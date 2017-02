2K Games Wins the Right To Store and Share Your Biometric Facial Data

In October 2015, two gamers who used face-scanning tech found in 2K Games' NBA series to create more realistic avatars filed a lawsuit against the company as they were concerned about how 2K would store and use their biometric data. On Monday, however, a New York federal judge ruled that neither games' biometric face scanning tech had established 'sufficient injury' to the plaintiffs , implying that their concerns over privacy were unfounded. Engadget reports: