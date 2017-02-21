Valve's Gabe Newell Says Only 30 SteamVR Apps Have Made $250,000+ (roadtovr.com) 25
New submitter rentarno writes: According to Valve President, Gabe Newell, only 30 virtual-reality apps on Steam (of some 1,000) have made more than $250,000. But that isn't stopping the company from throwing the bulk of their weight behind virtual reality; Valve recently confirmed that it's working on 3 full VR games. Valve still believes in a huge future for VR, even while things are slow to start. It'll take work to find and make the content that's great for VR, Newell says. "We got Half-Life 2 and Team Fortress running in VR. It was kind of a novelty, purely a development milestone. There was absolutely nothing compelling about them. Nobody's going to buy a VR system so they can watch movies. You have to aspire and be optimistic that the unique characteristics of VR will cause you to discover a bunch of stuff that isn't possible on any of the existing platforms." How do you view the VR industry in early 2017? Do you think it shows promise or will eventually fail like 3D TV?
Re: (Score:2)
Half-Life 3, Portal 3, Left 4 Dead 3, and Team Fortress 3 will all be released as a time exclusive for SteamOS and the HTC Vive.
Re: (Score:2)
Team Fortress 3 has been released. It is called Overwatch.
Candy Crush Spotify Tinder Clash Clans (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's just too expensive for the hardware (Score:1)
It's pretty simple really: When the systems themselves reach a certain affordability threshold, sales of the games will increase dramatically. I don't know what that price threshold is, but I imagine it's much much lower than the Vive's current price.
will probably take off with next gen hardware (Score:3)
The current generation of VR headsets is bulky, the resolution is mediocre, the cables are annoying, and the profusion of platforms and controllers makes it painful to set up and use.
The next gen is going to be higher resolution and wireless, and Microsoft is going to have standard APIs for them. I expect that's when they'll go mainstream.
WebVR also isn't ready for prime time yet, but once it is, you'll probably see a lot more VR porn sites popping up, which should also help adoption.
Massively Multiple Player VR Sex (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think VR sex is the only thing that will save VR from the dustbin. Maybe VR porn could pull enough money in to keep development going....VR sex chat bots....
Until a decent fufme shows up cheaply, VR sex is just VR porn.
Not obvious (Score:3)
There are a few games that are *awesome* in VR. The obvious ones are cockpit games - flight sims and the like. The others are less obvious.
I love space pirate trainer. It has to have been pretty easy to make. In 2d it'd suck.
I just hope that there are enough users to support the effort needed.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
It's a bit of a chicken and egg issue. I have a PSVR and aside from RE7 and Sony's own VR Playroom there's absolutely nothing worth playing.
There's a long list of PSVR titles on Wikipedia but the vast, vast majority are either quick tech demos that aren't really games, or complete shit. Some of them look pretty (eg EVE Valkyrie) but play like shit (eg EVE Valkyrie).
Until there are more solid game titles there's little point buying a VR headset. And until there are more VR headsets there's little point spend
It's different (Score:3)
Sick of hearing about the "3D TV Fail" (Score:3, Interesting)
This post ends with the comment-bait line "How do you view the VR industry in early 2017? Do you think it shows promise or will eventually fail like 3D TV?" My 3D TV works fine. My wife and I watched X-Men Apocalypse on it just last weekend. No problems. Am I supposed to think it's a failure because it didn't become ubiquitous? Or is it a failure because the TV manufacturers couldn't keep pitching it as the get-in-now-or-get-left-behind future to drive a sale? That's not what technicians call failure. That's what marketers call failure. If you're asking if VR is going to make everybody who touches it buy and sell tons of software until we are all using it all day long and VR is the main thing we do....well, no, that's not going to happen. If you're planning on that happening, you'd best steel yourself for the big "failure" now. Let's stop this stupid measurement of success. Let's call success something that works. Not something that makes everyone spend money forever...that's what we call a pipe dream.
Re: (Score:3)
I think it's reasonable to consider a technology as "failed" if everybody building it gets out of that market due to lack of consumer interest. Like you, I have a 3DTV and do occasionally use that feature. But if all of the TV manufacturers have decided that it costs them more to include that small amount of extra hardware than they make back from consumers such as us, then I'll agree that it's a failed idea.
Only 30? (Score:2)
How do they compare? (Score:3)
How can anyone compare VR with the failure of 3D TV? 3D TV failed because who wants to wear cumbersome glasses that prevent you from being social with others? 3D TV is expensive, and causes headaches and eye-strain for some people. There wasn't any killer content to push people to 3D TV that was overwhelmingly good enough to overcome the disadvantages; a lot of 3D content was perfectly watchable in 2D. 3D TV was just an expensive novelty.
But with VR... well admittedly it has the cumbersome glasses that prevent you from being social with others, and is expensive, and causes eye-strain and nausea, and has no killer app. But can you say that it's just a novelty?
.... Hmmm. OK, maybe they are the same after all.
Just like the steam machines... (Score:1)
It will fail (Score:2)
AR will take off someday as it's useful in pretty much all situations. VR is much less useful, isolating. Requires an unreasonable amount of dedicated space. It seems like it will remain a niche except outside a few vertical markets like 3d design and architecture. I'm sure there will be a market but it seems unlikely to be a mainstream tech.
I'd.be happy to be wrong
Year One Was Good (Score:2)
Considering how brief and low-budget many of these apps are, it's not too surprising that only ~3% have made more than a quarter-million bucks. Many of the apps aren't even games, but 'experiences' that are either non-interactive, or are sandboxes with no rules/win condition. A VR game that lasts 5 hours is considered 'long' still, with ports of 2d games being nearly the only ones that are significantly longer. Recall that many early 2d games on the Atari or NES would only last an hour or so for a playthrou