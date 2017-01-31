2K Games Wins the Right To Store and Share Your Biometric Facial Data (engadget.com) 60
In October 2015, two gamers who used face-scanning tech found in 2K Games' NBA series to create more realistic avatars filed a lawsuit against the company as they were concerned about how 2K would store and use their biometric data. On Monday, however, a New York federal judge ruled that neither games' biometric face scanning tech had established 'sufficient injury' to the plaintiffs, implying that their concerns over privacy were unfounded. Engadget reports: Using your console's camera, the company employs face-scanning tech in its popular NBA series, with both 2K's NBA 2K16 and 2K15 using the data to help players create more accurate avatars. In order to use the tech, players must first agree to 2K's terms and conditions, consenting that after scanning them their face may be made visible to others. While the plaintiffs agreed to the publisher's terms, the court case arose because the gamers claimed that 2K never made clear made clear that scans would be stored indefinitely and biometric data could be shared. With little evidence to suggest how their privacy would be at risk, the judge gave 2K the benefit of the doubt. Still, no matter the outcome, it's a landmark case, with biometric data sure to play an increasingly important role in identifying individuals in the future. While there is certainly nothing that suggests that 2K will use the data for nefarious means, the result of this case does raise some interesting questions about who owns the right to your digital likeness.
maybe the steering-clear and turn-your-head-and-cough departments need to have regular update meetings about new stories.
2K Games Wins the Right To Store and Share The Biometric Facial Data That You Voluntarily Gave Them.
This isn't scanning people against their will. This is people who decided they wanted their devices to scan them, uploaded them to 2K Games, and then decided to be concerned about their privacy.
I'm not saying this isn't scummy on 2K's part or troubling. But the first step to not having companies build facial recognition of you is to not decide to scan your face and give it to them.
Also, the plaintiffs can still sue under state law. The ruling is that they can't make a federal case out of it.
I'm amazed that people don't mind Microsoft having their facial data.
Seems to me just ONE company needs to have a breech, like the many companies that have password breeches...problem is, it's rather difficult to change your face, while passwords are easy.
There should be a new law that completely bankrupts a company if they somehow leak your biometric information, even unintentionally. That's about the only way it will discourage companies from doing this.
Doing what, storing and leaking a photo of your face? That's all this is, with some 3D mapping applied to it. As far as "biometrics" go, you could get those with any decent photo. Don't want them leaked? Don't go around flashing them in public all the time. Face, iris, even fingerprints can be lifted from photos now. Google and Facebook are more than happy to do facial recognition on any photos you feed them, no facial scanning required by the end user at all.
This entire lawsuit was bogus to begin with.
The question being avoided is the contractual right to your image and whether someone can lay claim to it, permanently. Consider if you agree to you image being used and not noticing in the fine print that it was permanent. How about if they starting using it via digital animation, to sell something you were opposed to. Your face up their selling say chocolate covered bullshit as the best thing ever and you loved the taste, now consider they also have your voice to tie to your image and there it is large as life blazing across the internet.
Are you allowed redress, can you recover you personal data or biometrics, considering how they can be used against you in very extreme fashion. So lets stretch in on out, you go to the hairdresser for a hair cut by your claim that hairdresser can now claim right to the DNA in your hair, you don't claim it, in fact by assumed consent you give all rights of possession to the hairdresser, who can they sell you DNA information.
People have a right to privacy which means, just like all other rights, they can suspend them if they choose but just like all other rights, the snap right back in place the very second they choose to no longer suspend them. It is a fair and reasonable right for people to be able to reclaim their privacy, to demand information about them be deleted, subject to reasonable limits ie like non-personalised data or public record data or prescribed government held and restricted from public access data. What rights do corporations have to your privacy, none what so ever and they need to be taught that lesson with harsh laws and custodial sentences.
Commercial use of your data -- such as making another game -- would violate established rights (e.g. right to publicity) in a way that would particularize harm to the person whose data was used without explicit consent. Note that the court threw the case out specifically because the plaintiffs could not demonstrate that kind of harm, so the next case would be protected.
Alternatively, consider that almost any time you buy a ticket to a large attraction, there is fine print saying that the operator will have
...not noticing in the fine print that it was permanent.
