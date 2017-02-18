Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


NES (Games) Nintendo Classic Games (Games) Emulation (Games)

Lost Package Derails Project To Preserve Super Nintendo Games

Posted by EditorDavid
A developer's quest to preserve (and validate) every game ROM for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System has hit a glitch -- thanks to the U.S. postal service. Byuu, the creator of the Higan SNES emulator, had been expecting a package with 100 games from the PAL region (covering most of Europe, Africa, South America, and Oceania). wertigon writes: As it turns out, someone at the USPS thought it was a good idea to lose the package, thereby robbing the project of roughly $5000 and the sad hopes of ever seeing a full indexing, like the one done to the U.S set. Byuu writes... "I do still want to dump and scan the Japanese games I already purchased. But we will never have a complete PAL set. Kotaku reports the games were worth up to £8,000, and though Byuu says the sender never requested reimbursement, it's going to happen "because I can't live with myself if it doesn't." He's asking for donations on Patreon, adding "If the package ultimately arrives, I will be refunding all donations." In that Thursday update, Byuu writes that the post office had finally shipped him the label from the package "and nothing else, claiming the machine ate it." They've launched an investigation, reports Byuu, adding "It's still an incredibly long shot that they'll find anything, but we'll see. I really, really hope that they do."

Lost Package Derails Project To Preserve Super Nintendo Games

  • That's up there with "the dog ate my homework".

    Or did someone misprogram AIs so they thought "Bytes" were "bites"...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cb88 ( 1410145 )
      It isn't as far fetched as you might think.. I work for a company that builds sorting equipment. Ours is some of the nicest and gentlest to packages out there... as well as being very quiet.

      However, I've also heard of literal high speed box slappers, pneumatic box throwers and even on our systems a box can get "eaten"... though we design our systems to minimize this unlike some others. Thankfully the industry is moving away from that and toward systems like we make or like those Amazon uses (which is solvin

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dgatwood ( 11270 )

        No matter how much damage, the ROMs are unlikely to be destroyed, which means there's value in delivering the contents no matter what, at least in this case. Of course with that many cartridges in one package, I wouldn't be surprised if some over-eager postal inspector mistakenly believed that somebody was importing pirated game cartridges to sell, in which case the package is probably fully intact in the evidence locker of some law enforcement agency.

    • Kid : the dog ate my homework sir.
      Teacher: I'm tired of your excuses. I want your homework on my desk first thing tomorrow morning.
      Kid: really sir, are you sure about that?
      Teacher: first thing tomorrow morning, no excuses!
      Kid: ...... OK sir

  • Stolen for sure (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The caliber of people working for the USPS is marginally one step above the DMV or TSA.

    Whenever I have to go into the post office, the body language of the employees just *sucks* and I feel like I have interrupted their otherwise important lives by trying to mail a package.

  • Insurance? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How about purchasing an insurance next time you ship a package worth $5000 ?

    • Oh that's funny you think the USPS will cut you a check when they lose an insured package?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Oh that's funny you think the USPS will cut you a check when they lose an insured package?

        When I had packages stolen from the post office, the shippers got reimbursed on the insurance. Except for one shipper who shipped a small item in first class mail to save on cost. The post office paid out $15 for an $85 item. That shipper stopped using first class mail no matter how small the item is.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      How do the postal services get away with charging extra for insurance?
      Your goods are in their care, you're paying them for a service so why aren't they legally liable for any loss or damage ?

      When you take your car in for a service, the garage is responsible if they blow it up. If a builder destroys your house when remodelling, he's responsible.
      In both cases they have (or should have) 3rd party liability insurance to make good.

      How would you feel if you went to a hospital and the surgeon asked "would you like

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AuMatar ( 183847 )

        They do- up to a certain dollar amount. If you need more than that, you buy the insurance. At which point you have to declare what's in the package, and how much insurance you want. They then charge for that, because otherwise it would be ripe for abuse to claim every letter you send if worth 10K.

        And a surgeon does have insurance against cutting the wrong bits out. Its called malpractice insurance.

