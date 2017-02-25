Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Nintendo Classic Games (Games) Emulation (Games)

$10K Package Of Super Nintendo Games Finally Found By Post Office (eurogamer.net) 11

Posted by EditorDavid from the Mario-where-are-you? dept.
A project to preserve (and validate) every Super Nintendo game ROM had been derailed when the post office lost a package containing 100 games from the PAL region. But now Byuu, the creator of the Higan SNES emulator, reports that the package has been found. An anonymous reader writes: Thursday Byuu finally posted photos of the unboxing for the package that was shipped to him January 5th. "I'd like to offer my sincerest apologies to the USPS for assuming the worst in that these games were stolen. I should not have been so hasty to assume malicious intent." At the same time, Byuu writes that "My package was sitting in Atlanta, GA for well over a month with my address clearly visible right on the box. Had this case not been escalated to the media, it likely would have gone up for auction in a bin with other electronics sometime in March."

Byuu is now refunding donations he'd received to replace the missing games, and says he can now also resume work on the SNES Preservation Project. And going forward, according to Eurogamer, "Byuu has said he will be more cautious with shipping games in the future -- only using smaller shipments, or buying individual games to scan and archive then selling them on to get some money back."

$10K Package Of Super Nintendo Games Finally Found By Post Office More | Reply

$10K Package Of Super Nintendo Games Finally Found By Post Office

Comments Filter:
  • They lost his package and didn't care. They would have sold it and profited from it if it hadn't gotten media attention. The rest of us just lose our packages. I hope this will trigger a larger investigation of how the USPS handles these things.
    • I would say the USPS showed as much care as the original packer showed using brown wrapping paper with no reinforcement to group two used boxes together.

  • you can clearly see in the photos it's not packed well. something like that you don't use paper to brace the outsides of the box. he should have bought some packing peanuts or those plastic air things that amazon and every other professional shipper uses to brace their packages

    if he would have sued he would have been laughed out of court with those photos

Slashdot Top Deals

Thus spake the master programmer: "Time for you to leave." -- Geoffrey James, "The Tao of Programming"

Close