acting on all the human-check capchas the sites deploy, and just doing what the AI decides?
This makes online poker effectively gold farming?
Performance per watt and other metrics (Score:1)
Not so good after all. (Score:2)
Libratus has a poker tell. His CPU fan speeds up whenever he gets a good hand.