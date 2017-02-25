$10K Package Of Super Nintendo Games Finally Found By Post Office (eurogamer.net) 2
A project to preserve (and validate) every Super Nintendo game ROM had been derailed when the post office lost a package containing 100 games from the PAL region. But now Byuu, the creator of the Higan SNES emulator, reports that the package has been found. An anonymous reader writes: Thursday Byuu finally posted photos of the unboxing for the package that was shipped to him January 5th. "I'd like to offer my sincerest apologies to the USPS for assuming the worst in that these games were stolen. I should not have been so hasty to assume malicious intent." At the same time, Byuu writes that "My package was sitting in Atlanta, GA for well over a month with my address clearly visible right on the box. Had this case not been escalated to the media, it likely would have gone up for auction in a bin with other electronics sometime in March."
Byuu is now refunding donations he'd received to replace the missing games, and says he can now also resume work on the SNES Preservation Project. And going forward, according to Eurogamer, "Byuu has said he will be more cautious with shipping games in the future -- only using smaller shipments, or buying individual games to scan and archive then selling them on to get some money back."
Byuu is now refunding donations he'd received to replace the missing games, and says he can now also resume work on the SNES Preservation Project. And going forward, according to Eurogamer, "Byuu has said he will be more cautious with shipping games in the future -- only using smaller shipments, or buying individual games to scan and archive then selling them on to get some money back."
Re: (Score:2)
He needs to go to jail for a long time.
Defamation for what? They *did* have his package. For a month. With no record of its location....leading to the not unreasonable assumption that it had been stolen - which is not as rare as we'd like to wish it would be.
If you were to take to google, you'd find that carriers routinely open, inspect, and reseal packages - often at the request of law enforcement, and without a warrant being required. This is especially prevalent in Colorado and Washington, where LE assumes everyone is trying to ship marij
Re: (Score:2)