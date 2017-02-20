'Counter-Strike' Gets Invaded By An Unblockable Chat-Bot (kotaku.com) 9
An anonymous reader writes: "At least one intruder is taking advantage of a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive exploit to flood lobbies (even private ones) with text from chat bots that can't be kicked," writes Engadget. The attack "allegedly comes from one person," according to Kotaku, which reports that "It's a similar exploit to one found a few weeks ago, where typing messages into a lobby allowed users to rank up and down as they chose." The chat bot's text includes various complaints about Counter-Strike which it claims motivated the attack, including cheaters, hackers and "bugs that break the game," and it urges a one-day boycott "to proof [sic] them that we care about the game and want them to fix it."
Caring (Score:3)
"I hack and exploit the game because I care about it and want it fixed!"
"I rob banks because I care about them and want them to have better security!"
Using an exploit to highlight the exploit and lack of support, is not exactly the same as robbing a bank.
It's more like walking into the bank vault through an unlocked backdoor and then proceeding to call the bank manager to complain about security measures.
(okay, maybe the kid jumped a tiny garden fence before walking over to the backdoor, but it's more like that).
When people demonstrate an exploit their intent matters. Same thing applies when demonstrating a broken lock.
So his argument is more like, "I picked the lock on his front door and painted graffiti on all his walls (the spamming) because I care about him and want him to get a better lock on his door!"
Unblockable? (Score:2)
Cheating at Tournaments (Score:1)
Although I don't play CS:GO, I have heard it has a major cheating problem. The worst part about this is that it doesn't only occur on random online servers, this occurs at major tournaments with prize pools of thousands [reddit.com].
As the hacker mentions, Valve makes some major cash from CS:GO, being one of their most popular games. They should be doing a lot more to prevent it.
No, the worst part about this is that there are professional tournaments with prizes ranging in the thousands and millions for a computer game.