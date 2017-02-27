Twitch Will Begin Selling Games You're Watching Later This Year (kotaku.com) 15
Twitch, home to millions of people who go to the site to watch games being player, is adding an e-commerce element to its game streaming platform. The Amazon-owned company announced today that it will sell video games directly on its site, which is already used by nearly 10 million daily active users. From a report: The new game sales program will allow stream viewers to click a "Buy Now" button at the bottom of the stream page to purchase the game they are viewing. Sales go through Twitch parent company Amazon, and while games will be available worldwide, only U.S. dollars will be supported as payment currency at launch
Partnered Streamers (Score:2)
Will they be sharing revenue with the partnered streamer? Would be another way to support the streamer that you're watching. If not, then it seems like its just a cash grab by Twitch/Amazon.
Re: (Score:2)
Nevermind, I'm dumb. TFA already says the partner gets 5%.
A new category defined (Score:2)
Surprising that no-one has noted this type of post before given how angry much of Slashdot has become in general:
"FIRST PISSED"
Re: (Score:3)
I don't have a problem with them sharing revenue with the streamer, but honestly they're a business. A business finding a new way to sell things isn't a "cash grab".
Truthfully I don't see myself using this (it's never been difficult to just open a new tab if I wanted to buy the game), but in the grand scheme of things I'm sure they'll get enough sales from it to make it worth their while.
Re: (Score:2)
Considering the tendency to buy games you're never gonna play during Steam's sales, this is likely to turn a lot of profit on impulse purchases alone.
No brainer (Score:2)
Hasn't this option been available on YouTube for ages?
:-) Music usually has links to iTunes, Amazon, etc.
Gee, here's an radical idea -- make it EASY for the viewer the ability to buy what they are watching!
I only wish the REST of the entertainment industry would get with the program.
i.e.
A friend of mine noticed that "Hawaizaada" trailer was available in 1080p and used to be in Netflix. Yet if the viewer wants to purchase a legal copy they have to track down a crappy 480p DVD version off Amazon!? Why isn'
Re: (Score:2)
It's called AI. Watch games being (the) player - no humans needed!
To that, I only say... (Score:2)
What about games on non amazon app stores? (Score:2)
What about games on non amazon app stores?
Re: (Score:2)
What about games on non amazon app stores?
Amazon sells those too. When you buy a game on Amazon, all you're really buying is an activation code for the game on whichever platform hosts it (Blizzard / Valve / Ubisoft / Origin).
But... how will they know? (Score:2)
How will they know what I am watching later this year? Has AI gotten that good already? Or am I just really predicable?