Canadian DMCA In Action: Court Awards Massive Damages In Modchip Case

New submitter google20000 shares a report from Michael Geist: The Federal Court of Canada has issued a massive damage award in the first major Canadian digital lock copyright ruling involving circumvention of technological protection measures. The ruling, which is the first to conduct an extensive examination of the anti-circumvention rules established in 2012, adopts expansive interpretations to the digital lock protections and narrow views of the exceptions. The case launched by Nintendo confirms that Canada has tough anti-piracy laws with one of the most aggressive digital lock laws in the world and will fuel calls to re-examine the effectiveness of the anti-circumvention exceptions in the 2017 copyright review. The case stems from a lawsuit launched by video game maker Nintendo against Go Cyber Shopping, a modchip seller that operated a retail store in Waterloo, Ontario and several online stores. Go Cyber Shopping offered a wide range of products that allow users to circumvent the digital lock controls on the Nintendo gaming console (such as the Wii) and play unauthorized games including "homebrew" games. Go Cyber Shopping argued that it provided other services but the court says that it did not tender any evidence in that regard. The court concluded that the modchip seller engaged in copyright infringement and circumvented technological protection measures. In fact, it went out of its way to emphasize the importance of TPM protection. It adopted a broad interpretation of a technological protection measure -- rejecting a UK case that used a narrower interpretation -- in favor of an approach that covers access controls that go beyond restrictions on copying.
Run for Parliment, get law overturned. [One of the reasons] I moved to Canada to escape the DMCA laws in the US. We need legislators who take a hard line "No DMCA" eveywhere we can fight them, the TPM measures here could be used to lock us out from booting Linux on our new PCs in the future. We need a Pirate Party that isn't actually called the Pirate Party to fight hard and declare war on the copyright cartels, and Trusted computing.
I am glad my president nuked TPP from orbit.
I moved to Canada to escape the DMCA laws in the US.
I have some bad news for you. [slashdot.org]
Now my country is going down the tubes too. Corporatocracy wins again. Bastards.
That PDF is a piece of work... From what I can tell the total award is $12,700,00? Anyone know what they mean by "work" here?
Slashdot say "Court Awards Massive Damages" and then completely fails to say what was awarded. Careful there, AC. I think this might be part of slashdot's "RTFA DRM", and your post may be considered circumvention measures.
All those tractor manufacturers are going to use this to stop farmers repairing their own machines and will jack up the prices for repair jobs. That will be the start, next: cars, mobile 'phones, washing machines,
... anything with a CPU in it that runs code that can be 'protected' by XORing bytes with 0xFF.