Nintendo's Engineers Have Embraced Unreal Engine (engadget.com) 14
Tom Regan, writing for Engadget: If there's one thing that Nintendo has struggled with, it's enticing third-party developers to create games for its consoles. But according to VentureBeat, the company is looking to change that with the advent of the new Switch. At an investor Q&A session, Shigeru Miyamoto revealed that Nintendo engineers have been learning how to use third-party development tools like the Unreal Engine. It's not much of a surprise, given that the Switch, like the Wii U before it, supports the Unreal Engine. But the fact that Miyamoto has opened up on the subject shows that Nintendo may be softening its sometimes frosty stance on third-party developers. That relationship has never been too friendly, with former president Hiroshi Yamauchi saying in 2000 that third-parties are "not helping the industry at all."
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, that's Id Tech 6.
Have to say it... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And the battery life sucks
Super Nintendo (Score:2)
Wii U support? (Score:2)
Er, what? I've been using Unreal Engine for 2 years now. The entire time I have been told, by the engine itself and the folks around it, that there is no Wii U support. I have certainly not observed any.
Sooo...when did this mystical Wii U support come into being and how can I find it?
Re: (Score:2)
Could a 14 year old write his (or her, if AmiMoJo is watching) own engine?
Hmm. So look at it this way, they're getting 95% of something they wouldn't have had otherwise.
Leaving aside that 3k per title per quarter is exempt anyway, which you conveniently omitted because you're a 'tard.
Re: (Score:2)
The 5% gross fee is only after the first $3000 made per quarter. Also this royalty fee is only for the free version of unreal engine that has no monthly/upfront cost. Epic offers alternative licensing schemes if a developer would prefer to pay upfront for UE4 instead of paying a 5% royalty. https://www.unrealengine.com/c... [unrealengine.com]
Surprised? (Score:2)
Surprised? Not in the least. Wasn't Super Mario Run made in Unity? Yup, Nintendo is doing what other major companies are doing, using existing quality software tools.