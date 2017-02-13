Angry Birds Is the Most-Banned Mobile App By Businesses (fortune.com) 22
Barb Darrow, writing for Fortune: Corporate IT pros face the unenviable task of trying to protect valuable data from threats that change all the time. One vector of attack is clearly smartphones and tablets that employees use both for work and pleasure. To that end, mobile device management firm MobileIron just came out with its latest tally of the ten most blacklisted apps, based on a survey of 7,800 companies worldwide. Angry Birds tops the list of most-banned apps at companies worldwide, as well as in Australia, the U.S., and government sectors tracked by MobileIron in its twice-yearly Mobile Security and Risk Review. The survey covers the use of Android, iOS, and Windows devices from Oct. 1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2016.
The newer one just bombards you with adverts constantly.
Which version are you referring to as the "newer one"? There are at least a few that are actively maintained. With "Angry Birds 2," "Angry Birds Seasons," and "Angry Birds Friends Tournament," I see relatively few ads. "Relatively" meaning far fewer than "Words with Friends," which is the only other game on my phone that's run often enough for me to notice ad frequency.
Those adverts themselves are often malicious looking. ("battery" boosters, fake "you've won a prize" shit, etc etc.
I do believe I remember seeing a "battery booster" ad. I'm pretty sure I would have remembered seeing a fake "You've won a prize" ad - I don
"Angry Birds tops the list of most-banned apps at companies worldwide, as well as in Australia, the U.S..."
Are Australia and the US no longer worldwide? I didn't get the memo...
It is quite possible to be the most banned app in the world, but not be the most banned app in an individual country. Is that so hard to figure out?
I thought that's what vpn were for...
Not all employers will be happy with you running your own VPN at work. I don't know what my current employer would say (other than "WTF are you doing that for?"), but at my last couple of positions (Department of Energy), it would have been an major no-no.
The joke at my workplace for a while was, if the phone was in landscape mode during a meeting, the user was playing CoC.
This article makes no sense at all. It clearly comes at this from the security angle, and says these apps that are blacklisted for that reason. That is why Dropbox is #2 on the list, for example, because it makes it too easy to move files in and out of the company. This is not about loss of productivity, but one of data security. The article gives no explanation whatsoever why Angry Birds is blacklisted for security. Does it record audio in the background? Take pictures? Report location? There is more t
That still makes no sense. If it's "games like Angry Birds" then why aren't all "games like Angry Birds" banned? Why do you single out and ban one game? This is specific to Angry Birds. Unless this list uses the term "Angry Birds" to mean "Any blacklisted game". Either way the article still does not explain what is going on here.
I agree with you.
From a security viewpoint it's even worse. The usual popular time sinks (Angy Birds, Candy Crush...) should have been under enough scrutiny to assume that they are "clean". Banning the popular originals will drive users to the $chinese-knockoffs where no one knows what kind of payload is inside.
Did I miss something? What do they mean by Angry Birds as part of "threats that change all the time"? What's the big difference in playing the game on a personal device vs a company phone? I can think of a gazillion more meaningful ways they could be protecting against actual data-leak/money-costing problems, you know, unlike Angry fuckin' Birds
9 Programs that can be an IT security risk or a social network / communication app.
And a game.
Why is Angry Birds on the list? Is it only the original one or do they also block Angry Birds 2, 3, Space, Starwars, Rio, Rio2, etc.