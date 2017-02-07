Nintendo's Engineers Have Embraced Unreal Engine (engadget.com) 5
Tom Regan, writing for Engadget: If there's one thing that Nintendo has struggled with, it's enticing third-party developers to create games for its consoles. But according to VentureBeat, the company is looking to change that with the advent of the new Switch. At an investor Q&A session, Shigeru Miyamoto revealed that Nintendo engineers have been learning how to use third-party development tools like the Unreal Engine. It's not much of a surprise, given that the Switch, like the Wii U before it, supports the Unreal Engine. But the fact that Miyamoto has opened up on the subject shows that Nintendo may be softening its sometimes frosty stance on third-party developers. That relationship has never been too friendly, with former president Hiroshi Yamauchi saying in 2000 that third-parties are "not helping the industry at all."
Nah, that's Id Tech 6.
Er, what? I've been using Unreal Engine for 2 years now. The entire time I have been told, by the engine itself and the folks around it, that there is no Wii U support. I have certainly not observed any.
Sooo...when did this mystical Wii U support come into being and how can I find it?