Valve's Gabe Newell Says Only 30 SteamVR Apps Have Made $250,000+ (roadtovr.com) 42
New submitter rentarno writes: According to Valve President, Gabe Newell, only 30 virtual-reality apps on Steam (of some 1,000) have made more than $250,000. But that isn't stopping the company from throwing the bulk of their weight behind virtual reality; Valve recently confirmed that it's working on 3 full VR games. Valve still believes in a huge future for VR, even while things are slow to start. It'll take work to find and make the content that's great for VR, Newell says. "We got Half-Life 2 and Team Fortress running in VR. It was kind of a novelty, purely a development milestone. There was absolutely nothing compelling about them. Nobody's going to buy a VR system so they can watch movies. You have to aspire and be optimistic that the unique characteristics of VR will cause you to discover a bunch of stuff that isn't possible on any of the existing platforms." How do you view the VR industry in early 2017? Do you think it shows promise or will eventually fail like 3D TV?
Half-Life 3, Portal 3, Left 4 Dead 3, and Team Fortress 3 will all be released as a time exclusive for SteamOS and the HTC Vive.
Team Fortress 3 has been released. It is called Overwatch.
It's pretty simple really: When the systems themselves reach a certain affordability threshold, sales of the games will increase dramatically. I don't know what that price threshold is, but I imagine it's much much lower than the Vive's current price.
The current generation of VR headsets is bulky, the resolution is mediocre, the cables are annoying, and the profusion of platforms and controllers makes it painful to set up and use.
The next gen is going to be higher resolution and wireless, and Microsoft is going to have standard APIs for them. I expect that's when they'll go mainstream.
WebVR also isn't ready for prime time yet, but once it is, you'll probably see a lot more VR porn sites popping up, which should also help adoption.
I think VR sex is the only thing that will save VR from the dustbin. Maybe VR porn could pull enough money in to keep development going....VR sex chat bots....
Until a decent fufme shows up cheaply, VR sex is just VR porn.
There are a few games that are *awesome* in VR. The obvious ones are cockpit games - flight sims and the like. The others are less obvious.
I love space pirate trainer. It has to have been pretty easy to make. In 2d it'd suck.
I just hope that there are enough users to support the effort needed.
It's a bit of a chicken and egg issue. I have a PSVR and aside from RE7 and Sony's own VR Playroom there's absolutely nothing worth playing.
There's a long list of PSVR titles on Wikipedia but the vast, vast majority are either quick tech demos that aren't really games, or complete shit. Some of them look pretty (eg EVE Valkyrie) but play like shit (eg EVE Valkyrie).
Until there are more solid game titles there's little point buying a VR headset. And until there are more VR headsets there's little point spend
While you're not wrong, it's hardly unexpected that such an expensive, small-userbase piece of hardware hasn't brought in megabux for developers yet, and AAA publishers will likely keep waiting.
However, I think the more important gaben quote is this:
“Developers are super excited. There’s nobody who works in VR saying, ‘oh I’m bored with this.’ Everybody comes back. For every idea they had in their first generation product, they have ten ideas now.”
So it's clear that developers at least are still absolutely willing to experiment, and we can expect numerous interesting and innovative VR indie games to keep people interested while hardware gets better and cheaper. So long as developers remain keen, hardware
Space Pirate Trainer and Audio Shield, I think stand out in my mind as examples of how it should be done. I have played both for hours on end.
But Valve does get it, two of the best mini games are in their free package "The Lab": Slingshot and Longbow. Slingshot is just hilarious, although not a great example of how to use VR. Longbow however is an absolutely excellent VR game that utilizes both the capabilities of the headset as well as an inspired use of the controllers to feel as natural to archery as yo
There are a few games that are *awesome* in VR. The obvious ones are cockpit games - flight sims and the like.
I'd agree that cockpit games do exceptionally well in VR. Likely in no small part because your "real position in the real world" most closely matches your position in the virtual world. I.e. Sitting in a chair with your hands on a joystick/throttle. Also, once you get used to the advantages realistic of head tracking in such games, you'll actually find it difficult to go back to non-VR for such games.
