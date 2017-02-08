Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


E3 Will 'Officially' Open To The Public this Year (engadget.com) 9

E3 has traditionally been a media-only event -- at least in theory. But starting in 2017, you won't even need a WordPress account to get access to the latest and greatest in gaming. From a report: The Entertainment Software Association, which organizes the event, announced on Wednesday that it is reserving 15,000 tickets for the general public to attend the show. Each pass will cost $250 ($150 if you buy it before next Monday, February 13th) but they'll grant you access to the show floor, panel discussions and other stuff from Tuesday to Thursday of E3. The event organizers are also offering a new class of business passes. Aimed at lawyers, analysts and other stuffed shirt types, these passes will get you into the business lounge and grant priority access to the convention center.

  • You open the stable long after the horse has found greener pastures.

  • Idle speculation (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    But i'm guessing they are far more interested in the corporate jolly set then they are in joe public attending. Those hospitality packages can be eyewateringly expensive, and there are plenty of 30-somethings with an expenses account and a really good excuse.

  • E3 is dead though (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A lot of companies don't bother going, and the big ones that do will show off only a few things, if that.

    This is a cash grab and a way to make E3 feel popular again.

