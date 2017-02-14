Microsoft's 'Forza' Video Game Francise Tops $1 Billion in Sales (xbox.com) 33
Here's another area where Microsoft, whose cloud services are doing very well, continues to make a lot of money: video games. Microsoft has minted its fifth billion-dollar video-game franchise. The "Forza" racing series in December topped $1 billion in lifetime sales since the first game's release 12 years ago, Microsoft said. From company's blogpost: As of December, more than 14 million unique players were involved in the Forza community on Xbox One and Windows 10, the award-winning Forza Horizon 3 sold through 2.5 million units, and Forza continued its run as the best-selling racing franchise of this console generation. Additionally, our online racing community expanded significantly: over three million players joined us online each month and we launched the Forza Racing Championship, an eSports league for players of all skill levels to compete for glory and real-world prizes. "Since the beginning, Forza has combined stunning graphics, racing's leading simulation engine, and an emphasis on fun and accessibility," said Phil Spencer, head of Xbox. "With the Forza series, Turn 10 Studios has built the world's largest racing community. We couldn't be more proud of their success." Other game franchises in Microsoft's billion-dollar club are "Halo," "Minecraft," "Gears of War", and "Age of Empires".
If the value of the American dollar crashes, every American will become a billionaire.
Is MS making $1 Billion in sales by forcing people in Canada to speak French? What sort of video game is this? Does it try and hypnotize you and make you download French tutorials? This sort of shit should be banned from sales.
Come on, Slashdot editors, don't you have anyone proofread these before you post them to the front page? Or at least run them through a spellchecker?
Is it bad that I didn't even notice the typo and my brain just autocorrected that to "franchise".
Come on, Slashdot editors, don't you have anyone proofread these before you post them to the front page? Or at least run them through a spellchecker?
In their defense, in Canadian English, Francise is a valid word.
Microsoft is a corporation, not an individual, so all of its products will inevitably be the the product of some subunits of it.
Given that Microsoft bought Bungie before Halo was released, and it was rewritten as a First-Person shooter, I'll give it credit.
Similarly, I can say that Age of Empires has long been held by Microsoft, enough to give them significant credit. I might go 1 and 4 for it.
Gears of War, I'm a bit less certain about. Maybe half and half.
Minecraft, I'll say that it is acquired, however.
...does this mean the overall XBox ROI has finally been reached/surpassed (what, 18-19 years later?)
A new Call of Duty comes out every year. I think there's only two Forza titles on the Xbone, one at launch in 2013, and one that was released in 2015. Granted, they also have Forza Horizon, which is a different game altogether (Forza is a simulation game, Forza Horizon is an arcade open-world driving game). Granted, there was also two Forza Horizon games too, one in 2014 and one in 2016.
But Forza and Forza Horizon pla
Sooo, how much was 'credit' sales? (Score:2)
Seriously, I can't help but notice they emphasize monetary value over unit throughput. Not to mention "Forza continued its run as the best-selling racing franchise of this console generation." means jack shit when GT Sport doesn't release until later this year.
Re: (Score:2)
A lot of that is simply because Gran Turismo is two full console generations older than Forza.
If you take the PS1 and PS2 games out of the totals, GT still outsells Forza, but not by a whole lot.
And Forza 6 Apex is free to download on Windows (with paid DLC), so who the heck knows what that's doing to the total player base.