Then that is on you. It would be no difference that if you agreed to be in a commercial, but didn't read the fine print that the commercial or footage from it could be used in perpetuity and for anything the company wanted. There are also many uses that don't require your permission. I don't need your permission, for example, to take your photo on the street and sell it as part of a coffee table book or to sell prints in a gallery.
It is not permanent, nobody can lay claim to your rights, it is just legal bullshit. The second you claim any of your rights they must immediately hand them back, they can seek recompense for the loss but they most certainly can not keep them, you are not a slave. You can not claim my image to infer I support your product, that is technically theft of free speech, you are stealing my free right to speech by forcing a false statement upon me.
But the first step to not having companies build facial recognition of you is to not decide to scan your face and give it to them.
The problem here is that you're asking people to take personal responsibility for their own decisions and actions. That is anathema in the US for a large percentage of the population. 'It's somebody else's fault' is the default fallback for far too many people regarding far too many areas in life when they choose poorly of their own free will.
Strat
You'd have a better argument if not for all of the con-artists who trick people into signing agreements, and all of the lawyers who swear by it, instead of owning up to doing the right thing.
There's far too many people willing to squeeze you by the balls, and then give you the short end of the stick. That's the problem with your argument, as actually being responsible and not taking advantage of others is anathema in a certain percentage of the US's population.
"You agreed to it" or "You let it happen" is t
2K Games Wins the Right To Store and Share The Biometric Facial Data That You Voluntarily Gave Them.
This isn't scanning people against their will. This is people who decided they wanted their devices to scan them, uploaded them to 2K Games, and then decided to be concerned about their privacy.
I'm not saying this isn't scummy on 2K's part or troubling. But the first step to not having companies build facial recognition of you is to not decide to scan your face and give it to them.
Sigh, you're either a very bad lawyer or someone who lives in an incredibly black and white world.
Given how 2K operates, it is entirely possible that the game refuses to unlock certain features (up to and including multi-player access) until you let it scan your face. This is still voluntary under the technical definition but we tend to call it by it's proper name.. coercion.
So, without ANY evidence whatsoever, you're going to assume people were "coerced" into disclosing this information to unlock core game features?
The only feature I see mentioned in the story is a feature to build a customized avatar (i.e. to have yourself in the game). That's not exactly locking out major core game features. And, by the way, it's a feature that would REQUIRE that informtion.
Also, we're talking about videogames - things people buy for fun to do to entertainment. Coersion? Really? Nobody
I would think there would be some really interesting face-scans out there. I'd probably use my dog. Sure, not very creative, but it would amuse me.
OK, few do. But read it before you sue. I'm surprised a lawyer took the case.
Lawyers always act in "good faith" - but nobody has ever fully explained to me what "good faith" means, let alone what they have "good faith" in.
nobody has ever fully explained to me what "good faith" means, let alone what they have "good faith" in.
Maybe it means lawyers have "good faith" in a legal system created by and run entirely by other lawyers. I'm pretty sure we have the most lawyers per capita than any other major industrialized nation on earth. And they all want to make a living. And so, we pay more for products to cover the costs of absurd lawsuits like this.
I suppose the benefit is that it's not hard to find a cheap lawyer when you really need one, huh? Oh, wait, no, most lawyers still charge you absurd hourly rates. I wonder how they
According to this we're a fairly distant second after Israel.
http://dadaviz.com/i/3531/ [dadaviz.com]
Interesting. Another interesting stat I found. Most litigious countries:
Germany: 123.2/1,000.
Sweden: 111.2/1,000.
Israel: 96.8/1,000.
Austria: 95.9/1,000.
U.S.: 74.5/1,000.
Well, it's not a great thing that we're still near the top in these types of lists.
ELU's are not contracts and can be fought in court.
If Illinois tried to become way more popular than it is now, they would.
Register with the Screen Actors Guild, as your likeness is used in a game, and then use the protections against digital reproductions of an actors likeness in a film or game to get them to remove you
:-)
Shared how? (Score:2)
And with indefinite storage, you don't have to rescan your face when NBA 2K17 comes out.
To me, it doesn't sound like some sketchy privacy infringement, it sounds like a functional necessity for a pretty cool feature.
