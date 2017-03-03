Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Canadian DMCA In Action: Court Awards Massive Damages In Modchip Case

New submitter google20000 shares a report from Michael Geist: The Federal Court of Canada has issued a massive damage award in the first major Canadian digital lock copyright ruling involving circumvention of technological protection measures. The ruling, which is the first to conduct an extensive examination of the anti-circumvention rules established in 2012, adopts expansive interpretations to the digital lock protections and narrow views of the exceptions. The case launched by Nintendo confirms that Canada has tough anti-piracy laws with one of the most aggressive digital lock laws in the world and will fuel calls to re-examine the effectiveness of the anti-circumvention exceptions in the 2017 copyright review. The case stems from a lawsuit launched by video game maker Nintendo against Go Cyber Shopping, a modchip seller that operated a retail store in Waterloo, Ontario and several online stores. Go Cyber Shopping offered a wide range of products that allow users to circumvent the digital lock controls on the Nintendo gaming console (such as the Wii) and play unauthorized games including "homebrew" games. Go Cyber Shopping argued that it provided other services but the court says that it did not tender any evidence in that regard. The court concluded that the modchip seller engaged in copyright infringement and circumvented technological protection measures. In fact, it went out of its way to emphasize the importance of TPM protection. It adopted a broad interpretation of a technological protection measure -- rejecting a UK case that used a narrower interpretation -- in favor of an approach that covers access controls that go beyond restrictions on copying.

Canadian DMCA In Action: Court Awards Massive Damages In Modchip Case

  • Run for Parliment, get law overturned. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Zombie Ryushu ( 803103 ) on Friday March 03, 2017 @06:00PM (#53972683)

    Run for Parliment, get law overturned. [One of the reasons] I moved to Canada to escape the DMCA laws in the US. We need legislators who take a hard line "No DMCA" eveywhere we can fight them, the TPM measures here could be used to lock us out from booting Linux on our new PCs in the future. We need a Pirate Party that isn't actually called the Pirate Party to fight hard and declare war on the copyright cartels, and Trusted computing.

  • Now my country is going down the tubes too. Corporatocracy wins again. Bastards.

  • From the featured article:

    Of considerable concern is the court’s conclusion that the availability of a Nintendo-approved interoperability approach would be enough to eliminate the availability of the anti-circumvention interoperability exception. The court stated: "the Applicant’s evidence establishes that there are legitimate paths for developers to develop software on its consoles without circumventing the Applicant’s TPMs. There is no need for any TPM circumvention to achieve interopera

  • What we have here is where Nintendo (and the dumbasses who signed this idiocy into law) are claiming that Nintendo's temporary monopoly on its idea is somehow so important that it usurps the owner of the computer's right to modify his own property. I dunno about how Canadians feel about it, but for those of us south of the 49th parallel, our justification of government was based in part on John Locke's principle of "life, liberty and property" (which got changed to "pursuit of happiness" in the Declaration
  • Are games really worth all the legal bullshit? I think they're not. I'm also beginning to think no software is worth it if you have to agree to sign your rights away. If I buy a hammer at the store I don't have to sign any god damn EULA, so why should I have to if I buy a drawing program, or video editing software? Do I sign a EULA when I buy a pack of playing cards? What about Monopoly? Must I sign my rights away in order to play it? Only if it's digital!

  • All those tractor manufacturers are going to use this to stop farmers repairing their own machines and will jack up the prices for repair jobs. That will be the start, next: cars, mobile 'phones, washing machines, ... anything with a CPU in it that runs code that can be 'protected' by XORing bytes with 0xFF.