However, until VR resolution (and close focus ability) dramatically improves, there will be an enormous bia
This post ends with the comment-bait line "How do you view the VR industry in early 2017? Do you think it shows promise or will eventually fail like 3D TV?" My 3D TV works fine. My wife and I watched X-Men Apocalypse on it just last weekend. No problems. Am I supposed to think it's a failure because it didn't become ubiquitous? Or is it a failure because the TV manufacturers couldn't keep pitching it as the get-in-now-or-get-left-behind future to drive a sale? That's not what technicians call failure. That's what marketers call failure. If you're asking if VR is going to make everybody who touches it buy and sell tons of software until we are all using it all day long and VR is the main thing we do....well, no, that's not going to happen. If you're planning on that happening, you'd best steel yourself for the big "failure" now. Let's stop this stupid measurement of success. Let's call success something that works. Not something that makes everyone spend money forever...that's what we call a pipe dream.
I think it's reasonable to consider a technology as "failed" if everybody building it gets out of that market due to lack of consumer interest. Like you, I have a 3DTV and do occasionally use that feature. But if all of the TV manufacturers have decided that it costs them more to include that small amount of extra hardware than they make back from consumers such as us, then I'll agree that it's a failed idea.
How can anyone compare VR with the failure of 3D TV? 3D TV failed because who wants to wear cumbersome glasses that prevent you from being social with others? 3D TV is expensive, and causes headaches and eye-strain for some people. There wasn't any killer content to push people to 3D TV that was overwhelmingly good enough to overcome the disadvantages; a lot of 3D content was perfectly watchable in 2D. 3D TV was just an expensive novelty.
But with VR... well admittedly it has the cumbersome glasses that prevent you from being social with others, and is expensive, and causes eye-strain and nausea, and has no killer app. But can you say that it's just a novelty?
.... Hmmm. OK, maybe they are the same after all.
How can anyone compare VR with the failure of 3D TV? 3D TV failed because who wants to wear cumbersome glasses that prevent you from being social with others? 3D TV is expensive, and causes headaches and eye-strain for some people. There wasn't any killer content to push people to 3D TV that was overwhelmingly good enough to overcome the disadvantages; a lot of 3D content was perfectly watchable in 2D. 3D TV was just an expensive novelty.
But with VR... well admittedly it has the cumbersome glasses that prevent you from being social with others, and is expensive, and causes eye-strain and nausea, and has no killer app. But can you say that it's just a novelty?
.... Hmmm. OK, maybe they are the same after all.
The problem with 3DTV is 3D no matter how well implemented just isn't that big a deal. Stereo perception is such a small piece of overall way people perceive scale and depth even if you turned the effect completely off in VR it would hardly be missed.
The difference with VR is as quality approaches holodeck, matrix or Tomorrowland advertisement ring the value proposition grows to become essentially unbounded where 3DTV even when implemented perfectly to it's full potential (e.g. perfect multi-user glasses
There's more to VR though (doesn't mean it will work out, but it may).
3D TV was offering nothing but depth perception, it showed the exact same thing as 2d TV.
With VR there's a new way to interact.
I'm not saying it will take off, I haven't even used it, but I do think there's a chance. With the TV no killer app could even be made, with VR, there's at least potential that someone developes a killer app.
AR will take off someday as it's useful in pretty much all situations. VR is much less useful, isolating. Requires an unreasonable amount of dedicated space. It seems like it will remain a niche except outside a few vertical markets like 3d design and architecture. I'm sure there will be a market but it seems unlikely to be a mainstream tech.
I'd.be happy to be wrong
AR may be the culmination - so long as it's also capable of replacing all your reality, instead of only some of it. While AR is a much broader category, and useful in a vast variety of fields, there's still some very large niches for completely virtual reality, such as games, education, tourism, semi-interactive entertainment, many categories of desk work; nearly anything that benefits from a focus on information, rather than nearby people or surroundings. And there's a lot of jobs, hobbies, and entertainme
I'd say VR will be niche UNTIL we achieve a highly sophisticated brain-machine interface, and I'm talking about to the point where volunteer-motor functions are interrupted and redirected.
Of course, at that point there will be bigger concerns..."what is reality" starts becoming one of them.
Considering how brief and low-budget many of these apps are, it's not too surprising that only ~3% have made more than a quarter-million bucks. Many of the apps aren't even games, but 'experiences' that are either non-interactive, or are sandboxes with no rules/win condition. A VR game that lasts 5 hours is considered 'long' still, with ports of 2d games being nearly the only ones that are significantly longer. Recall that many early 2d games on the Atari or NES would only last an hour or so for a playthrough, if not for their difficulty.
