Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Nintendo Software Games Entertainment Hardware Technology

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Review By Ars Technica (arstechnica.com) 10

Posted by BeauHD from the fun-for-the-whole-family dept.
Kyle Orland writes via Ars Technica: At this point, the Legend of Zelda series operates on a rhythm so predictable you can practically set your watch to it. In a Zelda game, after an extremely slow-paced tutorial, you progress from puzzle-filled dungeon to puzzle-filled dungeon, finding in each one a key item that -- coincidentally -- is crucial to beating the dungeon boss and to finding the next dungeon. Between dungeons, you face perfunctory battles with simple enemies on a vast overworld map dotted with small towns and occasional mini-games and side-quests. Most of these give you rewards that are already so plentiful as to be practically worthless (oh, goodie, more rupees to fill my already full wallet). By the time you reach Ganon, your circuitous trip from point A to point B has given you a set of required powers that help you take on the big bad boss threatening the kingdom. Individual Zelda games each make slight variations to this formula, but the basic rhythm is there every time. And then there's the new Breath of the Wild (BotW), a Zelda game that throws off this established rhythm so quickly, and with such force, that it practically feels like a whole new genre. In doing so, Breath of the Wild offers a compelling take on a stagnating series, bringing a sense of wonder and excitement back to Zelda that hasn't been felt this strongly since the original NES game. "Breath of the Wild is my new favorite 3D Zelda game and in contention for the top spot in the series overall," Orland writes in ending. "Don't miss it." You can read his full review here

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Review By Ars Technica More | Reply

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Review By Ars Technica

Comments Filter:
  • At metacritic, BotW has a 98 score, second only to Ocarina of Time, with over 50 reviews. I, for one, cannot wait (and, yes, I'm buying the Switch for this).

  • Seems everything Nintendo related on that site is dipped in a sour grape sauce.

  • I'm not going to be a Switch just for this one game and I doubt I'll see any later additions to the catalogue that will make me change my mind. I bought a Wii for Twilight Princess, the Metroid Trilogy and Mario Galaxy, which was just about enough to justify the expense. The WiiU was unashamedly gimmick, there were no games to make it worth buying and unfortunately the Switch has gone even further down that path.

    I'll just have to give this one a miss; not even a new Zelda game is enough to make me buy a Swi

    • Just as an FYI this game is also being released on the Wii-U. So you don't actually have to choose between buying a Switch or missing BotW. That's a false-choice dichotomy.

      • Did you miss the part about not buying a WiiU because there was nothing in the catalogue to make it worth it? A single Zelda game, no matter how good, is not going to change that. What appears to be a rehash of the Wii ones definitely won't.

Slashdot Top Deals

core error - bus dumped

Close