  • The dog ate my homework! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by jenningsthecat ( 1525947 ) on Saturday February 18, 2017 @12:44PM (#53892495)

    It's really sad that this happened, but really, sending something irreplaceable, (and arguably culturally important), by POST for Christ's sake, strikes me as irresponsible. I know courier companies lose stuff too, but I highly doubt that the automation equivalent of "the dog ate my homework" would be offered as an explanation. And if the package had been lost by a courier company, I suspect there would a better chance of it being found sooner or later.

    • Because a point of a postal service, is to expect mail to arrive.
      And it do happen, most of the time.
      Simply put: Theft is theft, and if the package is tracked, theft is still theft.

  • Our machines do that sometimes, unfortunately. (Score:5, Informative)

    by Sqreater ( 895148 ) on Saturday February 18, 2017 @01:41PM (#53892707)
    I'm not saying it happened here, but many people do not understand that you have to put things in appropriate packaging for the machines to process. It saddens me every work day to see what is thrown out of the machines without the packaging it came with. No address, no delivery. Only paper goes in envelopes for example. Not hard items. Not keys. Not pens. Not coins. Not makeup you want your friend to try. Not anything but paper. And that is because it has to go around hundreds of steel rollers, held between high speed belts for sorting. If you have a hard item, put it in a flat bubble-wrap protected envelope for protection and processing through the Automated Package Processing System machines, or, better, in a well-taped box with an address written on the box. And NOT a tiny box. Heck, if you have ANYTHING that is very important, put it in a flat or a box and make it bigger than the item by far. And let me say that only a very tiny percentage of the 156 Billion pieces of mail the USPS processes every year is damaged, destroyed or lost. And most all of that is due to improper packaging of items. Think before you send because people don't route mail anymore, multi million dollar machines do, and at high speed and accuracy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megane ( 129182 )

      I'm not saying it happened here, but many people do not understand that you have to put things in appropriate packaging for the machines to process.

      This. I have seen too many things shipped in inappropriate packaging. Just a few months ago, I ordered a $400 replacement board for some equipment, and the company I ordered from took the sub-box (the one made of inferior East Asian cardboard, and meant only to be used to put the item on a shelf), slapped a label on it, and gave it to USPS. Hey, it's a box, right? Just ship it! It arrived very battered, and the mailman basically ding-dong-ditched it (I was expecting it, and by the time I got to the door, he was already back in the truck!) The only thing that saved it was its anti-static bubble-wrap packaging.

      I have also received a box crammed into another box with no padding on the sides, when the original box was itself part of the value of the item. It was literally slid into another, slightly larger, box with zero clearance on five sides, then foam peanuts poured into the top nine inches or so. Naturally, the box landed hard and a bottom edge was crushed. Just putting a couple inches of foam peanuts on the bottom would have been enough to save it.

  • Registered Mail (Score:5, Interesting)

    by john.r.strohm ( 586791 ) on Saturday February 18, 2017 @02:03PM (#53892777)

    This is what Registered Mail is for.

    It gives end-to-end point-to-point traceability. At every moment between when the package is handed to the clerk and when it is handed to the recipient, it is either in someone's hands or in a locked storage container. Every time the package changes hands, the new holder has to sign for it.

    The US Postal Service HATES it. They try HARD to talk you out of using it. It is a pain in the patootie for them, being forced to do their job properly.

    If you ever want to see a postal clerk get a SICK look on his face, tell him "I need to trace a missing Registered Mail piece." He knows, in that instant, that one of his co-workers may be about to lose his nice cushy job, and quite possibly move into a Federal zero-star hotel, the kind with iron bars on the windows and doors.

    • Registered mail is for tracking a package. If you're sending your tax returns on the day of the deadline and want proof you did your part on time, you send it registered mail. If the package contains valuable, unique and irreplaceable goods, being able to track down who lost it or even receiving insurance compensation won't help you - you're still out the irreplaceable goods.

      You don't want to be sending such packages via postal mail, or even via UPS / FedEx / DHL. Instead, you want to buy the person s

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Guppy ( 12314 )

        If you're sending your tax returns on the day of the deadline and want proof you did your part on time, you send it registered mail.

        A Certificate of Mailing is adequate for proof as far as the IRS is concerned, and costs a fraction of what they charge for Registered mail.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by adolf ( 21054 )

      I don't know if you can use registered mail for parcels originating in Germany.

      But the real fuckup is that it was sent via DHL. It got fucked in the handover from DHL to USPS (the delivery agent) somewhere in New Jersey.

