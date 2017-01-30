10% Of 'Resident Evil 7' Players Are Wearing VR Headsets (digitaltrends.com) 14
Released five days ago, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard already has over 800,000 players -- and 84,036 of them are using a PlayStation VR headset. An anonymous reader quotes Digital Trends: These numbers show that VR might have some real legs if compelling software is made... The numbers are also being updated live, so expect them to go up in the coming weeks. Earlier this week, numbers were in the 60-thousand range, meaning that positive buzz is driving gamers to pick up the game along with a VR headset. Unfortunately for many gamers, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is a PSVR exclusive, meaning PC gamers that own an HTC Vive or Oculus Rift are unable to experience the game in VR... Luckily, patient PC gamers will be able to experience the game in VR next year, when Sony and Capcom's PSVR exclusivity deal expires.
It's the first Resident Evil game using the first-person point-of-view. Are there any Slashdot readers who have already tried gaming with a VR headset?
It's the first Resident Evil game using the first-person point-of-view. Are there any Slashdot readers who have already tried gaming with a VR headset?
Re: (Score:3)
Not the first Resident Evil game using 1st p. (Score:2, Informative)
Nope.
The value of "proper" games (Score:3)
The big challenge for "alternative" ways of playing video games has always been "can you play a proper game that way". We've seen supposedly revolutionary new technologies come along before and then falter when it turns out that all they are good for is playing casual or party-games.
The Wii's motion control sold a hell of a lot of consoles on the basis of Wii Sports. However, before too long, it dawned on people that Wii Sports was pretty much the limit of the device's capabilities. Similarly the Kinect had a lot of early success on the basis of some party games, but every attempt to integrate it into a proper game was either irrelevant or disastrous (Steel Battalion says hi). It's becoming increasingly clear that if any of these new technologies are going to "stick", then they need to be something you could realistically use to play a major AAA title; a Dragon Age or a Call of Duty (not that I'm a big fan of either of those).
VR had looked like it was headed in the same direction as the Wii/Kinect; an initial burst of hype, then growing disillusionment. It generated a load of pretty but thin tech demos, a handful of novelty party games and, until recently, not much else. RE7 is interesting because it's an attempt to do a major release, from a well-known franchise, via VR, without diluting the thing beyond recognition. I've held off from buying a VR set myself so far; even if it takes off, the number of mutually-incompatible offerings on the market at the moment makes it a bit too likely I'd end up on the Betamax side of the divide. But I'd like to see it succeed and it's good that serious efforts are being made to adopt it in major games.
I also find it interesting that it seems to be Sony that is spearheading this effort via PSVR (RE7 isn't even their first attempt; there were some "proper" games, even if not of the same profile, among the PSVR launch titles). While technically superior, the Oculus and Vive still seem to be mostly pushing minigames and tech demos so far.
Re: (Score:2)
Steam would have to put their money where their mouth is, so to speak, and release some of their own titles for Vive. I'm pretty sure a Vive version of Portal would be interesting.
What the VR world is currently lacking is that must-have content. Yes, you're right: The VR market is currently mostly indie developers testing the waters and throwing ideas about to see what sticks. You have a lot of gimmicky games that showcase the whole virtual reality thing but very little substantial gameplay. That's not to m
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder how far you can push the VR experience?
VR has been used for years to help vets suffering from PTSD, and is now getting used in more and more treatments for mental illness. It's clearly a very powerful tool for affecting the mind. How far can you take it before the VR horror game experience starts causing actual psychological harm?
My guess would be that RE is going to be mostly jump scares, like the previous games. I expect there will be videos of people playing the game with the headset on and some
VR party games? (Score:2)
What VR parties games? A VR headset really gets in the way of any sort of group experience. It seems fundamentally incongruous. The only thing I see VR really kicking off with is the pornographic industry.
Re: (Score:2)
From what I read it's not a game designed for VR. They simply were able to tack on VR support. You don't use motion controls and it's "look to aim". They could add this type of VR support to really any other game with minimal effort.
I think the primary reason anybody is talking about it is because of the lack of VR content and that horror games work exceptionally very well in VR.
Do the same poll in 2 month (Score:2)
And we'll talk.
VR is mostly a novelty that wears off VERY fast.
--a VIVE owner of 3 months who didn't put it on for the past 2 months.
Headline truncated (Score:2)
The headline got truncated. There should be " - and nothing else" at the end.