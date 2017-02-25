Machine-Learning AI Now Beats Humans At Super Smash Bros. Melee (qz.com) 7
"The AI is definitely godlike," one professional player told Quartz. "I am not sure if anyone could beat it." An anonymous reader quotes their report about an AI's showdown with the best players of Super Smash Bros. Melee: Of 10 professionals that faced the bot, each one was killed more than they could kill the bot... But the bot was once only as good as a mere mortal. At first, Vlad Firoiu, creator and a competitive Smash player himself, couldn't train 'Phillip' to be as strong as the in-game bot, which he says even the worst players can beat fairly easily. Firoiu's solution? He started making the bot play itself over and over again, slowly learning which techniques fail and which succeed, called reinforcement learning. Then, he left it alone.
"I just sort of forgot about it for a week," said Firoiu, who coauthored an unreviewed paper with William F. Whitney, the NYU student [who helped him] on the work. "A week later I looked at it and I was just like, 'Oh my gosh.' I tried playing it and I couldn't beat it."
Business Insider points out that their AI read the players positions, velocities, and states directly from the game's memory, so the AI responds six times faster than a human player. To compensate it played as Captain Falcon, the game's slowest character, but there was one crucial glitch. "One particularly clever player found that the simple strategy of crouching at the edge of the stage caused the network to behave very oddly, refusing to attack and eventually KOing itself by falling off the other side of the stage."
Not really a success for the AI
Now program it to emulate the time delays for using a controller and having to recognize what's happening on screen instead of the instant data i/o from direct machine & memory access.
If you can reliably beat humans at that level, then you've actually done something worth talking about.
Boo hoo, poor humanses crying about being beaten by the big bad AI. On behalf of NPCs everywhere, I have one thing to say: "HOW YOU LIKE IT NOW, BITCHES?!"
p.s. If you think adding a 100ms delay will make it significantly harder for the AI, then I'm not sure you qualify as intelligent.
The whole point of an AI is that it can think faster than us. You can call it cheating as much you want, but if one day a "stupid AI" would be able to emulate a human perfectly or research sciences just because "it is faster than us", no one would care.