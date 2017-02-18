Thousands Of Disabled People Are Living In 'Virtual Utopias' In Second Life (backchannel.com) 38
"For many disabled residents, who may spend 12 hours a day or more in Second Life, the most important moments and relationships of their lives happen inside the virtual world," reports Backchanel. "For them, the fevered fantasies of a decade ago have become reality: Second Life is where they live." mirandakatz shares this article: Wagner James Au, who has written extensively about Second Life, estimates they may account for roughly 20 percent of users. Some active members estimate the number higher -- at as much as 50 percent... Abundant research shows imagining movement, without actually moving the body, can have positive effects on motor skills, balance, and learning... Studies suggest the therapeutic benefits of virtual reality extend beyond movement disorders -- to chronic pain, cognitive functioning in people with ADHD and PTSD, and social skills for people on the autism spectrum.
The article describes a 90-year-old former nurse, now living in a retirement community, who's spent eight years living in a Second Life archipelago called "Virtual Ability Island" with over a thousand other members. "Watching her avatar hike trails and dance gave her the confidence to try things in the physical world that she hadn't tried in a half decade -- like stepping off a curb or standing up without any help."
The article describes a 90-year-old former nurse, now living in a retirement community, who's spent eight years living in a Second Life archipelago called "Virtual Ability Island" with over a thousand other members. "Watching her avatar hike trails and dance gave her the confidence to try things in the physical world that she hadn't tried in a half decade -- like stepping off a curb or standing up without any help."
Re: (Score:2)
More like this:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
More like this:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
There's even a list. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Wonder if inspired by this or just brilliant understanding of the future.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Junipero
And does Second Life have a Quagmire Club?
Here's some more virtual for you to enjoy (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Goes great with the other article. (Score:2)
I saw this in my RSS feed and accidently opened the previous article and read, "a fan has finally completed a MAME version of Atari's unreleased game Primal Rage II this week" and thought, "now, that's a utopia I can appreciate!"
;)
Its a very diverse place (Score:5, Interesting)
SL is a very large diverse place there are various cultural communities as well as social communities. Virtual world is a good description as you can be satisfied sticking to one area or exploring and learn and experience different stuff.
Many are interested in the social aspect but there also is a large creative group: The appeal of doing 3-D virtual virtual building is very satisfying, The in-world building components and controls are VERY easy to learn and with the SL scripting language you can make your creations animate, makes sounds, perform tasks, interact, etc.
If you search around you usually can find a community that suits your social and creative needs. While searching you might stumble into some really weird stuff too. I myself spend most of my SL time as a humanoid squirrel, either as 1 1/2 foot tall "tiny avatar" or a bit taller furry like one, and hang around the sillier communities - when on Second Life you don't have to live it like real life.
Well I live in world of warcraft 6-10 hours a day (Score:5, Insightful)
Disabled IRL I enjoyed years of virtual adventures there. However perhaps due to political climate change in the US, the current expansion seems to be actively hostile to those who are not physically able to play at an arbitrary level. Not gonna quit or threaten to, but it is a sad realization that the toxic atmosphere that infest trade chat is reflected by the Devs barricading even low to mid level crafting recipes inside 5 man dungeons.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
The whole "game" seems to cater for people with some kind of disability. (mainly mental)
And it looks like they have
/. access in SL!
If you could also tells us where in SL you are, we'll avoid you.
Obligatory Sword Art Online (Score:2)
http://swordartonline.wikia.co... [wikia.com]
Re: (Score:3)
Are you blind right now? How are you not reading "virtual" when you are staring at the screen with properly functioning eyes? Maybe one day you can cut your eyes out, then post back about how much easier it is to read the full article title. Twat.
Walking simulators (Score:5, Interesting)
Thanks to my heart disorder I can't walk far and I can't run at all. Walking simulators like Obduction and the Myst games provide me with the chance to walk for a long time through beautiful environments while exploring them, without getting tired. It feels liberating. I don't like sports on TV or in games though because they bring up bad memories from my childhood.
Re: (Score:2)
A free month in a free game? That sounds like a bargain.
Second Life still has thousands of users? (Score:4)
Was SL not this ungame that was hyped by the mainstream media a few years ago?
I was not aware they still had thousands of users much less thousands of disabled ones.
Honestly I am surprised they did not quietly shut down yet.
Re: (Score:1)
Was SL not this ungame that was hyped by the mainstream media a few years ago?
I was not aware they still had thousands of users much less thousands of disabled ones.
Honestly I am surprised they did not quietly shut down yet.
SL is active and thriving and it's members are happily enjoying the many benefits of a virtual world.
Re:Second Life still has thousands of users? (Score:4, Informative)
Myst Online [mystonline.com] has been around for over 10 years and is still thriving.
Re: (Score:3)
Right, because it doesn't appeal to activities you consider important, it just doesn't make sense that it would appeal to anyone else on the planet. Are that many people really not as enlightened as you?
Just for grins you might try reading TFA, and learn something about why it's still popular enough to be profitable for Linden Labs.
Re: (Score:3)
Linden Labs have provided content creators (that is, the population of users who comprise Second Life) much more power over who can do what on their "land". As a result, most places are civilized now. Only group members of a region can create objects on that land; there are limits to how many objects can be rezzed at one time (so anyone who does manage to engage in griefing will be limited in scope); abusive activity is much more quickly curtailed.
Of course you can still find flying penises, not to mention
Horrible UI (Score:2)
I just tried SL for the first time last month, and had to abandon it in the tutorial. The UI and movement controls we're intolerable. I come from a long history of MMORPGing, with familiarly in diverse control schemes (from UO to WoW to ESO), and yet I just couldn't get used to SL's movement and camera controls. I'll return if/when they ever improve.
Re: (Score:2)
try being left handed
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's weird, if they can't even manage enabling left handed players. I suspect there are adaptations.
I have encountered plenty of games, however, which have WASD hard-coded and unchangable. Games I generally only play for a few minutes.
Re: (Score:2)
First thing I do with a new game is reconfigure the controls so movement is on the numeric keypad. But if you can't reconfigure the game would be unplayable.