AAA video games have been stuck in a rut for the past 12 or so years, I think due to the standardization of controllers. New controller features/more buttons drove much of the development of more sophisticated games. I recall first seeing a PSX controller and thinking "that's too many buttons! two on each shoulder?!" but now suspect that a few more might give the industry a shot in the arm; look at how overloaded the buttons are in e.g. the Dark Souls games, and how often a context-sensitive button gets the context wrong. The PS2 added analog face buttons but they were then removed a generation or two later since no games figured out how to use them in a compelling fashion, although the analog triggers remained (thanks, Dreamcast!). Recall what new ideas came out of early mobile games from touchscreen/gyroscope controls, e.g. Angry Birds and Zenbound.
VR makes gameplay that depends on depth perception a possibility; the 3ds was supposed to do this but it was too unstable (at first) and low-resolution to give accurate depth cues. Interacting with depth is made easier with the new generation of motion controllers, that are finally accurate enough to make it feel like your hands are in the game.
Most critics cite the high price of VR but it's been gradually coming down. You can get a Google Cardboard viewer for nearly free from multiple sources, and if you don't have a smartphone you can get a used old-model Galaxy S from ebay cheap, and combine it with a Gear VR. If you have a ps4 there's the $500 (all included) PS VR. Even the high-end PC-connected VR is getting cheaper; a year ago you'd need a ~$320 Geforce 970 graphics card plus a $600 Oculus Rift (assuming your PC is somewhat recent), but now a $170 Radeon RX 470 will suffice, and the Rift and Vive were $100 off (more or less) around Christmas. Rumor is the Vive's price will drop $100 or so later this year due to cheaper base stations/tracking chips. Windows Holographic headsets are coming out this year for $300, which connect to Windows PCs of course. In addition, multiple companies are working on all-in-one solutions, some of which will likely hit market this year, expected to be around $500.
Disclaimer: I've never actually tried VR, but am excited about it and follow the scene closely.
I know it's bad form to reply to my own post, but I couldn't post everything at once (lame filter). So here's the rest:
Motion controllers also allow for more immersive/intuitive controls, e.g. reloading a gun, throwing a grenade, or aiming a bow. Aiming a gun can be made close enough to real gun aiming that real-world skill enters the picture; most VR games with shooting have some degree of autoaim because most gamers are poor shots IRL.
VR hardware is improving in every way, as well. Third-party accessories
...until I tried it.
I have no idea when exactly VR is going to happen--obviously, a >$500 PC + an 800 headset is too big a price point to see mass adoption--but I have no doubt it is going to happen. There's really never been anything like it. I got a Vive some months ago and every person I've shown it to has come out of it looking like they're coming down from a mushroom trip.
However, the challenges to making the experience as compelling as we naturally feel it should be are numerous. Not only does a developer need engineers and art and immersive sound etc., like any interactive medium, but designing for total experience is just something there isn't even a vocabulary for yet. A film director has total control over the frame; a screen-game designer still has quite a bit. Not so in VR; people look wherever they want to. And then how to design for people of all sorts of different physiologies, heights, abilities, etc. etc. and make the experience compelling for each of them? It's a monumental task, and anyone saying otherwise just really hasn't thought about it.
It's my feeling that all this talk about VR "making it" or not is really just a news cycle digesting itself. Last year some people figured out they could make headlines if they talked out of their asses about billions-of-billions-of-dollars in instant revenue. A lot of people outside the industry thought this was pretty exciting. Then it didn't happen. Now the adults (Newell, as well as HTC's CEO Chou, Zuckerberg, etc.) are stepping in and saying, "uhh, we don't know why you were listening to those guys in the first place."
Unfortunately, the vast majority of people's first interaction with "VR" is through Google Cardboard, Gear VR, and other Viewmaster methods of holding your cellphone up to your face. That's about as from from actual, immersive 3D VR as you can get. But it's enough to make people go "Hey, this is kind of interesting but why should I pony up $700 for a Vive? This isn't worth $700." and onto the pile of failed tech it goes.
I truly believe that the future of real VR is bright. The potential is limitless. But w
