Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Software Games Entertainment

'Father of Pac-Man,' Masaya Nakamura, Dies At Age 91 (japantimes.co.jp) 35

Posted by BeauHD from the rest-in-peace dept.
AmiMoJo writes from a report via The Japan Times: Masaya Nakamura, the founder of game developer Namco and known as "the father of Pac-Man," has died at age 91. He founded Nakamura Seisakusho in 1955, which was renamed Namco in 1977. The company developed numerous hit video games, including "Galaxian," "Pac-Man" and "Ridge Racer." "Pac-Man," designed by Namco's inhouse video game maker Toru Iwatani, is one of the most recognizable and popular video games in history. In 2005 it was listed by Guinness World Records as the "most successful coin-operated arcade machine."

'Father of Pac-Man,' Masaya Nakamura, Dies At Age 91 More | Reply

'Father of Pac-Man,' Masaya Nakamura, Dies At Age 91

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Neckties strangle clear thinking. -- Lin Yutang

Close