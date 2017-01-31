Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


2K Games Wins the Right To Store and Share Your Biometric Facial Data

Posted by BeauHD from the turn-your-head-and-cough dept.
In October 2015, two gamers who used face-scanning tech found in 2K Games' NBA series to create more realistic avatars filed a lawsuit against the company as they were concerned about how 2K would store and use their biometric data. On Monday, however, a New York federal judge ruled that neither games' biometric face scanning tech had established 'sufficient injury' to the plaintiffs, implying that their concerns over privacy were unfounded. Engadget reports: Using your console's camera, the company employs face-scanning tech in its popular NBA series, with both 2K's NBA 2K16 and 2K15 using the data to help players create more accurate avatars. In order to use the tech, players must first agree to 2K's terms and conditions, consenting that after scanning them their face may be made visible to others. While the plaintiffs agreed to the publisher's terms, the court case arose because the gamers claimed that 2K never made clear made clear that scans would be stored indefinitely and biometric data could be shared. With little evidence to suggest how their privacy would be at risk, the judge gave 2K the benefit of the doubt. Still, no matter the outcome, it's a landmark case, with biometric data sure to play an increasingly important role in identifying individuals in the future. While there is certainly nothing that suggests that 2K will use the data for nefarious means, the result of this case does raise some interesting questions about who owns the right to your digital likeness.

  • Let's be fair (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 31, 2017 @10:55PM (#53778773)

    2K Games Wins the Right To Store and Share The Biometric Facial Data That You Voluntarily Gave Them.

    This isn't scanning people against their will. This is people who decided they wanted their devices to scan them, uploaded them to 2K Games, and then decided to be concerned about their privacy.

    I'm not saying this isn't scummy on 2K's part or troubling. But the first step to not having companies build facial recognition of you is to not decide to scan your face and give it to them.

    • Also, can still sue under state law (Score:5, Informative)

      by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Tuesday January 31, 2017 @11:02PM (#53778793) Journal

      Also, the plaintiffs can still sue under state law. The ruling is that they can't make a federal case out of it.

    • But the first step to not having companies build facial recognition of you is to not decide to scan your face and give it to them.

      The problem here is that you're asking people to take personal responsibility for their own decisions and actions. That is anathema in the US for a large percentage of the population. 'It's somebody else's fault' is the default fallback for far too many people regarding far too many areas in life when they choose poorly of their own free will.

      Strat

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You'd have a better argument if not for all of the con-artists who trick people into signing agreements, and all of the lawyers who swear by it, instead of owning up to doing the right thing.

        There's far too many people willing to squeeze you by the balls, and then give you the short end of the stick. That's the problem with your argument, as actually being responsible and not taking advantage of others is anathema in a certain percentage of the US's population.

        "You agreed to it" or "You let it happen" is t

    • Re:Let's be fair (Score:4, Interesting)

      by mjwx ( 966435 ) on Wednesday February 01, 2017 @07:27AM (#53779781)

      2K Games Wins the Right To Store and Share The Biometric Facial Data That You Voluntarily Gave Them.

      This isn't scanning people against their will. This is people who decided they wanted their devices to scan them, uploaded them to 2K Games, and then decided to be concerned about their privacy.

      I'm not saying this isn't scummy on 2K's part or troubling. But the first step to not having companies build facial recognition of you is to not decide to scan your face and give it to them.

      Sigh, you're either a very bad lawyer or someone who lives in an incredibly black and white world.

      Given how 2K operates, it is entirely possible that the game refuses to unlock certain features (up to and including multi-player access) until you let it scan your face. This is still voluntary under the technical definition but we tend to call it by it's proper name.. coercion.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        So, without ANY evidence whatsoever, you're going to assume people were "coerced" into disclosing this information to unlock core game features?

        The only feature I see mentioned in the story is a feature to build a customized avatar (i.e. to have yourself in the game). That's not exactly locking out major core game features. And, by the way, it's a feature that would REQUIRE that informtion.

        Also, we're talking about videogames - things people buy for fun to do to entertainment. Coersion? Really? Nobody

      • I would think there would be some really interesting face-scans out there. I'd probably use my dog. Sure, not very creative, but it would amuse me.

  • Read the ELU.
    OK, few do. But read it before you sue. I'm surprised a lawyer took the case.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mmell ( 832646 )
      He's a lawyer - he thought he could make money (or maybe the legal equivalent of street cred). He must've believed there was a case to be made.

      Lawyers always act in "good faith" - but nobody has ever fully explained to me what "good faith" means, let alone what they have "good faith" in.

      • nobody has ever fully explained to me what "good faith" means, let alone what they have "good faith" in.

        Maybe it means lawyers have "good faith" in a legal system created by and run entirely by other lawyers. I'm pretty sure we have the most lawyers per capita than any other major industrialized nation on earth. And they all want to make a living. And so, we pay more for products to cover the costs of absurd lawsuits like this.

        I suppose the benefit is that it's not hard to find a cheap lawyer when you really need one, huh? Oh, wait, no, most lawyers still charge you absurd hourly rates. I wonder how they

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by nasch ( 598556 )

          According to this we're a fairly distant second after Israel.

          http://dadaviz.com/i/3531/ [dadaviz.com]

          • Interesting. Another interesting stat I found. Most litigious countries:

                    Germany: 123.2/1,000.
                    Sweden: 111.2/1,000.
                    Israel: 96.8/1,000.
                    Austria: 95.9/1,000.
                    U.S.: 74.5/1,000.

            Well, it's not a great thing that we're still near the top in these types of lists.

    • Re:the idiots are lucky they didn't get counter su (Score:4, Informative)

      by gurps_npc ( 621217 ) on Wednesday February 01, 2017 @10:12AM (#53780601) Homepage

      ELU's are not contracts and can be fought in court.

  • Screen Actors Guild (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Register with the Screen Actors Guild, as your likeness is used in a game, and then use the protections against digital reproductions of an actors likeness in a film or game to get them to remove you :-)

  • I can think of at least one obvious situation where one's face would be shown to others by 2K. You're playing with them over the internet and they need to see your character.

    And with indefinite storage, you don't have to rescan your face when NBA 2K17 comes out.

    To me, it doesn't sound like some sketchy privacy infringement, it sounds like a functional necessity for a pretty cool feature.

  • Or you could join a local team and actually play basketball, but I suppose that would be too much work, wouldn't it?
  • So now you play a basketball game and the next thing you know your the protagonist in GTA - Hot Coffee.

