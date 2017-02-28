Microsoft Announces Xbox Game Pass, Netflix-Style Gaming For the Xbox One (polygon.com) 26
Microsoft today announced it is moving into the world of Netflix-style game subscriptions with Xbox Game Pass, a monthly service coming this spring that will give you a selection of games you can download and play on your Xbox One for $9.99 a month. From a report on Polygon: The service will include "over 100 games," including Halo 5: Guardians, Payday 2, NBA 2K16 and SoulCalibur II. "One of the best things about Xbox Game Pass is that you can discover and download the full titles directly on your Xbox One," the official post states. Any game you buy through the service will be sold to you at a 20 percent discount. An alpha preview of the program begins today with "a very limited" number of games, and Xbox Live Gold subscribers will get first crack at the program this spring. It also sounds as if the service may be available, at least in part, on the PC.
I'm certain this scratches a certain itch for some of their customers but the only reason any console is allowed in my house is because of the stupid exclusive games anymore. And you know, I'm not all that upset at it. Used to be, but it's too much energy to be angry at that stuff. I'd rather be putting that energy into having fun playing the games.
So, you know, hope someone has fun with this. It's not the best deal but it's better than nothing.
Nope. The word rental applies to what we used to do at blockbuster... where we'd take a game home for a few days and then return it. Pay-per-view is a pretty similar model, though not sure you can do it for games anywhere.
'Netflix-style' is a fairly specific model
a) its subscription based
b) you have access to the 'catalog' as long as you have a subscription
c) the catalog changes over time, new games added, AND existing games removed
...For $10/mo that seems like a lot of lost potential revenue. Maybe the elimination of the second-hand market covers that?
I don't think they plan to lose any revenue.... they are offering a 20% discount on any full game purchased through the service, so a $50 game will be $40, but that $10 discount was paid up front with the monthly subscription fee. And to your point any digital purchase or "rental" cuts out the second-hard markets. I think this could only backfire if the service is really bad or feels forced on customers and turns them off.
Actually no, the word is "subscription". Netflix, O'Reilly Safari, and similar services where you have access to anything in the catalog at any time all for one monthly fee.
Under the old rental model, one game would cost you $x, and if you wanted another game it was also $x, even if you returned the first.
Haha you are 100% right! I haven't even played 50 of them. But when you get like 15 games for around 8-12 bucks I figure why not.
You already answered why not...
I haven't even played 50 of them.
There was a time when Microsoft had a coding support system for game developers, where they provided support for developers in regards to coding their games and finishing them.
There was a time when Microsoft subsidized game developers to help them finish and bring games to the desktop computer, to Windows. It wasn't like the Publisher relationship but a pure "we give you money and you do whatever you can, we won't command you how to make your shit, just fucking do it how you imagined it and finish it!"
Whats the different between Xbox Gold and Xbox Pass?
Gold gives you free games each 2nd week
Pass lets you rent games each month
"Each week, Xbox Live Gold members can save up to 50-75%"
Pass saves you 20%
How is this anything like Netflix? And why should I not pass on Pass?
You shall not pass?
Whats the different between Xbox Gold and Xbox Pass?
Xbox Live Gold is required for multiplayer. It gives you 4 free games a month. Sometimes the games are good, but sometimes its not unusual for me to not like any of the games for the month.
Xbox Game Pass will give you access to a larger library of over 100 games at a time but you will still need to subscribe to Gold to play multiplayer. Much of the value here will depend on the exact titles which haven't been announced. It will probably be like EA Access where you get lots of good games but not games
If so I would gladly sign up for it if available on the PC. There are very few games I play for over 2 months so this would pay for itself in quick order.
