Microsoft Announces Xbox Game Pass, Netflix-Style Gaming For the Xbox One (polygon.com) 8
Microsoft today announced it is moving into the world of Netflix-style game subscriptions with Xbox Game Pass, a monthly service coming this spring that will give you a selection of games you can download and play on your Xbox One for $9.99 a month. From a report on Polygon: The service will include "over 100 games," including Halo 5: Guardians, Payday 2, NBA 2K16 and SoulCalibur II. "One of the best things about Xbox Game Pass is that you can discover and download the full titles directly on your Xbox One," the official post states. Any game you buy through the service will be sold to you at a 20 percent discount. An alpha preview of the program begins today with "a very limited" number of games, and Xbox Live Gold subscribers will get first crack at the program this spring. It also sounds as if the service may be available, at least in part, on the PC.
That's nice but not for me (Score:2)
I'm certain this scratches a certain itch for some of their customers but the only reason any console is allowed in my house is because of the stupid exclusive games anymore. And you know, I'm not all that upset at it. Used to be, but it's too much energy to be angry at that stuff. I'd rather be putting that energy into having fun playing the games.
So, you know, hope someone has fun with this. It's not the best deal but it's better than nothing.
Sorry but.. (Score:1)
"netflix-style" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Nope. The word rental applies to what we used to do at blockbuster... where we'd take a game home for a few days and then return it. Pay-per-view is a pretty similar model, though not sure you can do it for games anywhere.
'Netflix-style' is a fairly specific model
a) its subscription based
b) you have access to the 'catalog' as long as you have a subscription
c) the catalog changes over time, new games added, AND existing games removed
I assume this service has all t
Re: (Score:1)