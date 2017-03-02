The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Review By Ars Technica (arstechnica.com) 10
Kyle Orland writes via Ars Technica: At this point, the Legend of Zelda series operates on a rhythm so predictable you can practically set your watch to it. In a Zelda game, after an extremely slow-paced tutorial, you progress from puzzle-filled dungeon to puzzle-filled dungeon, finding in each one a key item that -- coincidentally -- is crucial to beating the dungeon boss and to finding the next dungeon. Between dungeons, you face perfunctory battles with simple enemies on a vast overworld map dotted with small towns and occasional mini-games and side-quests. Most of these give you rewards that are already so plentiful as to be practically worthless (oh, goodie, more rupees to fill my already full wallet). By the time you reach Ganon, your circuitous trip from point A to point B has given you a set of required powers that help you take on the big bad boss threatening the kingdom. Individual Zelda games each make slight variations to this formula, but the basic rhythm is there every time. And then there's the new Breath of the Wild (BotW), a Zelda game that throws off this established rhythm so quickly, and with such force, that it practically feels like a whole new genre. In doing so, Breath of the Wild offers a compelling take on a stagnating series, bringing a sense of wonder and excitement back to Zelda that hasn't been felt this strongly since the original NES game. "Breath of the Wild is my new favorite 3D Zelda game and in contention for the top spot in the series overall," Orland writes in ending. "Don't miss it." You can read his full review here
Re: (Score:2)
Same tired plot.
Trite, ridiculous characters.
Boring tutorial.
Long, boring, open spaces.
Scenarios that don't make sense (hiding in a barrel, picking apples).
I like Zelda quite a bit, but watching this trailer made me want to go into the wild on a horse instead of sitting and playing a game.
Ars is not the only one (Score:1)
Wow, it must be good if Ars can't slam it. (Score:2)
Seems everything Nintendo related on that site is dipped in a sour grape sauce.
There's one insurmountable downside for me. (Score:2)
I'm not going to be a Switch just for this one game and I doubt I'll see any later additions to the catalogue that will make me change my mind. I bought a Wii for Twilight Princess, the Metroid Trilogy and Mario Galaxy, which was just about enough to justify the expense. The WiiU was unashamedly gimmick, there were no games to make it worth buying and unfortunately the Switch has gone even further down that path.
I'll just have to give this one a miss; not even a new Zelda game is enough to make me buy a Swi
Re: (Score:1)
Just as an FYI this game is also being released on the Wii-U. So you don't actually have to choose between buying a Switch or missing BotW. That's a false-choice dichotomy.
Re: (Score:1)
And you're a pathetic paid astro-turfer troll who can't find better work in the 3rd world shithole he lives in. I just have one question... who is paying you so much to astro-turf over Nintendo news all the time? Is it Sony? Microsoft? Who is really this afraid of them? Your actions speak of desperation - not your own desperation, mind you. The desperation of your betters. The mystery men in 3-piece suits who pay the people who paid you to shill here today. Who are they? I promise if you tell me I'
Re: (Score:2)