Project Scorpio Next-Generation Xbox Gaming Console Debuts In Microsoft Store (betanews.com) 12

BrianFagioli quotes a report from BetaNews: Microsoft's next generation of video game console is currently called "Project Scorpio." This will be a truly new console, although it will be backwards compatible with all Xbox One games -- nice. In fact, you will even be able to use your Xbox One controllers and other accessories. While we do not have a definitive date of when it will go on sale, today the next Xbox console makes its debut in the Microsoft Store. We even get a slightly better idea of when it will be in stores. Microsoft reaffirms its prior stance that the console will launch in time for the 2017 Holiday season, giving us more confidence that it will launch then. Beyond that, we are none the wiser regarding a date. Heck, we don't even know definitively if it will use the "Xbox" branding (although it probably will). One thing is for sure, though -- simply putting the game system in the Microsoft Store is an important step leading up to the ability to pre-order. You can view Project Scorpio's Microsoft Store page here.

Project Scorpio Next-Generation Xbox Gaming Console Debuts In Microsoft Store

  • ...and that means I have zero interest in it. Too little, too late, Microsoft: Your anti-consumer attitude in the original XBone launch ensured I won't consider any console you sell for at least a couple of generations.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zlives ( 2009072 )

      with a 980 ti video card, old tech is old before release as usual

      • The XBone is built around an AMD APU, but I don't know which desktop Radeon card would be the closest to it. Consoles do get more performance out of the same hardware than PCs though, because of lower-level APIs and having only one optimization target.

  • "We're sorry but Project Scorpio is currently out of stock and cannot be added to your cart. We apologize for any inconvenience."

    then why have the preorder now option?!!

  • I will admit my 360 is very long in the tooth, and I am intrigued by this, but without pricing, I am not going to get enthused.

  • I bet all you poor suckers who just shelled out ~600USD for the now-obsolete xboxone are ecstatic about this opportunity to salute Microsoft even more with your well-earned cash.

  • So now, Sony is going to have to give AMD another pile of cash and release a Playstation that's even faster than "Project Scorpio", just after they thought they scored a winner with the PS4 pro.

