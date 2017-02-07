World of Warcraft Gold Can Now Be Used To Buy Other Blizzard Games (arstechnica.com) 44
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: It has been almost two years now since Blizzard began letting World of Warcraft players pay for their monthly game-time subscriptions using in-game gold rather than real money. Now, Blizzard is expanding that effort by letting players indirectly trade WoW gold for in-game items in other Blizzard games like Hearthstone and Overwatch. The new feature is really just a slight tweak to the WoW Token, a specialized item that can be purchased for $20 (£15/€20) in real money or for a free-floating, in-game gold price at World of Warcraft auction houses. Those Tokens can still be exchanged for 30 days of World of Warcraft subscription time, but as of this week, they can also be redeemed for $15 in balance on your Battle.net account. (European figures TBC.) That balance can then be spent on packs of Hearthstone cards, Overwatch Loot Boxes, Heroes of the Storm skins, or even downloadable copies of games like StarCraft II and Diablo III. That means that a dedicated WoW player can now fund a multigame Blizzard habit simply by earning enough in-game gold. You'd better be prepared to farm a lot of gold, though. The purchase price for a WoW Token at the auction house can fluctuate wildly -- as of this writing, the tokens have gone for anywhere from 59,833 gold to 108,924 gold in the last 24 hours, according to tracking site WowToken.info. That gives each in-game gold piece a rough value between 1/100th and 2/100th of a cent, when converted to Blizzard.net balance.
It gets currency out of the local game's economy helping ease the high amount of inflation from a game that's ran for over a decade.
No, it doesnt.
If I buy a token for real money and sell it to you for WoW gold, before the transaction you and me combined had 1 token + 100k gold, and after the transaction you and me combined had 1 token + 100k gold.
That's what I get for not reading the story. I thought the gold was disappearing into blizzards black hole, and you got an item that had no other link back to WoW.
So it's more like PLEX in EVE (Score:2)
The summary reminded me of an item in EVE Online called "pilot license extension" (PLEX), which represents one month of play time but can be traded for "interstellar kredits" (ISK), the in-game currency.
Never played WoW, but if 5000 could get you this [ytmnd.com] and 100k is $15 now, the inflation is worse than even dollar within a Dem or Rep government.
MMO Economies (Score:4, Informative)
MMO Economies - How to Manage Inflation in Virtual Economies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
MMO Economies - Hyperinflation, Reserve Currencies & You! - Extra Credits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Overwatch Loot Boxes? (Score:1)
The days of having a high skill duel on Quake ere long behind us.
I haven't played Overwatch because it looks terrible, so I wasn't sure what these loot boxes were. It turns out that they contain "alternate skins, highlight intros, emotes, voice lines, sprays, and more" so you can dress up like a princess while you play! But wait there's more -"One Loot Box is earned every time a player levels up." Yes, Overwatch has levels! I just love grinding to level up!
I'm suddenly very depressed. Remember when gam
To be fair, Overwatch is exactly how you describe Quake: Whether a player is level 1 or 100 doesn't matter, the (same) characters are exactly equally strong - the level is just an indicator of how much a player must have played, thus a rough indication of potential skill level. The level 1 going up against the level 100 is very likely to get creamed just for that reason, but maybe the 100 is some guy who just plays now and then to pass the time, while the level 1 is a pro on a new account.
The loot boxes are
The sense of entitlement kids and snowflakes are learning these days is everyone is equal, you put in your time (grinding) and you get your gold star (level up). I hate the current 5v5 model because it hides your skill completely. Whether you win or lose is up to the random generator that made the teams and there's almost nothing you can do about it.
Just try to find a game where it's everyone
You idiot.
You should see what they did to butcher TeamFortress2. It was so bad I removed it from my system entirely.
No, player A pays the 20 dollars, sells the token in WoW for gold to player B, then player B cashes it in and gets 15 dollars on their balance. Still a bad deal, but not for any one specific person.
Nah, it's real simple. You could always get in-game gold by spending your time playing. You could always get money in the real world by spending your time working. Some people have more money than time. Some people have more time than money. This make the economics more flexible, to boost total subscription rates, and reinforce them somewhat against subscription headcount losses that occur as a direct result of economic turmoil.
Time-money tradeoff varies by country (Score:2)
$15 might be 24 hours' pay in countries where wages are much lower than they are in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Japan, and Republic of Korea.
How long does it take to farm gold? (Score:2)
From the summary, a token is 60k-110k gold. How much game time is that?
I'd feel better about myself with only 3 max level characters. About to hit 8...
Seconds, if you ask the auction flippers.
In practice, within an order of 10 hours.
No, that doesn't really mean "precisely between 1 and 100".
On the whole, gold isn't worth spending hours after if you're a member of the paycheck club in a developed country. Same as when they did the RMAH in Diablo III.
