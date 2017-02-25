$10K Package Of Super Nintendo Games Finally Found By Post Office (eurogamer.net) 11
A project to preserve (and validate) every Super Nintendo game ROM had been derailed when the post office lost a package containing 100 games from the PAL region. But now Byuu, the creator of the Higan SNES emulator, reports that the package has been found. An anonymous reader writes: Thursday Byuu finally posted photos of the unboxing for the package that was shipped to him January 5th. "I'd like to offer my sincerest apologies to the USPS for assuming the worst in that these games were stolen. I should not have been so hasty to assume malicious intent." At the same time, Byuu writes that "My package was sitting in Atlanta, GA for well over a month with my address clearly visible right on the box. Had this case not been escalated to the media, it likely would have gone up for auction in a bin with other electronics sometime in March."
Byuu is now refunding donations he'd received to replace the missing games, and says he can now also resume work on the SNES Preservation Project. And going forward, according to Eurogamer, "Byuu has said he will be more cautious with shipping games in the future -- only using smaller shipments, or buying individual games to scan and archive then selling them on to get some money back."
Defamation for what? They *did* have his package. For a month. With no record of its location....leading to the not unreasonable assumption that it had been stolen - which is not as rare as we'd like to wish it would be.
If you were to take to google, you'd find that carriers routinely open, inspect, and reseal packages - often at the request of law enforcement, and without a warrant being required. This is especially prevalent in Colorado and Washington, where LE assumes everyone is trying to ship marij
He publicly shamed a company. This is treason in the united corporations of america state, especially if that company has invested in campaigns. The more places its active in, the more congress people it can whisper its wishes into the ear. Also, tolerating this horrible insult is a slippery slope. Today its insulting the post office, tomorrow he could start coming up with ideas that some oil company drills on holy land of some made up native american bullshit. Just right that Trump will get him drowned in
For what? He didn't do anything. If you read his original website news post he stuck only to the facts of what had happened. The only place he mentions the possibility of it being stolen is where he talks about the package taking far longer than others, and thus the only conclusion he can draw is that it is "lost or stolen". Which was EXACTLY what happened (it was lost).
When USPS sends him the empty box, he does blow off some steam at how they enclose a letter blaming him for the missing items, which is ent
you can clearly see in the photos it's not packed well. something like that you don't use paper to brace the outsides of the box. he should have bought some packing peanuts or those plastic air things that amazon and every other professional shipper uses to brace their packages
