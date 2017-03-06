Ask Slashdot: What Would Happen If All Software Ran On All Platforms? 31
Slashdot reader dryriver writes: We live in a computing world where the OS you use -- Windows, OS X, Linux, Android, iOS, others -- often determines what software can and cannot be run on a given electronic device. (Let us pretend for a moment that emulators and other options don't exist). What if -- magically -- such a thing as as Universally Compatible Software Application were possible. Software, in other words, that is magically capable of running on any electronic device equipped with enough CPU, GPU and memory capacity to run the software in a usable way.
Example: 3D CAD software that runs on Windows 14, Playstation 7, an Android Smartphone, Nintendo's latest handheld gaming device and an Ubuntu PC in exactly the same way with no compatibility problems whatsoever occurring. What would and would not change in such a computing world?
He also asks an even more important question: will this ever be possible or feasible from a technical standpoint? So leave your best answers in the comments. Will it ever be possible to run all software on all platforms -- and what would happen if we could?
Java (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Java software runs on just one platform. That's far from a "Universally Compatible Software Application [...] that is magically capable of running on any electronic device equipped with enough CPU, GPU and memory capacity to run the software in a usable way".
don't care (Score:1)
do care somewhat (Score:2)
There is not much freedom on mobile phones yet. What about a GNU/Linux phone that can run Android in a VM?
Might we see a Windows phone that can run desktop software first, including an Android emulator? (perhaps too CPU hungry to use it for long)
Web apps (Score:1)
Technically feasible (Score:2)
Of course it's technically feasible. It's called universally agreed upon standards and conventions.
HTML5 / CSS / Javascript (Score:2)
Of course it's technically feasible. It's called universally agreed upon standards and conventions.
And webapps are slowly exactly becoming this.
Done it already (Score:2)
It's already possible. People have booted up Windows 95 on their Apple Watch. It's just not enormously practical. For one things, apps tend to work better together when they agree on things... things to do with the OS. Secondly, input devices. You can run Windows on your apple watch, but there is no mouse. Thirdly, performance.. the more different the platform the more emulation has to be done. Fourthly, intellectual property. Simulating the OS is a lot of work (Wine), and running it in an emulator hurts p
How is it running? (Score:2)
Are we emulating the hardware to match the differences in architecture (arm vs x86) or is it some goofy extraction layer (with apologies to WINE)?
If it's the latter, than it would be a lot like the internet back in 2005 with IE6 breaking web standards against other browsers and having to test it against multiple browsers to see what works.
Oh you said magic so I should disregard the nit picky things. Since we're assuming utopian technological advancements, then we'd probably only see two main platforms (la
Wouldn't be paradise (Score:2)
We are kind of sort of heading that way now with JavaScript. Ask anyone who has experienced the horrors of node.js and writting your own threading by using callbacks instead of the OS APIs?
Before that there was Java. How great would it be if Java won and we all were stuck using it?
Talk about a loss of freedom.
It gets worse
....
Guess which OS you would use at work? Windows. Which OS would grandma still use? Windows. Why?
Active Directory, exchange, office 365, and other manageability means corporations would
Security holes. (Score:2)
Not for HPC (Score:2)
For highly cpu and memory intensive applications I don't see how this would work. The vast majority of software runs at only a few percent of what a CPU is capable of mostly waits on IO. However for HPC applications the memory and processing usage are often tuned down to the cache line level and that pretty much requires low level access to the system.
Even more extreme are things like BLAS which is tuned to different cpu archs. Running an optimized BLAS vs unoptimized BLAS is usually 10x the performance or
Technical and commercial competition (Score:2)
Having all applications run on all platforms is a dream since the beginning of times, SW wise
:-)
Some people mention Java and that it is already happening, but I'd say that it isn't.
Even applications on the same platform, say Windows, can't always run on all variations of Windows, and the same goes with Linux unless you are able to do some or a lot of tweaking.
However, IF it could be made, then we would have a level playing field and the platform producers would have to improve their own platform to make it
The following would happen: (Score:4, Insightful)
And the situation is back to the current state.
But do we want it? (Score:2)
A lot of software require specific hardware to run in any usable way (3D, high end gaming), so what would be the benefit of running it on underpowered hardware?
computationally universal (Score:2)
What would happen? (Score:3)
The same thing that happened during the mainframe days, when we could use all sorts of terminals and terminal emulators we wanted.
We would bitch about the speed.
What Would Happen? (Score:1)
I would have woke up, thinking it'll be the best idea ever. Only to find out, it's called a web app.
The problem... (Score:2)
The problem with something like this always comes down to the fact that applications have to be coded to the lowest-common denominator of functionality of all platforms. That's the situation both Java and Web apps tend to find themselves in.
Does your OS have some cool notifications subsystem that other platforms don't have? The universal app can't use it (or if it does only for those platforms that support it, it's hardly running identically on every platform anymore). Or how about if your hardware has s
The ALL Platform. (Score:1)
Developed in the 17th century by Aloha LikeLike, a Hawaiian Chief Information Officer. It was later stolen by Captain James Cook on his first voyage, so they ate him on his return.
OK, I added that bit about Cook. This and other random crap fantasies, like Java. JMHO.
One word: universally available content. (Score:2)
Ok, that was the words. What it would mean to have the exact same software in all platforms is that someone could build a truly universal syncronizing platform.
This means that you could seamlessly move not just your files, but also the running sessions of your applications using a single protocol, instead of depending on individual per-app hacks or remote terminals. You could copy the content to your device, edit it with local apps and return it to the server. Just like git version control, but for all kind