      Registered airmail with Deutsche Post, if even possible, would've cost a fortune. But then the box was worth a fortune, so...

      • It is possible for smallish packets that weigh under 2 kg. Additional insurance for high value goods is also possible.

  • There's always a possibility they'll end up somewhere like govdeals.com where the USPS lists items.

    https://www.govdeals.com/index... [govdeals.com]

  • Only a moron would send something irreplaceable via regular mail. Sorry. This is what UPS and FedEx are for. If it's purely domestic within the US, there are services available from the USPS that will do the same thing (priority mail with tracking). It also needs to be in a secure box - thick cardboard and taped up really well.

    It's sad that these carts were lost. Consider it another expensive class at the school of hard knocks.

  • Why wasn't it insured? (Score:3)

    by AuMatar ( 183847 ) on Saturday February 18, 2017 @04:38PM (#53893267)

    If you/re shipping 5K, insure it for at least 5K if not 10K. That allows you to replace it and deal with costs associated with that replacement. If this did anything other than delay the effort, its from sheer incompetence.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It wasn't insured because the sender is a defrauder of the German welfare system and he isn't allowed to have such expensive items, be it games or gold bars. He had to lie about the package value in the post office and at Bundeszollverwaltung (German Federal Customs Service).

      The German dude admitted to it, but byuu tried to hush him because it doesn't look good on his e-begging account on Patreon.

  • Not just the USPS at fault (Score:3)

    by RubberDogBone ( 851604 ) on Saturday February 18, 2017 @05:00PM (#53893359)

    When you send a package internationally, there are a lot more hands than just the USPS involved.

    Shipper. Did they box and package it correctly? Did they understand how durable the package had to be?
    Point of origin postal service. In many countries, these operations are corrupt or prone to theft or delays. If the actual value was declared, that is a huge invite.
    Point of origin Customs service. Who knows what they may open or inspect or sample. Will they reseal it properly? Who knows.
    Shipper. Boat, airline, whatever. They toss it in with all the other mail. Hope it was packed correctly.
    Destination country Customs service. They will check it, may open it, inspect it, impose duties or fines, or confiscate it entirely. The item is not released back into the mail until Customs clears it. If they open the box, they are supposed to reseal it properly.
    Destination country Postal Service Who knows.

  • ....like all of my packages that I am missing. I'm now on the third package that was never delivered and last place each of them registered is the exact same postal sorting facility in Jersey City. They must have a huge pile of unhandled mail and packages at that place. One of the missing packages came from Staten Island and had to go only a few hours up the Hudson. Anyone who lives near that facility, can you do the world a favor, hop over the fence, and get our mail? Thanks!!

  • ...then you're a fucking MORON not sending it fedex, and/or insured.

    Dipshits.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Yosho ( 135835 )

      ...then you're a fucking MORON not sending it fedex, and/or insured.

      Funny story, at my workplace we recently shipped a 700 pound, $100,000 robot across the country via FedEx.

      When it arrived at its destination, somehow they had managed to rotate it vertically 90 degrees, even though every side of the crate was clearly marked as to which side was up. Sensors were smashed, cables were torn apart, joints were broken. The base frame wasn't ruined, but it was damaged.

      We had it insured, fortunately, but getting paid for it didn't suddenly make our schedule not slip by several w

  • While I'm sure he'll find plenty of mistakes. There's one kind I don't see mentioned anywhere in this thread.

    How is he supposed to KNOW that the bits in the cartridge are correct?

    Radiation and high-temperatures still effect ROM memory. Otherwise, why would we need rad-hardened ROM memory on satellites? And what is space? Just a more dangerous version of what we have on Earth--but Earth still has some radiation. Now add DECADES of sitting around absorbing background radiation, with periods of sitting thrown

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Yosho ( 135835 )

      How is he supposed to KNOW that the bits in the cartridge are correct?

      Well, most of the time it's obvious by just playing through the game. Corrupted bits usually cause serious glitches if they don't render the ROM completely inoperable. A single pixel change in a sprite would be relatively rare.

      The easier way to know is to dump from multiple different cartridges and then compare the results. It's astronomically unlikely that random corruption would occur in the exact same way on two different cartridges.

      And if you've only got a single cartridge and it somehow has a bad pi

