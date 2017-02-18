Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


NES (Games) Nintendo Classic Games (Games) Emulation (Games)

Lost Package Derails Project To Preserve Super Nintendo Games

Posted by EditorDavid from the missing-mail dept.
A developer's quest to preserve (and validate) every game ROM for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System has hit a glitch -- thanks to the U.S. postal service. Byuu, the creator of the Higan SNES emulator, had been expecting a package with 100 games from the PAL region (covering most of Europe, Africa, South America, and Oceania). wertigon writes: As it turns out, someone at the USPS thought it was a good idea to lose the package, thereby robbing the project of roughly $5000 and the sad hopes of ever seeing a full indexing, like the one done to the U.S set. Byuu writes... "I do still want to dump and scan the Japanese games I already purchased. But we will never have a complete PAL set. Kotaku reports the games were worth up to £8,000, and though Byuu says the sender never requested reimbursement, it's going to happen "because I can't live with myself if it doesn't." He's asking for donations on Patreon, adding "If the package ultimately arrives, I will be refunding all donations." In that Thursday update, Byuu writes that the post office had finally shipped him the label from the package "and nothing else, claiming the machine ate it." They've launched an investigation, reports Byuu, adding "It's still an incredibly long shot that they'll find anything, but we'll see. I really, really hope that they do."

Lost Package Derails Project To Preserve Super Nintendo Games

  • Oh for Pete's Sake! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by hey! ( 33014 ) on Saturday February 18, 2017 @12:39PM (#53892471) Homepage Journal

    Stuff gets lost in the mail... or UPS or FedEx. It's rare, but nobody's perfect.

    This is unfortunate, but nobody "saw fit" to "rob" anyone.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ruir ( 2709173 )
      You must be naive. Those have been pretty common occurrences for a long time...a few years ago, a notebook of mine that had to sent to repairs "disappeared" without leaving trace...
      There will be always thieves in the system.
      As others said, I understand packaging all together to save costs, however it also attracted some unwanted attention.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by hey! ( 33014 )

        I'm not saying stuff doesn't get stolen by employees. but that's not the delivery service "seeing fit" to lose anything.

  • That's up there with "the dog ate my homework".

    Or did someone misprogram AIs so they thought "Bytes" were "bites"...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cb88 ( 1410145 )
      It isn't as far fetched as you might think.. I work for a company that builds sorting equipment. Ours is some of the nicest and gentlest to packages out there... as well as being very quiet.

      However, I've also heard of literal high speed box slappers, pneumatic box throwers and even on our systems a box can get "eaten"... though we design our systems to minimize this unlike some others. Thankfully the industry is moving away from that and toward systems like we make or like those Amazon uses (which is solvin

  • Insurance? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How about purchasing an insurance next time you ship a package worth $5000 ?

    • Oh that's funny you think the USPS will cut you a check when they lose an insured package?

  • The dog ate my homework! (Score:3)

    by jenningsthecat ( 1525947 ) on Saturday February 18, 2017 @12:44PM (#53892495)

    It's really sad that this happened, but really, sending something irreplaceable, (and arguably culturally important), by POST for Christ's sake, strikes me as irresponsible. I know courier companies lose stuff too, but I highly doubt that the automation equivalent of "the dog ate my homework" would be offered as an explanation. And if the package had been lost by a courier company, I suspect there would a better chance of it being found sooner or later.

    • Because a point of a postal service, is to expect mail to arrive.
      And it do happen, most of the time.
      Simply put: Theft is theft, and if the package is tracked, theft is still theft.

  • Our machines do that sometimes, unfortunately. (Score:3)

    by Sqreater ( 895148 ) on Saturday February 18, 2017 @01:41PM (#53892707)
    I'm not saying it happened here, but many people do not understand that you have to put things in appropriate packaging for the machines to process. It saddens me every work day to see what is thrown out of the machines without the packaging it came with. No address, no delivery. Only paper goes in envelopes for example. Not hard items. Not keys. Not pens. Not coins. Not makeup you want your friend to try. Not anything but paper. And that is because it has to go around hundreds of steel rollers, held between high speed belts for sorting. If you have a hard item, put it in a flat bubble-wrap protected envelope for protection and processing through the Automated Package Processing System machines, or, better, in a well-taped box with an address written on the box. And NOT a tiny box. Heck, if you have ANYTHING that is very important, put it in a flat or a box and make it bigger than the item by far. And let me say that only a very tiny percentage of the 156 Billion pieces of mail the USPS processes every year is damaged, destroyed or lost. And most all of that is due to improper packaging of items. Think before you send because people don't route mail anymore, multi million dollar machines do, and at high speed and accuracy.

