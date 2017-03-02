The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Review By Ars Technica (arstechnica.com) 24
Kyle Orland writes via Ars Technica: At this point, the Legend of Zelda series operates on a rhythm so predictable you can practically set your watch to it. In a Zelda game, after an extremely slow-paced tutorial, you progress from puzzle-filled dungeon to puzzle-filled dungeon, finding in each one a key item that -- coincidentally -- is crucial to beating the dungeon boss and to finding the next dungeon. Between dungeons, you face perfunctory battles with simple enemies on a vast overworld map dotted with small towns and occasional mini-games and side-quests. Most of these give you rewards that are already so plentiful as to be practically worthless (oh, goodie, more rupees to fill my already full wallet). By the time you reach Ganon, your circuitous trip from point A to point B has given you a set of required powers that help you take on the big bad boss threatening the kingdom. Individual Zelda games each make slight variations to this formula, but the basic rhythm is there every time. And then there's the new Breath of the Wild (BotW), a Zelda game that throws off this established rhythm so quickly, and with such force, that it practically feels like a whole new genre. In doing so, Breath of the Wild offers a compelling take on a stagnating series, bringing a sense of wonder and excitement back to Zelda that hasn't been felt this strongly since the original NES game. "Breath of the Wild is my new favorite 3D Zelda game and in contention for the top spot in the series overall," Orland writes in ending. "Don't miss it." You can read his full review here
Same tired plot.
Trite, ridiculous characters.
Boring tutorial.
Long, boring, open spaces.
Scenarios that don't make sense (hiding in a barrel, picking apples).
I like Zelda quite a bit, but watching this trailer made me want to go into the wild on a horse instead of sitting and playing a game.
Amazing. The same link tool us to 2 completely different reviews
Ars is not the only one (Score:4, Interesting)
Getting it as well on Wii U (Score:2)
Switch doesn't seem worth it to me, that Mario game is a little off-putting honestly! With my Wii U I can already enjoy it on the TV as well as off the TV playing in bed (or bathroom *cough*) if I want to. The Switch version doesn't offer me much else, and there's no reason for me to jump on a Switch now when there are bugs in the hardware (left controller losing sync often) and system + game bundles on the horizon for the holidays.
system + game bundles on the horizon for the holidays
Dude... Come on, what? It's February.
Had this (and other) reviews even been *slightly* less positive, I probably would have not bothered with the Switch. This may change my mind, as Zelda is a long-time favorite of mine. I'll probably wait a while and see if there are at least a few other great games to pick up before I commit.
I only ended up buying a couple of decent games on the Wii, and didn't feel like the WiiU was worth the upgrade. I *loathed* the motion control gimmick stuck to nearly every games on the Wii, and was worried about the
I don't blame Nintendo for this, players have pretty clearly shown that this is what they want to pay for, but it's still a sad day.
Wow, it must be good if Ars can't slam it. (Score:3)
Seems everything Nintendo related on that site is dipped in a sour grape sauce.
There's one insurmountable downside for me. (Score:1)
I'm not going to be a Switch just for this one game and I doubt I'll see any later additions to the catalogue that will make me change my mind. I bought a Wii for Twilight Princess, the Metroid Trilogy and Mario Galaxy, which was just about enough to justify the expense. The WiiU was unashamedly gimmick, there were no games to make it worth buying and unfortunately the Switch has gone even further down that path.
I'll just have to give this one a miss; not even a new Zelda game is enough to make me buy a Swi
Re:There's one insurmountable downside for me. (Score:4, Informative)
Just as an FYI this game is also being released on the Wii-U. So you don't actually have to choose between buying a Switch or missing BotW. That's a false-choice dichotomy.
Did you miss the part about his whole post implying that BotW is indeed such a game? And note that he didn't even actually say whether he bought a Wii-U or not, he merely implied that it wasn't worth it. Guys like you and him spend so much time talking about how much they don't want to buy Nintendo stuff I''d really think it'd even eventually become obvious to even yourselves that you doth protest too much.
It seems you're concentrating so much your diatribe that you aren't even bothering to note who it is you're replying to.
Don't bother writing any more replies on my account; it's not worth the effort of sifting through them for an actual point.
Did you miss the part about not buying a WiiU because there was nothing in the catalogue to make it worth it? A single Zelda game, no matter how good, is not going to change that
With a new console out, Wii Us are likely to come onto the used market, making it significantly cheaper to acquire, potentially enough so that it is worth it for the one game.
Fuck Ars Technica (Score:2)
They bitch about the same old Zelda formula in the new game, but then praise Pokemon Sun & Moon for being the same old pokemon formula.